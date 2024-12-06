Web3-native Advertising Platform Slise to Be Acquired by Media Conglomerate Web3 Media Ventures





Wilmington, 5 Dec 2024—Web3 Media Ventures ("W3M Ventures"), an investment firm with a Web3 and adtech focus, has reached a definitive agreement to acquire Slise.xyz (“Slise”), the largest Web3-native advertising platform. This acquisition has a strategic significance for W3M Ventures and its commitment to advancing digital advertising technologies and enhancing user privacy in the Web3 ecosystem through the integration of Slise's onchain data-powered advertising platform into its portfolio.





Slise, founded in 2022 by a group of Y Combinator alumni, has quickly established itself as the go-to solution in the Web3-native advertising space by leveraging onchain data to provide tailored ad experiences across decentralized applications (dApps), including DeFi protocols, NFT analytics tools, blockchain explorers, and Web3 gaming platforms without relying on cookies. The company's innovative approach analyzes user’s blockchain activity to deliver hyper-targeted advertisements while prioritizing user privacy and data protection. Today, Slise ads reach more than 6 million active crypto-users and count the largest brands in the space including PayPal, MetaMask, Revolut, and OKX among its clients.









This acquisition marks a significant step forward for W3M Ventures as it continues to expand its vision for decentralized advertising technology. The company has interests in various Web3 and crypto adtech platforms including AADS, the oldest traditional ad network in the crypto space.





"The acquisition of Slise represents a pivotal moment in our journey to revolutionize digital advertising for the Web3 era," the spokesperson for W3M Ventures said. "Their groundbreaking technology aligns perfectly with our vision of creating more effective, privacy-centric advertising solutions for the decentralized web."





Oleksii Sidorov, Co-founder & CEO of Slise, added, "W3M Ventures is the perfect catalyst for Slise’s growth as they have experience and resources to accelerate the adoption of onchain data in digital advertising space for a more fair and transparent future. The team and I couldn’t be more excited to make our contribution to this change."





Reflecting on the journey, Oleksii shares insights into the growth and development of the company during crypto-winter:





“The beginning of Slise coincided with the collapse of Luna and later FTX which initiated a downturn of the crypto market. Economically, it didn’t make any sense, only our belief in the potential of onchain data for ads pushed us forward.





It wasn't a smooth journey, very few VCs shared our beliefs. Slise didn’t close huge rounds despite later having 6-digit revenue, neither did we receive countless grants, we were underdogs, surviving, while our token-first competitors raised tens of millions before even having a product.





I don’t think the crypto market incentivizes building good products. Only independent thinking from first principles took us where we are now. We’ve never sponsored a side event or entertained people on X, instead, we stayed frugal and focused on client acquisition and operational efficiency. This all helped us build a business value and a dominant market position which W3M Ventures acquires today.”





The integration of Slise into Web3 Media Ventures' portfolio is expected to be completed within the next quarter. Clients and partners can anticipate new, enhanced advertising experiences in the coming months. The Slise team will help transition the Slise.xyz business under W3M Ventures management while the core personnel will continue working on its new non-competing product Dise.app — an AI-powered Sales CRM for crypto teams on Telegram.





About Web3 Media Ventures

Web3 Media Ventures is an investment firm with equity and digital asset holdings in Web3 and adtech platforms. W3M Ventures has been founded by crypto entrepreneurs turned investors with a collective experience of more than 50 years in the blockchain space. Crypto-enabled advertising was the early focus of the W3M Ventures founders in the very early days of Bitcoin.





About Slise

Slise is a Web3-native programmatic advertising platform that utilizes onchain data to provide targeted advertising solutions across decentralized apps and blockchain explorers. Founded in 2022 by Y Combinator alumni Oleksii Sidorov, Dmitry Radkovskiy, and Aditya Mehta, it was backed by Alliance and incubated by Binance Labs. Slise has quickly become a leader in privacy-preserving, blockchain-based advertising technology. In February 2024 the startup reached profitability.





For press inquiries:

[email protected]



