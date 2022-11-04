How to Get 3M People to Own NFTs Without Them Knowing

Too Long; Didn't Read

Companies Mentioned Coin Mentioned

Reddit released Reddit Collectible Avatars Season One in July. NFTs, disguised as collectible avatars, sold for between $10-$100, and the proceeds automatically went to artists. Since launch, their NFT collections are also up an average of 300%. Reddit onboarded more people into web3 over the past 3 months than OpenSea has in the past 5 years. The simplicity of Reddit’s NFT strategy is genius. The platform has accepted cryptocurrency payments since 2013 and accepted points on Layer2 blockchain, Arbitrum.