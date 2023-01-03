A Look at Astrodevil's 2022 : A Year in Review

"Dev Retro 2022" Hey Folks! Long time no see. is going to end in a few days. In this article, I am going to talk about myself, what I achieved, and my failures this year. 2022 **2023 is already knocking at the doors!**🎅🏼 It's time to celebrate the past year's achievements and learn from the mistakes of 2022. Thanks to Hashnode for organizing the campaign. "Dev Retro 2022" Achievements🎉 Blogs Published 6 Articles on my this year. Not a great number, but I am happy with not quitting due to a lack of ideas and time. Blog Writing is something that made me explore things I didn't even think of. Tech Twitter has changed my life very much. So much to learn from there, seeing good folks there, and learning from them is great. Sometimes article ideas just come from Twitter and a little bit of research is needed to top it off. Here are my 6 articles written in 2022; you can check them out: 15 Recommended Books For Computer Science Students Make Your GitHub Profile Standout To Attract Better Opportunities Some Useful GitHub Repositories To Enhance Your Web3 Skills Learn and Explore Low-Code / No-Code Stack by Involving in These Communities Hacktoberfest 2022: Win Swags for Quality Contributions Creating Personal Blog With Hugo and Netlify Open Source Contributions Participated in as a project admin and helped fellow contributors get into open source while collaborating on a web development-based repository containing more than 100 mini-projects. GirlScript Summer of Code 2022 You can check out the repository in this GitHub 👇🏼 organization Opportunities & Rewards I got a paid guest writer role from a no-code platform due to my blogs. It's a thing that I never thought of a year back. But after this, I am more confident in my writing than I ever was. I also got nominated for in 4 categories, out of which, I am the runner-up in 3 categories. is a tech award given by each year to bloggers and creators from different categories. " " THE NOONIES 2022 THE NOONIES HackerNoon Check it out here: HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- BOOKS HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- JOB-HUNTING HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- DEVELOPER HackerNoon Contributor of the Year- GitHub Failures🚨 Honestly, I am not happy with my 2022 work and learning. Not finishing what I started to learn, be it DSA or Web development. Not written as many blogs as I planned a year back. Lots of mismanagement happened due to shifts in my college work. I had online classes till the first half of 2022, and after that, I got to attend offline classes. This messed up my whole planning, and I wasn't able to manage it well. Mistakes are never meant to be repeated, and I am keeping them in check from now on. Offline classes and semester exams had taken lots of time, and mismanagement adds fire to that. I can't repeat these mistakes in 2023. I didn't compete for my bigger goal this year. 2023 Goals🎯 I am not aiming too high for the next year... Just want to finish what I started to learn. Will contribute to open source on a more regular basis. Writing articles more often. Finding Internships or Technical writing opportunities. Wrap🧵 It's time to learn from mistakes than get into repentance. This time with proper time management. I know now that my classes are offline, and learning will be planned accordingly. My Internship season is approaching soon, and I have to be ready for that. Lots of things to be achieved but have to go one step at a time. I am going to be more active this time on Twitter and will continue to load my Instagram with lots of Tech content. Will be learning & creating content in public. Lots of good content in 2023!👍🏼 🫱🏼🫲🏼Let's Connect --- Showcase Instagram How was yours? Let me know in the comments! If You ❤️ My Content! Connect With Me on or Support Me By Twitter Buying Me A Coffee☕ Also published here