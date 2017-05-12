[Webpack] — Smart Loading Assets For Production

Site Color
Software Engineer
Recently, when we check our javascript error logs, we notice that there are several issues which are related to the “old browser” like
Uncaught ReferenceError: Promise is not defined
Uncaught ReferenceError: fetch is not defined
After discussion, we have two approaches:
babel-polyfill) into our js assets and loading it first before any of our js assets.
The approach one seems to add more complex into our project, we have to know which feature is not supported in “old browser” and have duplication in checking function for each route. One more important thing is our current codebase, we have to refactor to work this way. Therefore we prefer the approach two. The approach two’s problem is that we have to load polyfill even in case of “modern browser”. So, the way to optimize it is skipping polyfill we do it via lazy load like this:
old_browserdepends on which features you use. In our case, they are
Promise,
fetch
Currently, we use webpack to build our assets. Having the output like above we have to custom the build process in webpack(in this case
html-webpack-plugin plugin), basically, the snippet looks like this:
I extract snippet code above and create a package here https://github.com/MQuy/html-webpack-condition-assets
This approach is not as good as the approach above in term of loading js assets, to improve that we can use the new feature
preload. In the build process, we prepend js assets with format
<link red="preload" ...> via preload-webpack-plugin
Finally, the template will look like this:
About webpack config, we can find more details here
After that, we use https://www.webpagetest.org/ to benchmark our results. We save 0.3s for “modern” browser. More details, you can check our benchmark
https://www.webpagetest.org/result/170504_HD_15BD/ https://www.webpagetest.org/result/170504_QN_15EJ/ https://www.webpagetest.org/result/170504_KT_15HP/
2. Load condition async
https://www.webpagetest.org/result/170504_H3_15MN/ https://www.webpagetest.org/result/170504_VR_15Q1/ https://www.webpagetest.org/result/170504_38_15VF/
