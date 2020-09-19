"We are repeating history faster and at a greater scale" - Stacey Schneider, 2020 Noonie Nominee

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.
Stacey Schneider from the United States has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in the Future Heroes and Technology categories. The Noonies are Hacker Noon’s way of getting to know — from a community perspective — what matters in tech today. So, we asked our Noonie Nominees to tell us. Here’s what Stacey had to share.
The theme of my career revolves around solving how to build software faster and at scale. This comes from building a unicorn (Siebel, now Oracle) back in the 90s, when building scalable software was a horribly painful, slow process. From the first forays of ecommerce, to open source, cloud computing, agile development, and platform computing—I'm driven by rethinking the way we do things, and believe sometimes you need to break things to go faster.
I generally write about digital transformation. Specifically, I look at emerging markets in technology like Web3 technologies and write about their early impact, and look for emerging patterns. Most of the time, we are repeating history—just doing it faster and at greater scale with a better UI.
Enterprise adoption of blockchain and digital marketing.
I think the economy is becoming risk adverse due to COVID impacts. I am concerned it could be slowing adoption and progress for Web3 when in reality, it's needed more than before.
Out of change comes opportunity. Lean in, and find out how you win.
Some contracts moved around, but I've been working from home for 10+ years.
If the ROI was money, likely some emerging tech from COVID—FarUVC light or drugs would be obvious. But, really, I would rather put $10m into human relief funds to fight hunger, homelessness and the cycles of oppression.
You can't teach anybody anything. You can only inspire them to learn for themselves.
G-Suite. Canva. WhatsApp.
The Veeva platform - how the medical community is dealing with communications & learning.
