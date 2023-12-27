59 Stories To Learn About Cbdc

Let's learn about via these 59 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Cbdc /Learn Repo 1. My Comments on the U.S. Fed's CBDC Paper Thoughts on the US Federal Reserve's CBDC paper and request for comments from the writer of the Digital Universal Drachma white paper. 2. CBDCs Are A Very Bad Idea Learn the risks that Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) pose to your monetary freedom and privacy. 3. Why the US Needs a Digital Dollar if the USD is to Survive 2020 was a year of unprecedented, world-changing events, some of which most people are not even aware of. Like it hasn’t been enough for one year, more news comes from China, where the government is actively testing its digital payment system called Digital Currency Electronic Payment (DCEP). 4. The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly of Central Bank Digital Currencies or CBDCs Less than 1% of the world’s population uses cryptocurrencies. And whether the remaining 99% want to use them or not, it doesn’t matter anymore. 5. The Future of the Banking Industry It is hard to believe that soon banks will lose their hegemony, but the process is happening and cryptocurrency is a big part of the reason 6. Nakamoto Terminal CBDC Factbook: Insights on International Efforts to create CBDCs The Nakamoto Terminal CBDC Factbook is a compilation of intelligence insights on international efforts to create Central Bank Digital Currencies. 7. 7 Pillars of Crypto in 2021 - A Look at DeFi, SoFi, and Legislative Regulation Trends in Blockchain and Cryptocurrencies are changing amazingly fast. We can express every year as the blossom of some new thing: 2017 - ICO, 2018 - IEO, 2019 - Stablecoin, 2020 - DeFi. 8. Policy Implications Stemming from the ECCB's CBDC outage ECCB's Dcash outage provides central bankers, governments, &technology providers with the opportunity to reflect on the challenges emerging from CBDC failures. 9. Why Understanding Digital Wallets is Key for Central Banks Desiring Widespread CBDC Implementation Governments must identify, discuss, and ideate their wallet choices when thinking about CBDCs, incorporating key policy considerations for true defi for all. 10. 2022 vs 2023 Overview: How to Invest in Crypto Without Huge Risk For now, of course, we'll be content with what we have, but we have quite a lot compared to the previous crypto winter, heh! Invest wisely! Diversify all risks! 11. ‘DubaiCoin’ Leaps 1000% Within 24 Hours after False Claims Dubai's DubaiCoin, $DBIX, is a new central bank digital currency 12. Central Bank Digital Currencies: Demystifying the Next Evolution of Money To paraphrase John K. Galbraith, while many concepts that relate money, venture into the arcane, others, such as CBDCs are so simple that “the mind is repelled” 13. CBDC Race Has Started: What Should we Expect from It? 14. China's Repeated Takedowns of Its Own Tech Elites Paints A Worrying Forecast For All of FinTech Fintech development in China has consistently experienced tremendous scale in the last two decades, but recent legislative measures aim to curb this growth. 15. The People’s Bank of China and the new white paper on the e-CNY (Digital Yuan) The PBOC's July 2021 release of a white paper highlights potential privacy issues and the disruption of China's digital payments industry by the digital yuan. 16. Will CBDC Powered Offline Payment Systems Complement or Compete With Cryptocurrencies? Comparatively to traditional cryptocurrencies, a CBDC is centralized, and thus it is regulated by the issuing organization or country. 17. Designing a Viable Central Bank Digital Currency Central banks around the world are exploring the idea of issuing a variant of fiat currency that bridges the functional divide between physical cash and account-based systems. 18. Legalization of Cryptocurrency will Kickstart Economic Development in Latin America The adoption of cryptocurrencies as legal tender serves to guarantee some semblance of economic stability and growth for Latin American countries. 19. Why CBDCs Are NOT The Same as Cryptocurrencies Like Bitcoin CBDCs are centralized digital currencies and fundamentally different from cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin. Pros, cons and oh-nos of CBDCs. 20. CBDC Digital Yuan Deployment To Massively Impact Cross-Border Policy Regulators' Decisions The PBOC's app release gives the world excellent insight into China's e-CNY ambitions, particularly with the upcoming Winter Olympics and Chinese New Year. 21. A Case Against Central Bank Digital Currencies Government's around the world are preparing to roll out their respective CBDCs. It's important to understand some of the risks associated with this development 22. Are Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) Legit? Central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) have been in the rumors since 2013, with China allegedly developing in secrecy a government-issued centralized cryptocurrency to fight off the increasingly popular Bitcoin. But it wasn’t until September 2015 when the Bank of England had publicly discussed for the first time the use of a blockchain-based central bank currency as a way to implement negative interest rates, and March 2016 when the phrase “central bank digital currency” had been coined. 23. BIS Proposes Unified Ledger for CBDCs, Tokenized Deposits, and Payments Programmability is a key feature of CBDC, meaning central banks and their customers could have total control over when, where, and how the money is spent. 24. CBDC: Are We on the Brink of Financial Lockdown? CBDCs could be the next big thing for governments and financial institutions. 25. Weekly Web3 Tracker: Ralph Lauren Parnters With Fornite, Mexican Metaverse Mall, and More 🔭 Monitoring recognizable brands as they move into web3 26. Meet the Writer: Matthew Proffitt, ESG & Disruptive Tech Consultant Background info about a Hackernoon Top Story author's life, interests, and career. 27. Digital Euro (CBDCs): Closer To Reality Than You Think The ECB (European Central Bank) has published a report stating\nthe digital euro is getting closer to be launched. It gives an overview of a\npossible roadmap for implementing the digital euro as well as the advantages and disadvantages of a digital currency in the euro zone. 28. Bitcoin is an Authentic Form of Resistance Against CBDCs Bitcoin doesn't have ever-changing rules; it doesn’t inflate you away, it doesn’t require a third party, and no one can freeze or seize your funds. 29. CBDCs and Soulbound Token Explained Will CBDCs replace cryptocurrency? Will Soulbound tokens - as touted by Vitalik Buterin- help to overcome some of NFTs’ challenges? Let’s take a deep dive in! 30. "Crypto is going to change the world" - Daniel Gouldman Central bank digital currencies are the future of money. This is the way. 31. Exciting Developments in Blockchain Technology That You Should Be Aware Of Let's look at some exciting developments in the blockchain industry this year. 32. The Crypto Reformer: Meet Hacker Noon's Contributor Chitose Nakamoto Chitose Nakamoto speaks about the Digital Universal Drachma, writing, philosophy, and society. 33. King Dollar Will Be Crowned The King of Crypto-Fiat While the bitcoin community seems fully absorbed by the daily ups and ATHs of bitcoin, it seems that most people have missed what might well be the biggest and most impactful news of the year 2021 for the crypto sector. 34. Maduro's Venezuela Starting the CBDC Race On The Back Of Oil-Backed Petro Venezuela’s Petro, also known as Petromoneda, is an allegedly oil-backed CBDC introduced in 2018. 35. Italy's Covid19 Stimulus: Tokenization of Tax Credits And The New Digital Lira The day that the Italian borders were reopened after the lockdown — on June 3rd — I drove across the Brenner Pass with an overwhelming joy. I could finally rejoin my family and my old friends. 36. CBDCs: Innovation For Better Monetary Policies Over the last decade, the monetary policies of Central Banks haven't helped much the global economy and all have failed to meet their targets. Since the global financial crisis of 2008, Central Banks like the ECB have neither succeed to meet their inflation targets nor to restore the economic activity. Central Banks have also failed to innovate and adopt new technologies and systems that may solve many issues. However, the last few months this has changed as they have started to examine the new technologies like DLT or blockchain. 37. How’s the Great CBDC Experiment Going? In March 2022, Joe Biden officially asked the Federal Reserve (FED) to urgently begin developing plans for a U.S. Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), or a so-called ‘digital dollar’. The US government is now starting to recognize the latent possibilities of the burgeoning digital asset market and hopes to use this technology to create a CBDC that will “preserve the dominant role of the U.S. dollar.” But what is a CBDC? How does it relate to cryptocurrency, and what are the latest developments in the great CBDC experiment? 38. The Digital Yuan is China's Biggest Pushback Against Global AML Initiatives The digital yuan's impact on the world is undisputed; however, will its potential to act as a money laundering system for the PRC override its true benefits? 39. Thailand's Digital Baht Likely To Be Become One of Asia's First CBDCs There is a very real possibility of the Bank of Thailand being among the first Asia-based banks to unveil a retail CBDC for use by its population and beyond. 40. How CBDC Will Replace Cash: Experiment To Programmable Money The current outbreak of coronavirus disease has significantly accelerated the development of central banks digital currencies (CBDC). It is easy to check with the growing number of projects and the recent first official launch of digital currency in the Bahamas. Moreover, Deutsche Bank analysts say that in the long term, CBDC can replace cash. 41. Central Bank Digital Currencies and A Bretton Woods Moment On October 15, Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the IMF, came with an announcement talking about A New Bretton Woods Moment. 42. How the Taliban Will Increase Threat Actor Usage of Cryptocurrencies and CBDCs The Taliban’s return to power presents a distinct use case for cryptocurrencies and central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) alike. 43. Harnessing Unused Cloud Computing Power in Data Centres Worldwide to Power Decentralized Systems Stanley Wu is the Co-founder and CTO of Ankr and a longtime engineer (formerly at AWS) and a computing student. 44. "New Users Only See The Casino Aspect & Deny DeFi's Real Innovations" - Darren Mayberry of dappOS dappOS aims to unite the many chains into a single experience for the Web3 novice to access decentralized applications. 45. Mr. Ray Dalio - "You're Wrong. Again." Bitcoin Will Never Get Banned. Here's Why Invariably, as bitcoin spikes and defies gravity, either up or down, the attention of institutional investors, central bankers and prominent financiers is suddenly awaken. 46. CBDCs Could Bring Economic Growth to Israel and Palestine CBDCs may be able to help bring stability to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict by acting as a mutually-trusted system for all groups to transact with each other. 47. Pure Evil The Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC) may be pure evil, but from whose perspective? What is evil to some is pure goodness to others. 48. Crypto Regulation in the U.S. and Europe: Everything That's Happening Looking back at the events that unfolded in 2022, it was quite obvious that regulators would take a serious stance on crypto activities sooner rather than later 49. Bitcoin Shall Bring Back The Lost Art of Commercial Banking How emerging economies can lead the crypto revolution in commercial banking and enjoy an economic renaissance based on sound money 50. Why “Digital Fiat Currencies” Need to be Based on Data Value This article is in response to the announcement that the US is considering creating its own digital fiat currency, or "CBDC" (Central Bank Digital Currency), to improve “financial governance”. 51. "CBDCs Appear Positive And Doubtful At The Same Time" - Sean Noga This article talks about CBDCs, DeFi and blockchain. The article discusses the digital yuan and why it won't change the world order. 52. Bitcoin and CBDC - Using the Trend Bitcoin and Central Bank Digital Currencies - CBDC. What is the future of the dollar and money we know? Can Bitcoin change the way we think of the money? 53. How China and El Salvador's Stances on Digital Currencies Highlight Potentially Increasing Relations China and El Salvador's seemingly contrasting stances on digital currencies actually align both authoritarian regimes on many levels. 54. The Importance of Using Technology in the CBD Industry For thousands of years, CBD has been a powerful plant that has been used for the wellness of human health. 55. A U.S. CBDC: A Mandate for Digital Property CBDC is a digital liability of a central bank that is widely available to the general public, and analogous to a digital form of paper money. 56. A Primer on Central Bank Digital Currency – What’s going on? The Money Tree, which should be familiar to researchers of CBDCs, is a good tool for differentiating cryptocurrencies, traditional bank deposits and CBDCs 57. The Fascinating Science of the Dollar To evaluate a potential central bank digital currency, the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System published a document in January 2022 titled Money and Payments: The U.S. Dollar in the Age of Digital Transformation. The paper purports to summarize the current state of domestic payments systems, and further discuss the different types of digital payment methods and assets that have emerged in recent years, including stablecoins and other cryptocurrencies. The authors have requested feedback via an online form that poses more than twenty-two questions due by May 20th, 2022. Since meaningful responses require more than the five-thousand characters allowed by the twenty field response form - and some sections actually contain more than one question, we are publishing thoughts and observations on it here instead, while further addressing some of the shortfalls in the framing and positioning of the paper, and consequent request for comment. 58. Why Nigeria’s “Speed Wallet” Concept is Crucial for CBDC Implementation Projects The utilization of the "speed wallet" concept offers a temporary solution on the path to true CBDC implementation that central banks must examine closely. 59. The FinTech Renaissance for 2023: The Complete Capability Mapping & Trend Analysis We continue to witness innovation in the FinTech sector — it seems that 2023 will equalize win-win opportunities for both consumers and financial institutions. Thank you for checking out the 59 most read stories about Cbdc on HackerNoon.