Web Developers, Don't Let This Browser Deal Pass You By

As developers, we're always looking for tools that can streamline our workflow and make responsive design testing less painful. If you've been eyeing Polypane - the powerful browser built specifically for web developers - now's the perfect time to grab it.

The Deal

Polypane is offering a massive 25% discount on all yearly plans for Black Friday. This deal runs until Monday, December 2nd, giving you a limited window to secure a year of faster, more efficient web development at a significant discount.

Why Polypane Matters

For those unfamiliar with Polypane, it's a specialized browser that transforms how you develop and debug websites. Instead of constantly resizing your browser window or switching between different device views, Polypane lets you see, inspect and edit all your breakpoints simultaneously. This means:





Instant visual feedback across multiple screen sizes

Built-in accessibility checks and debugging tools

Synchronized actions across all panes

Advanced CSS debugging and performance insights





Beyond that, Polypane helps you gain insight into your meta tag info (including previews of how your site looks shared on nine different social media sites), accessibility, cookies and other storage and your web vitals performance. There's tooling for all aspects of your web development.

Developer Productivity Impact

The real value of Polypane comes from the time it saves. By seeing all your layouts at once, you catch responsive design issues immediately rather than discovering them later in testing. This translates to faster development cycles and more robust websites.

Grab the Deal

If you're ready to upgrade your development workflow, head over to Polypane's Black Friday page to claim your 25% discount. Remember, this offer ends Monday, December 2nd.





Your future self will thank you for making the investment in better development tools. Happy coding!