What are the Best Comedy Movies of the 21st Century?

What We Do In The Shadows is a mockumentary about vampires living together in an apartment in New Zealand. It's so funny and clever writing that it has very clever writing. I'm also a sucker for the "scary movie" saga! Especially the first two.

In this slogging post, the team at Hackernoon discusses the best comedy movies of the 21st century. We talk about the greatest ones alongside the ones we think you should watch.

This Slogging thread by Jack Boreham, Sara Pinto, Mónica Freitas, Ellen Stevens, Favour Amadi, Adrian Morales and Blake Cram occurred in slogging's official #random channel, and has been edited for readability.

Jack Boreham For me, it's the American Pie series! Some scenes may be outrageous, but I think it is so ridiculous that it becomes funny, and you can't help but laugh! It's a classic

Jack Boreham UUUUUUH okay. I'm a sucker for the "scary movie" saga! Especially the first two. My love for white chicks, mean girls and legally blond is also strong. Whenever I think of a comfort movie, there's where I'm going. But there are so many fantastic comedy movies. Any movie where Melissa McCarthy is is excellent as well, or even Kevin Hart. What's yours?

My entire life, haha. Not a movie title, just literally. If you watch me interact with the world, it's a riot.

Mónica Freitas hahaha, all those are great; I think Kevin Hart is one of the most brilliant comedians of the last century. It doesn't matter what he does. He's just funny. Especially when he's partnered up with the rock!! Like in central intelligence, have you seen it? For me, Ryan Reynolds is my go-to comedy actor, films like Deadpool and, of course, Hitman's Bodyguard are standouts. Have you seen these?

Sara Pinto American pie is the best; I also love a lot of British comedies (because I'm British) like Johnny English. It's a British comedy like a James bond film. Definitely one of the best comedy movies of the 21st century. Have you guys seen it https://youtu.be/7ELmyf41TnQ

Jack Boreham My god, I love Ryan Reynolds! And Deadpool is just one of my favorite marvel movies. It's so stupid 😂 He makes every character look effortless! I haven't seen the Hitman's yet, but it's on my list. Of course, I saw Central Intelligence! It's ridiculous! What about Jumanji? Jack Black tops it off.

Jack Boreham Yes! How could I forget those? They're so good and absurd. I didn't expect any less from the actor that also plays Mr Bean. Rowan Atkinson is unmatched in comedies. Which Johnny English movie do you prefer?

Mónica Freitas hahaha, Jumanji is the best! Jack Black makes all us Jacks proud to have the same name. He's so funny; you know he's part of tenacious d right, have you heard his music? Sara Pinto, he certainly is. I prefer the first one over the second. I haven't actually seen the third, have you?

It has to be Friends. I think it counts as being in the 21st century, lol.

Jack Boreham. I have! Even the way he does the songs are hilarious. I just can't 😂

Favour Amadi it does 😂. Why Friends?

Mónica Freitas, not all of us British are like that 😂😂 Mónica Freitas, are you a big fan of the Marvel franchise in general?

I first started watching because of the theme song, so relatable. I was then stuck with it because of Chandler and Joey. Jack Boreham, I like that it's funny and touches real-life issues and struggles about being an Adult or attempting adulthood.

My favorite comedy movie of all time is What We Do In The Shadows. It was one of Taika Waititi's first movies and is a mockumentary about vampires living together in an apartment in New Zealand. It's so funny and has very clever writing.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QWk4YtK-iHY

I love Pineapple Express. Despite Seth Rogen and James Franco falling out recently, the two actor's chemistry in this movie is perfect. It's surprisingly detailed, particularly in dialogue, for a movie that could have just revolved around stoner humor. It also has a deep cast of solid comedians.

Jack Boreham I have seen them all, but I have to agree, the first one is my favorite too!

Jack Boreham Oh yeah, for sure, though this new generation of movies and tv series are not drawing me in much. How could they after Endgame, after losing Tony and Steve? Even the Black Widow movie fell short for me - there wasn't as much exploration of her past in the organization as I would hope. Do you have a favorite Marvel Movie? Or are you more of a DC fan?

Favour Amadi, surprisingly friends is something I've never actually gotten into. I think American sitcoms are the best, as they portray real life in a relatable way. Any specific episodes you'd recommend?

I love that as well. I think there was also a tv series. Have you watched that? Mónica Freitas, I agree; I'm more of a marvel fan. I love iron man and Tony Stark. They are so cool!!

