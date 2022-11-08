Search icon
    Weekly Web3 Tracker: Ralph Lauren Parnters With Fornite, Mexican Metaverse Mall, and More 🔭

    Through October, 4,997 US trademark apps have been filed for Metaverse and 6,855 - for NFTs. Burberry partners with Minecraft to push deeper into the world of gaming. Ralph Lauren launches partnership with Fortnite. Mayfair Hotels & Resorts to launch NFT souvenirs to pioneer souvenirs for its customers. Gamestop marketplace goes live on Immutable X. Instagram to enable users to create and sell NFTS on and off the platform. Instagram will provide an end-to-end toolkit for creating and selling NFT.

    web3#nft#metaverse#web3#fortnite#nfts
    Annalooksup

