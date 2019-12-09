Is Data Privacy Different in The 21st Century?

The digital age brought numerous conveniences that are appreciated to date; however, other concerns arose as the dark side of technology started to show itself.

As connections increased globally, vulnerabilities and loopholes were discovered in networks that are still being exploited by cyber attackers and other fraudsters.

Blockchain then entered the scene in 2009 with the promise of increasing transparency and improving data privacy. To date, various blockchain applications have been developed, each claiming to offer the total privacy of user data.

But, is data safe even within these platforms? Could it be that data privacy is dead? Has user data ever been private? These are some of the questions that linger in the background but we choose to ignore.

Our Thirst for Data Killed Data Privacy

Data is arguably the most valuable resource in the world. Its demand is daily growing, while data suppliers use any means necessary to meet the demand.

This demand for data arguably killed data privacy.

Even with our devices, some form of privacy was guaranteed; however, this assurance has been eroded over time as the demand became higher and the resource much more valuable.

Only Partial Privacy Can be Guaranteed

Privacy, as we would want, is long gone. We leave our traces everywhere because of the devices we have become accustomed to. It is high time the world recognizes that total privacy is unattainable.

We should, therefore, be looking at services that can guarantee partial privacy, within parameters that we set. Some data privacy controls are out of our hands; we only have the option of controlling that which we can control.

Here is where, in my opinion, I believe blockchain will thrive.

Applications such as Instars are excelling in providing partial privacy services. The platform is built to provide data for data-hungry industries while allowing users to control that which remains private and that which can be used by third parties.

On the platform, users volunteer to make their data available for select parties. The data is usually specified as it is requested in the form of surveys and polls as per the requester’s specifications.

By willfully giving out data to a known party, the user is aware of how their data will be used thus comfortable when they find their data in use.

The set up only works with blockchain applications. Because of blockchain’s architecture and structure, user data is held safely. Users can view the usage of the data by merely tracking their data history since transactions done via blockchain are immutable.

Blockchain is Superior to Centralized Platforms

With centralized networks, once a hacker gets access to data storage, then every user data can easily be compromised in a short period.

On blockchain platforms, hackers can only get access to a limited number of user accounts at a time. Users seeking safer platforms to conduct their daily online activities would be better of using blockchain platforms as they are generally more reliable compared to their centralized counterparts.

Nonetheless, these platforms are not free from hacking attempts

Why Controlling Even Some of our Data is Vital

We give out many of our data daily. This is the primary cause of unwanted targeted ads that are ruining our online experience.

If you think about it, almost every move we make involves any digital transaction. We give out our emails, social media accounts, we access sensitive accounts using public connections; we leave a trace of our activities everywhere.

Using innovative platforms that have taken the Instars route will give us the chance to take control of what is ours, our data. As aforementioned, even while using “safer” platforms, we still have to learn to limit the information we give out online or concerning our online patters.

By taking control of a portion of our online profile, we lock out numerous unwanted ads and potential fraud attempts on our accounts. Further, we also protect ourselves from losses given that most of our online accounts are linked to either credit or debit cards.

Improving our Online Security

Joining a secure platform is the first step. Platforms such as Instars are secure with added benefits such as token rewards, among others.

Of importance is the password to this account. Frequently change the password and have separate passwords for every account you own.

Whenever possible, store all your sensitive information in physical, non-connected storage.

Platforms such as Instars came up to try and meet the current data demands while still maintaining the integrity of data privacy as it should be.

