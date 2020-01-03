Web Scraping And Data Extraction with Python: Upwork Series #1

Subscribe to Hacker Noon's best tech stories, delivered at noon
Visit Noonification https://noonification.compromoted
Doing extravehicular activity on Dev Space | Mainly focused on Python🐍 and ML🤖 but love React also
We can provide an initial set of 100 DOT numbers to make sure the information above can be scraped easily, from there we can provide all DOT numbers we would like to scrape on a daily basis.
virtualenv env
pip install beautifulsoup4 xlrd
The information below reflects the content of the FMCSA management information systems as of 01/01/2020.
import re # regex
import urllib.request
from urllib.request import urlopen, Request
from bs4 import BeautifulSoup
def crawl_data(url):
req = Request(url, headers={'User-Agent': 'Mozilla/5.0'})
html = urlopen(req).read()
bs = BeautifulSoup(html, 'html.parser')
# Find all bold texts
bold_texts = bs.find_all('b')
for b in bold_texts:
try:
# look between these strings
date = re.search('The information below reflects the content of the FMCSA management information systems as of(.*).', b.get_text(strip=True, separator=' ')).group(1).strip()
# If regex finds multiple dots, extract string before first dot
if len(date) > 11:
date = date.split(".",1)[0]
print(date)
except AttributeError:
pass
import re
# We need to extarct "coderasha" from the string
data = "Hello my name is coderasha."
name = re.search('Hello my name is (.*).', data)
print(name)
# Output: <_sre.SRE_Match object; span=(0, 27), match='Hello my name is coderasha.'>
import re
# We need to extarct "coderasha" from the string
data = "Hello my name is coderasha."
name = re.search('Hello my name is (.*).', data).group(1)
print(name)
# Output: coderasha
# Get all texts inside table
information = bs.find('center').get_text(strip=True, separator=' ')
# Find fields using RegEx
operating = re.search('Operating Status:(.*)Out', information).group(1).strip()
legal_name = re.search('Legal Name:(.*)DBA', information).group(1).strip()
physical_address = re.search('Physical Address:(.*)Phone', information).group(1).strip()
mailing_address = re.search('Mailing Address:(.*)USDOT', information).group(1).strip()
usdot_address = re.search('USDOT Number:(.*)State Carrier ID Number', information).group(1).strip()
power_units = re.search('Power Units:(.*)Drivers', information).group(1).strip()
drivers = re.search('Drivers:(.*)MCS-150 Form Date', information).group(1).strip()
import csv
def write_csv(date, operating, legal_name, physical_address, mailing_address, usdot_address, power_units, drivers):
with open(usdot_address + '.csv', mode='w', newline='', encoding="utf-8") as csv_file:
fieldnames = ['Date', 'Operating Status', 'Legal_Name', 'Physical Address', 'Mailing Address', 'Power Units', 'Drivers']
writer = csv.DictWriter(csv_file, fieldnames=fieldnames)
writer.writeheader()
writer.writerow({ 'Date':date, 'Operating Status': operating, 'Legal_Name': legal_name, 'Physical Address':physical_address, 'Mailing Address': mailing_address, 'Power Units':power_units, 'Drivers':drivers })
or with other name ID of report page from crawled data
usdot_address
to read excel file
xlrd
import xlrd
dots = []
def read_excel_file():
loc = ("dots.xls")
wb = xlrd.open_workbook(loc)
sheet = wb.sheet_by_index(0)
sheet.cell_value(0, 0)
# First five dot in excel
for i in range(1,5):
# Convert floats to string and clean from .0
dot = str(sheet.cell_value(i, 0)).replace('.0', '')
dots.append(dot)
method to remove .0 end of the string and pass these dots into url:
replace()
for dot in dots:
crawl_data('https://safer.fmcsa.dot.gov/query.asp?searchtype=ANY&query_type=queryCarrierSnapshot&query_param=USDOT&query_string=' + dot)
# Sleep 5 seconds to avoid any errors
time.sleep(5)
import re
import csv
import urllib.request
from urllib.request import urlopen, Request
from bs4 import BeautifulSoup
import xlrd
import time
dots = []
def read_excel_file():
loc = ("dots.xls")
wb = xlrd.open_workbook(loc)
sheet = wb.sheet_by_index(0)
sheet.cell_value(0, 0)
for i in range(1,5):
dot = str(sheet.cell_value(i, 0)).replace('.0', '')
dots.append(dot)
def crawl_data(url):
req = Request(url, headers={'User-Agent': 'Mozilla/5.0'})
html = urlopen(req).read()
bs = BeautifulSoup(html, 'html.parser')
bold_texts = bs.find_all('b')
for b in bold_texts:
try:
date = re.search('The information below reflects the content of the FMCSA management information systems as of(.*).', b.get_text(strip=True, separator=' ')).group(1).strip()
if len(date) > 11:
date = date.split(".",1)[0]
print(date)
except AttributeError:
pass
information = bs.find('center').get_text(strip=True, separator=' ')
operating = re.search('Operating Status:(.*)Out', information).group(1).strip()
legal_name = re.search('Legal Name:(.*)DBA', information).group(1).strip()
physical_address = re.search('Physical Address:(.*)Phone', information).group(1).strip()
mailing_address = re.search('Mailing Address:(.*)USDOT', information).group(1).strip()
usdot_address = re.search('USDOT Number:(.*)State Carrier ID Number', information).group(1).strip()
power_units = re.search('Power Units:(.*)Drivers', information).group(1).strip()
drivers = re.search('Drivers:(.*)MCS-150 Form Date', information).group(1).strip()
write_csv(date, operating, legal_name, physical_address, mailing_address, usdot_address, power_units, drivers)
def write_csv(date, operating, legal_name, physical_address, mailing_address, usdot_address, power_units, drivers):
with open(usdot_address + '.csv', mode='w', newline='', encoding="utf-8") as csv_file:
fieldnames = ['Date', 'Operating Status', 'Legal_Name', 'Physical Address', 'Mailing Address', 'Power Units', 'Drivers']
writer = csv.DictWriter(csv_file, fieldnames=fieldnames)
writer.writeheader()
writer.writerow({ 'Date':date, 'Operating Status': operating, 'Legal_Name': legal_name, 'Physical Address':physical_address, 'Mailing Address': mailing_address, 'Power Units':power_units, 'Drivers':drivers })
read_excel_file()
print(dots)
for dot in dots:
crawl_data('https://safer.fmcsa.dot.gov/query.asp?searchtype=ANY&query_type=queryCarrierSnapshot&query_param=USDOT&query_string=' + dot)
time.sleep(5)