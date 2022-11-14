Weekly Web3 Tracker: Virtual Bands, Web3 FIFA Games, and More

Universal Music Group’s 10:22 PM label reveals a new character for the virtual band “Kingship” FIFA unveiled a range of web3 games to engage fans before the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. LG looks for two new CTOs to lead web3 and blockchain technology operations. LG posted jobs calling for candidates that understand the usability and technology of blockchain and NFTs. Womenswear brand Katla releases the NFT series named ‘Wonderful Beings’.

🎤 Universal Music Group’s 10:22 PM label reveals a new character for the virtual band “Kingship”. It was revealed last year as a band made up of Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT characters.





Last week, the band revealed its next character, Roadie, which features Bored Ape Yacht Club IP. Roadie will play a role in the virtual world that 10:22 PM is creating. More .





⚽️ FIFA unveiled a range of web3 games to engage fans before the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Amongst the games are: Altered State Machine - AI League; Uplandme; Matchday - Matchday Challenge; and Phygtl.





All of these gaming opportunities complement FIFA+ Playzone and FIFA+ Collect. More launches are planned for the future. Read more here .





⏱️ Hublot makes metaverse debut. The Swiss watchmaker, Hublot releases its ‘Hublot Loves Football Metaverse Stadium’ in time for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The virtual arena in spatial.io has been designed by MEIS. Read more here .





🔴 LG looks for two new CTOs to lead web3 and blockchain technology operations.





The company’s website posted jobs calling for candidates that understand the usability and technology of blockchain and NFTs. Read more here .





👗 Womenswear brand Katla releases the NFT series. Sustainable, made-to-order womenswear brand Katla works with Icelandic artist, Hendrikka Waage, to launch an NFT series named ‘Wonderful Beings’.





The brand released 10,000 ‘Wonderful Beings’ of women with a single ear. Fifteen percent of proceeds from NFTs go toward seaweed cultivation in Iceland. Read more here .





Elsewhere in the metaverse…





🖼️ OpenSea resumes royalty payments. OpenSea is allowing creators to enforce royalty payments on-chain for existing collections on its platform.





This represents a promising step in the right direction for creators, in a recent flurry of platforms adopting a feeless model in order to remain competitive. More .





📈 Ether turns deflationary. There is currently less Ether circulating than there was at the time of the merge on September 15th.





A rise in network activity has caused the asset to turn deflationary. Ether’s net supply has declined by ~5,622 since Ethereum transitioned to a proof-of-stake. More .