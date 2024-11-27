Want to Search for Something With an Image and a Text Description? Try a Multimodal RAG

This article provides an in-depth guide on how to build a multimodal RAG system using Milvus and how to open up various possibilities for AI systems.
Being constrained to a single data format isn’t good enough anymore. As businesses rely more heavily on information to make crucial decisions, they need the ability to compare data in disparate formats. Fortunately, traditional AI systems constrained to a single data type have given way to multimodal systems that can understand and process complex information.
Multimodal search and multimodal retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) systems have recently shown great advancements in this field. These systems process multiple types of data, including text, images, and audio, to provide context-aware responses.
In this blog post, we'll discuss how developers can build their own multimodal RAG system using Milvus. We’ll also walk you through building such a system that can handle text and image data, in particular, perform similarity searches, and leverage a language model to refine the output. So, let’s get started.
A vector database is a special type of database used to store, index, and retrieve vector embeddings, which are mathematical representations of data that allow you to compare data for not just equivalence but semantic similarity.
Milvus helps developers provide a flexible solution for managing and querying large-scale vector data. Its efficiency makes Milvus an ideal choice for developers building applications using deep learning models, such as retrieval augmented generation (RAG), multimodal search, recommendation engine, and anomaly detections.
Milvus offers multiple deployment options to match developers' needs.
Before building the system, it’s important to understand traditional text-based RAG and its evolution to Multimodal RAG.
Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) is a method for retrieving contextual information from external sources and generating more accurate output from large language models (LLMs). Traditional RAG is a highly effective strategy for improving LLM output, but it remains limited to textual data. In many real-world applications, data extends beyond text—incorporating images, charts, and other modalities provides critical context.
Multimodal RAG addresses the above limitation by enabling the use of different data types, providing better context to LLMs.
Simply put, in a multimodal RAG system, the retrieval component searches for relevant information across different data modalities, and the generation component generates more accurate results based on the retrieved information.
Vector embeddings and similarity search are two fundamental concepts of multimodal RAG. Let’s understand both of them.
As discussed, vector embeddings are mathematical/numerical representations of data. Machines use this representation to understand the semantic meaning of different data types, such as text, images, and audio.
When using natural language processing (NLP), document chunks are transformed into vectors, and semantically similar words are mapped to nearby points in the vector space. The same goes for images, where embeddings represent the semantic features. This allows us to understand metrics like color, texture, and object shapes in a numerical format.
The main goal of using vector embeddings is to help preserve relationships and similarities between different pieces of data.
Similarity search is used to find and locate data in a given dataset. In the context of vector embeddings, similarity search finds vectors in the given dataset that are closest to the query vector.
The following are a few methods that are commonly used to measure similarity between vectors:
The choice of similarity measure usually depends on the application-specific data and how the developer approaches the problem.
When performing similarity search on large-scale datasets, the computation power and resources required are very high. This is where approximate nearest neighbor (ANN) algorithms come in. ANN algorithms are used to trade a small percentage or amount of accuracy for a significant speed upgrade. This makes them an appropriate choice for large-scale applications.
Milvus also uses advanced ANN algorithms, including HNSW and DiskANN, to perform efficient similarity searches on large vector embedding datasets, allowing developers to quickly find relevant data points. In addition, Milvus supports other indexing algorithms, such as HSNW, IVF, CAGRA, etc., making it a much more efficient vector search solution.
Now we’ve learned the concepts, it’s time to build a multimodal RAG system using Milvus. For this example, we’ll use Milvus Lite (the lightweight version of Milvus, ideal for experimenting and prototyping) for vector storage and retrieval, BGE for precise image processing and embedding, and GPT-4o for advanced result reranking.
First, you’ll need a Milvus instance to store your data. You can set up Milvus Lite using pip, run a local instance using Docker, or sign up for a free hosted Milvus account through Zilliz Cloud.
Second, you need an LLM for your RAG pipeline, so head over to
Next, create a new directory and a Python
For this tutorial, you’ll also need to install the
pip install -U pymilvus
pip install --upgrade pymilvus openai datasets opencv-python timm einops ftfy peft tqdm
git clone https://github.com/FlagOpen/FlagEmbedding.git
pip install -e FlagEmbedding
The following command will download the example data and extract it to a local folder “./images_folder”, which includes:
wget https://github.com/milvus-io/bootcamp/releases/download/data/amazon_reviews_2023_subset.tar.gz
tar -xzf amazon_reviews_2023_subset.tar.gz
We will use the Visualized BGE model “bge-visualized-base-en-v1.5” to generate embeddings for both images and text.
Now download the weight from HuggingFace.
wget https://huggingface.co/BAAI/bge-visualized/resolve/main/Visualized_base_en_v1.5.pth
Then, let’s build an encoder.
import torch
from visual_bge.modeling import Visualized_BGE
class Encoder:
def __init__(self, model_name: str, model_path: str):
self.model = Visualized_BGE(model_name_bge=model_name, model_weight=model_path)
self.model.eval()
def encode_query(self, image_path: str, text: str) -> list[float]:
with torch.no_grad():
query_emb = self.model.encode(image=image_path, text=text)
return query_emb.tolist()[0]
def encode_image(self, image_path: str) -> list[float]:
with torch.no_grad():
query_emb = self.model.encode(image=image_path)
return query_emb.tolist()[0]
model_name = "BAAI/bge-base-en-v1.5"
model_path = "./Visualized_base_en_v1.5.pth" # Change to your own value if using a different model path
encoder = Encoder(model_name, model_path)
This section will guide you how to load example images into our database with their corresponding embeddings.
Generate embeddings
First, we need to create embeddings for all the images in the dataset.
Load all images from the data directory and convert them to embeddings.
import os
from tqdm import tqdm
from glob import glob
data_dir = (
"./images_folder" # Change to your own value if using a different data directory
)
image_list = glob(
os.path.join(data_dir, "images", "*.jpg")
) # We will only use images ending with ".jpg"
image_dict = {}
for image_path in tqdm(image_list, desc="Generating image embeddings: "):
try:
image_dict[image_path] = encoder.encode_image(image_path)
except Exception as e:
print(f"Failed to generate embedding for {image_path}. Skipped.")
continue
print("Number of encoded images:", len(image_dict))
In this section, we will first search for relevant images using a multimodal query and then use an LLM service to rerank the retrieved results and find the best one with an explanation.
Run multimodal search
Now we are ready to perform the advanced multimodal search with the query composed of image and text instructions.
query_image = os.path.join(
data_dir, "leopard.jpg"
) # Change to your own query image path
query_text = "phone case with this image theme"
query_vec = encoder.encode_query(image_path=query_image, text=query_text)
search_results = milvus_client.search(
collection_name=collection_name,
data=[query_vec],
output_fields=["image_path"],
limit=9, # Max number of search results to return
search_params={"metric_type": "COSINE", "params": {}}, # Search parameters
)[0]
retrieved_images = [hit.get("entity").get("image_path") for hit in search_results]
print(retrieved_images)
The result is shown below:
['./images_folder/images/518Gj1WQ-RL._AC_.jpg',
'./images_folder/images/41n00AOfWhL._AC_.jpg'
Rerank results with GPT-4o
Now, we will use GPT-4o to rank retrieved images and find the best-matched results. The LLM will also explain why it ranks like that.
1. Create a panoramic view.
import numpy as np
import cv2
img_height = 300
img_width = 300
row_count = 3
def create_panoramic_view(query_image_path: str, retrieved_images: list) -> np.ndarray:
"""
creates a 5x5 panoramic view image from a list of images
args:
images: list of images to be combined
returns:
np.ndarray: the panoramic view image
"""
panoramic_width = img_width * row_count
panoramic_height = img_height * row_count
panoramic_image = np.full(
(panoramic_height, panoramic_width, 3), 255, dtype=np.uint8
)
# create and resize the query image with a blue border
query_image_null = np.full((panoramic_height, img_width, 3), 255, dtype=np.uint8)
query_image = Image.open(query_image_path).convert("RGB")
query_array = np.array(query_image)[:, :, ::-1]
resized_image = cv2.resize(query_array, (img_width, img_height))
border_size = 10
blue = (255, 0, 0) # blue color in BGR
bordered_query_image = cv2.copyMakeBorder(
resized_image,
border_size,
border_size,
border_size,
border_size,
cv2.BORDER_CONSTANT,
value=blue,
)
query_image_null[img_height * 2 : img_height * 3, 0:img_width] = cv2.resize(
bordered_query_image, (img_width, img_height)
)
# add text "query" below the query image
text = "query"
font_scale = 1
font_thickness = 2
text_org = (10, img_height * 3 + 30)
cv2.putText(
query_image_null,
text,
text_org,
cv2.FONT_HERSHEY_SIMPLEX,
font_scale,
blue,
font_thickness,
cv2.LINE_AA,
)
# combine the rest of the images into the panoramic view
retrieved_imgs = [
np.array(Image.open(img).convert("RGB"))[:, :, ::-1] for img in retrieved_images
]
for i, image in enumerate(retrieved_imgs):
image = cv2.resize(image, (img_width - 4, img_height - 4))
row = i // row_count
col = i % row_count
start_row = row * img_height
start_col = col * img_width
border_size = 2
bordered_image = cv2.copyMakeBorder(
image,
border_size,
border_size,
border_size,
border_size,
cv2.BORDER_CONSTANT,
value=(0, 0, 0),
)
panoramic_image[
start_row : start_row + img_height, start_col : start_col + img_width
] = bordered_image
# add red index numbers to each image
text = str(i)
org = (start_col + 50, start_row + 30)
(font_width, font_height), baseline = cv2.getTextSize(
text, cv2.FONT_HERSHEY_SIMPLEX, 1, 2
)
top_left = (org[0] - 48, start_row + 2)
bottom_right = (org[0] - 48 + font_width + 5, org[1] + baseline + 5)
cv2.rectangle(
panoramic_image, top_left, bottom_right, (255, 255, 255), cv2.FILLED
)
cv2.putText(
panoramic_image,
text,
(start_col + 10, start_row + 30),
cv2.FONT_HERSHEY_SIMPLEX,
1,
(0, 0, 255),
2,
cv2.LINE_AA,
)
# combine the query image with the panoramic view
panoramic_image = np.hstack([query_image_null, panoramic_image])
return panoramic_image
2. Combine the query image and retrieved images with indices in a panoramic view.
from PIL import Image
combined_image_path = os.path.join(data_dir, "combined_image.jpg")
panoramic_image = create_panoramic_view(query_image, retrieved_images)
cv2.imwrite(combined_image_path, panoramic_image)
combined_image = Image.open(combined_image_path)
show_combined_image = combined_image.resize((300, 300))
show_combined_image.show()
3. Rerank the results and give explanation
We will send all the combined images to the multimodal LLM service together with proper prompts to rank the retrieved results with an explanation. Note: To enable GPT-4o as the LLM, you need to prepare your
import requests
import base64
openai_api_key = "sk-***" # Change to your OpenAI API Key
def generate_ranking_explanation(
combined_image_path: str, caption: str, infos: dict = None
) -> tuple[list[int], str]:
with open(combined_image_path, "rb") as image_file:
base64_image = base64.b64encode(image_file.read()).decode("utf-8")
information = (
"You are responsible for ranking results for a Composed Image Retrieval. "
"The user retrieves an image with an 'instruction' indicating their retrieval intent. "
"For example, if the user queries a red car with the instruction 'change this car to blue,' a similar type of car in blue would be ranked higher in the results. "
"Now you would receive instruction and query image with blue border. Every item has its red index number in its top left. Do not misunderstand it. "
f"User instruction: {caption} \n\n"
)
# add additional information for each image
if infos:
for i, info in enumerate(infos["product"]):
information += f"{i}. {info}\n"
information += (
"Provide a new ranked list of indices from most suitable to least suitable, followed by an explanation for the top 1 most suitable item only. "
"The format of the response has to be 'Ranked list: []' with the indices in brackets as integers, followed by 'Reasons:' plus the explanation why this most fit user's query intent."
)
headers = {
"Content-Type": "application/json",
"Authorization": f"Bearer {openai_api_key}",
}
payload = {
"model": "gpt-4o",
"messages": [
{
"role": "user",
"content": [
{"type": "text", "text": information},
{
"type": "image_url",
"image_url": {"url": f"data:image/jpeg;base64,{base64_image}"},
},
],
}
],
"max_tokens": 300,
}
response = requests.post(
"https://api.openai.com/v1/chat/completions", headers=headers, json=payload
)
result = response.json()["choices"][0]["message"]["content"]
# parse the ranked indices from the response
start_idx = result.find("[")
end_idx = result.find("]")
ranked_indices_str = result[start_idx + 1 : end_idx].split(",")
ranked_indices = [int(index.strip()) for index in ranked_indices_str]
# extract explanation
explanation = result[end_idx + 1 :].strip()
return ranked_indices, explanation
Get the image indices after ranking and the reason for the best result:
ranked_indices, explanation = generate_ranking_explanation(
combined_image_path, query_text
)
4. Display the best result with explanation
print(explanation)
best_index = ranked_indices[0]
best_img = Image.open(retrieved_images[best_index])
best_img = best_img.resize((150, 150))
best_img.show()
Results:
Reasons: The most suitable item for the user's query intent is index 6 because the instruction specifies a phone case with the theme of the image, which is a leopard. The phone case with index 6 has a thematic design resembling the leopard pattern, making it the closest match to the user's request for a phone case with the image theme.
Check out the full code inthis notebook. To learn more about how to start an online demo with this tutorial, please refer to the
In this blog post, we discussed building a multimodal RAG system using
The multimodal RAG solutions open up various possibilities for AI systems that can easily understand and process multiple forms of data. Some common possibilities include improved image search engines, better context-driven results, and more.