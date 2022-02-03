15 Books for Computer Science Students





We are in the modern world where the digitization of much of education is already well underway.





Nowadays, lots of blogs and articles are on the internet, for free, to learn from.





But The Book has its own value: the author puts his all knowledge experience and time to write one whole book.





The knowledge and details you get from a book are precious.





In this article, I am going to discuss 15 Recommended Books For Computer Science Students

cc.jpg

Because it's more approachable, especially for inexperienced developers, Clean Code is one of the most regularly seen books on a programmer's desk. Clean Code focuses on tactical ideas, such as how to build classes and functions, rather than high-level procedures.

510l5fQkfoL.jpg

Learning a difficult new language, especially an object-oriented computer programming language like Java, is no simple undertaking. You could believe the issue is with your mind. It appears to have its own mind, one that doesn't always want to take in the dry, technical information you're required to learn. This book is like bible for java beginners.

image.png In "Java: The Complete Reference, Eighth Edition," popular programming author Herb Schildt covers all you need to know about writing, building, debugging, and running Java programmes. This comprehensive volume covers the whole Java language, including syntax, keywords, and core programming concepts, and has been updated for Java Platform, Standard Edition 7 (Java SE 7). You'll also learn about the key components of the Java API library. Swing, JavaBeans, servlets, and applets are all addressed, with real-world examples to demonstrate how they function. Try-with-resources, strings in switch, type inference with the diamond operator, NIO.2, and the Fork/Join Framework are all covered in detail.

image.png

Cracking the Coding Interview is well worth your time and money if you're ready to start interviewing with FAANG firms. Everything from the interview procedure to unique scenarios, pre-interview preparation to behavior questions, Big O to technical questions, and 189 real-world programming problems are covered.

image.png

This book examines a wide range of algorithms in depth while making their creation and analysis accessible to readers of all levels. Each chapter is self-contained and can be utilized as a study unit on its own. The algorithms are given in English and pseudocode that anyone who has done some programming may understand. Without losing the depth of information or mathematical rigor, the explanations have been kept simple.

image.png

"Data Structures And Algorithms Made Easy: Data Structures and Algorithmic Puzzles" addresses questions about complex data structures and algorithms. Because each problem has several solutions and the book is written in C/C++, it may be used as an interview and test preparation tool for computer scientists. Easy Data Structures and Algorithms: Data Structures and Algorithmic Puzzles is a collection of solutions to a variety of difficult problems involving data structures and algorithms. Any expert in computer science will find it useful. It may be used as a reference manual for computer science professionals. This book will assist you in preparing for campus interviews, exams, and employment. In a word, this book presents solutions to a wide range of challenging data structures.

image.png

The "mystery" of building algorithms and measuring their usefulness and efficiency is removed in this substantially extended and updated third edition of the best-selling classic. The book currently serves as the fundamental textbook for algorithm design classes, while also serving as the foremost practical reference guide on algorithms for programmers, researchers, and students, with updates to the first and second editions.

The user-friendly format The Algorithm Design Manual makes combinatorial algorithms technology accessible to anybody, with a focus on design rather than analysis. The first section, Techniques, explains how to develop and analyse computer algorithms in a clear and understandable manner. The second section, Resources, has a library of algorithmic resources, implementations, and a wide bibliography for browsing and reference.

image.png

Eloquent JavaScript goes beyond the cut-and-paste scripts found in recipe books to teach you how to write elegant and effective code. Variables, control structures, functions, and data structures are among the first programming concepts you'll study. After that, you'll dive into JavaScript's higher-order functions, closures, and object-oriented programming.

You'll learn how to: Understand the principles of programming and best practises. By combining the capabilities of functional and object-oriented programming, regular expressions may be used to quickly analyse and edit text. Errors and browser incompatibilities should be handled compassionately. Handle browser events and DOM modifications.

image.png

The book's simplicity and storytelling style set it out from the packed shelves of C Programming books. These two characteristics have been present in all six prior versions of this book. Today's C programmer must not only learn the language's complexity and nuances, but also deal with its use in systems such as Windows and Linux. This book does an excellent job of covering all three areas of C programming.

image.png

This book teaches you the patterns that matter, when and why to use them, how to apply them to your own ideas, and the object-oriented design concepts that underpin them. Join the hundreds of thousands of developers who have used Head First Design Patterns to enhance their object-oriented design abilities.

image.png

Learn about the history and fundamentals of cryptocurrencies and blockchains: There is a wealth of information available about bitcoin and blockchains. However, most of this information may be incomprehensible to the untrained. The Basics of Bitcoins and Blockchains seeks to give an easy-to-understand introduction to this new money and the groundbreaking technology that underlies it.

image.png

Database System Concepts is a classic and essential work in database education. It presents the fundamental concepts of database management in an easy-to-understand manner, allowing students to begin working with databases straight away.

The text is aimed towards junior/senior undergraduate database courses or first-year graduate database courses. It also includes additional information that may be utilized as a supplement or as a prelude to a more advanced course.

image.png

Look no further if you need to learn Python as soon as possible. Python Crash Course is designed to get novice Python programmers up and running quickly. Learn the fundamentals of programming quickly using a project-based approach, so you can focus on what you want to build: websites, data visualization, online apps, or even programming a Raspberry Pi. Python Crash Course is the world's best-selling Python book.

image.png

"Foundations of data systems" provides an excellent overview of data systems. This section begins by discussing desired database qualities such as dependability, scalability, and maintainability. Database concepts such as the classic relational model, the document model, and graph-based models are investigated. The implementation of data storage and retrieval in databases is then thoroughly explained. You will learn about SStables, LSM trees, and B-Trees, as well as how they are employed in databases. Data warehousing and column-oriented databases are thoroughly discussed. The distinctions between OLTP and OLAP are presented in a tabular manner. There is a nice introduction to message brokers, protocolbuf, thrift, and avro.

image.png

The book's goal is to provide a comprehensive enrichment of knowledge in the domain of object-oriented programming using C++ as the implementation language. The author has utilized simple language to convey important principles of object-oriented programming and to aid readers' comprehension. The same ideas have been implemented in solved examples written in the C++ programming language. The book retains its original style of straightforward writing and includes plenty of solved examples, programming exercises, and additional practice problems.





First published here

If You ❤️ My Content! Connect Me on Twitter