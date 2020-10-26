A Guide to Extracting All Links on a Website Using Python

In this tutorial, you’re going to learn how to extract all links from a given website or URL using BeautifulSoup and requests.

If you’re new to web scraping I would recommend starting first with a beginner tutorial to Web scraping and then move to this once you are comfortable with the basics.

How Do We Extract All Links?

We will use the requests library to get the raw HTML page from the website and then we are going to use BeautifulSoup to extract all the links from the HTML page.

Requirements

To follow through with this tutorial you need to have requests and Beautiful Soup library installed.

Installation

$ pip install requests $ pip install beautifulsoup4

Below is a code that will prompt you to enter a link to a website and then it will use requests to send a GET request to the server to request the HTML page and then use BeautifulSoup to extract all link tags in the HTML.

import requests from bs4 import BeautifulSoup def extract_all_links (site) : html = requests.get(site).text soup = BeautifulSoup(html, 'html.parser' ).find_all( 'a' ) links = [link.get( 'href' ) for link in soup] return links site_link = input( 'Enter URL of the site : ' ) all_links = extract_all_links(site_link) print(all_links)

Output

kalebu@kalebu-PC:~/$ python3 link_spider.py Enter URL of the site: https://kalebujordan.com/​ [ '#main-content' , 'mailto://kalebjordan.kj@gmail.com' , 'https://web.facebook.com/kalebu.jordan' , 'https://twitter.com/j_kalebu' , 'https://kalebujordan.com/' .....]

I hope you found this useful, feel free to share it with your fellow developers.

Previously published here: https://kalebujordan.com/learn-how-to-extract-all-links-from-a-website-in-python/

