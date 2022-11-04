Search icon
    How to Get 3M People to Own NFTs Without Them Knowingby@annalooksup
    655 reads

    How to Get 3M People to Own NFTs Without Them Knowing

    Reddit released Reddit Collectible Avatars Season One in July. NFTs, disguised as collectible avatars, sold for between $10-$100, and the proceeds automatically went to artists. Since launch, their NFT collections are also up an average of 300%. Reddit onboarded more people into web3 over the past 3 months than OpenSea has in the past 5 years. The simplicity of Reddit’s NFT strategy is genius. The platform has accepted cryptocurrency payments since 2013 and accepted points on Layer2 blockchain, Arbitrum.

    featured image - How to Get 3M People to Own NFTs Without Them Knowing
    tech-companies#nfts#reddit#hackernoon-top-story
