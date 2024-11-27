ต้องการค้นหาบางสิ่งที่มีรูปภาพและคำอธิบายหรือไม่ ลองใช้ RAG แบบหลายโหมด

บทความนี้ให้คำแนะนำเชิงลึกเกี่ยวกับวิธีการสร้างระบบ RAG หลายโหมดโดยใช้ Milvus และวิธีการเปิดความเป็นไปได้ต่างๆ สำหรับระบบ AI





การถูกจำกัดให้ใช้รูปแบบข้อมูลเพียงรูปแบบเดียวนั้นไม่เพียงพออีกต่อไป เนื่องจากธุรกิจต่างๆ พึ่งพาข้อมูลมากขึ้นในการตัดสินใจที่สำคัญ จึงจำเป็นต้องมีความสามารถในการเปรียบเทียบข้อมูลในรูปแบบที่แตกต่างกัน โชคดีที่ระบบ AI ดั้งเดิมที่ถูกจำกัดให้ใช้ประเภทข้อมูลเพียงประเภทเดียวได้หลีกทางให้กับระบบมัลติโหมดที่สามารถเข้าใจและประมวลผลข้อมูลที่ซับซ้อนได้





ระบบการค้นหาหลายโหมดและ การเรียกค้นหลายโหมดด้วยการสร้างเสริม (RAG) แสดงให้เห็นถึงความก้าวหน้าอย่างมากในสาขานี้เมื่อไม่นานนี้ ระบบเหล่านี้ประมวลผลข้อมูลหลายประเภท รวมทั้งข้อความ รูปภาพ และเสียง เพื่อให้เกิดการตอบสนองที่คำนึงถึงบริบท





ในโพสต์บล็อกนี้ เราจะพูดถึงวิธีที่นักพัฒนาสามารถสร้างระบบ RAG แบบมัลติโมดัลของตนเองโดยใช้ Milvus นอกจากนี้ เราจะแนะนำคุณเกี่ยวกับการสร้างระบบที่สามารถจัดการข้อมูลข้อความและรูปภาพ โดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่ง การค้นหาความคล้ายคลึง และใช้ประโยชน์จากโมเดลภาษาเพื่อปรับแต่งเอาต์พุต ดังนั้น มาเริ่มกันเลย

Milvus คืออะไร?

ฐานข้อมูลเวกเตอร์เป็นฐานข้อมูลประเภทพิเศษที่ใช้สำหรับจัดเก็บ จัดทำดัชนี และเรียกค้นข้อมูลแบบเวกเตอร์ ซึ่งเป็นการแสดงข้อมูลทางคณิตศาสตร์ที่ช่วยให้คุณเปรียบเทียบข้อมูลได้ไม่เพียงแค่เพื่อความเท่าเทียมกันเท่านั้น แต่ยังเพื่อความคล้ายคลึงกันทางความหมายอีกด้วย มิลวัส เป็นฐานข้อมูลเวกเตอร์โอเพ่นซอร์สประสิทธิภาพสูงที่สร้างขึ้นเพื่อการขยายขนาด คุณสามารถค้นหาได้บน GitHub พร้อมใบอนุญาต Apache-2.0 และดาวมากกว่า 30,000 ดวง





Milvus ช่วยให้นักพัฒนาสามารถจัดเตรียมโซลูชันที่ยืดหยุ่นสำหรับการจัดการและสอบถามข้อมูลเวกเตอร์ขนาดใหญ่ได้ ประสิทธิภาพดังกล่าวทำให้ Milvus เป็นตัวเลือกที่เหมาะสำหรับนักพัฒนาที่สร้างแอปพลิเคชันโดยใช้โมเดลการเรียนรู้เชิงลึก เช่น การค้นหาแบบเพิ่มขยาย (RAG) การค้นหาแบบหลายโหมด กลไกแนะนำ และการตรวจจับความผิดปกติ





Milvus นำเสนอตัวเลือกการใช้งานที่หลากหลายเพื่อให้ตรงกับความต้องการของนักพัฒนา มิลวัส ไลท์ เป็นเวอร์ชันน้ำหนักเบาที่ทำงานภายในแอปพลิเคชัน Python และเหมาะอย่างยิ่งสำหรับการสร้างต้นแบบแอปพลิเคชันภายในสภาพแวดล้อมภายในเครื่อง Milvus Standalone และ Milvus Distributed เป็นตัวเลือกที่ปรับขนาดได้และพร้อมสำหรับการใช้งานจริง

RAG แบบหลายโหมด: ขยายออกไปเกินขอบเขตของข้อความ

ก่อนที่จะสร้างระบบ สิ่งที่สำคัญคือต้องทำความเข้าใจ RAG แบบดั้งเดิมที่ใช้ข้อความและวิวัฒนาการไปเป็น RAG หลายโหมด





Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) เป็นวิธีการดึงข้อมูลเชิงบริบทจากแหล่งภายนอกและสร้างผลลัพธ์ที่แม่นยำยิ่งขึ้นจากโมเดลภาษาขนาดใหญ่ (LLM) RAG แบบดั้งเดิมเป็นกลยุทธ์ที่มีประสิทธิภาพสูงในการปรับปรุงผลลัพธ์ LLM แต่ยังคงจำกัดอยู่แค่ข้อมูลข้อความเท่านั้น ในแอปพลิเคชันในโลกแห่งความเป็นจริงหลายๆ รายการ ข้อมูลมีขอบเขตกว้างไกลเกินกว่าข้อความ โดยการรวมรูปภาพ แผนภูมิ และรูปแบบอื่นๆ เข้าด้วยกันจะให้บริบทที่สำคัญ





RAG หลายโหมด จะแก้ไขข้อจำกัดข้างต้นโดยเปิดใช้งานประเภทข้อมูลที่แตกต่างกัน ทำให้มีบริบทที่ดีกว่าสำหรับ LLM





กล่าวอย่างง่ายๆ ในระบบ RAG หลายโหมด ส่วนประกอบการค้นคืนจะค้นหาข้อมูลที่เกี่ยวข้องจากโหมดข้อมูลที่แตกต่างกัน และส่วนประกอบการสร้างจะสร้างผลลัพธ์ที่แม่นยำยิ่งขึ้นตามข้อมูลที่ค้นคืนมา

ทำความเข้าใจการฝังเวกเตอร์และการค้นหาความคล้ายคลึงกัน

การฝังเวกเตอร์ และ การค้นหาความคล้ายคลึงกัน เป็นแนวคิดพื้นฐานสองประการของ RAG แบบหลายโหมด มาทำความเข้าใจทั้งสองแนวคิดกัน

การฝังเวกเตอร์

ตามที่ได้กล่าวไว้ การฝังเวกเตอร์เป็นการแสดงข้อมูลทางคณิตศาสตร์/ตัวเลข เครื่องจักรใช้การแสดงนี้เพื่อทำความเข้าใจความหมายเชิงความหมายของประเภทข้อมูลต่างๆ เช่น ข้อความ รูปภาพ และเสียง





เมื่อใช้การประมวลผลภาษาธรรมชาติ (NLP) ชิ้นส่วนของเอกสารจะถูกแปลงเป็นเวกเตอร์ และคำที่มีความหมายคล้ายกันจะถูกแมปไปยังจุดใกล้เคียงในพื้นที่เวกเตอร์ เช่นเดียวกับรูปภาพ ซึ่งเอ็มเบ็ดดิ้งแสดงถึงคุณลักษณะเชิงความหมาย สิ่งนี้ช่วยให้เราเข้าใจเมตริกต่างๆ เช่น สี พื้นผิว และรูปร่างของวัตถุในรูปแบบตัวเลข





เป้าหมายหลักของการใช้การฝังเวกเตอร์คือการช่วยรักษาความสัมพันธ์และความคล้ายคลึงกันระหว่างข้อมูลชิ้นต่างๆ

การค้นหาความคล้ายคลึงกัน

การค้นหาความคล้ายคลึงใช้เพื่อค้นหาและระบุตำแหน่งข้อมูลในชุดข้อมูลที่กำหนด ในบริบทของการฝังเวกเตอร์ การค้นหาความคล้ายคลึงจะค้นหาเวกเตอร์ในชุดข้อมูลที่กำหนดซึ่งใกล้เคียงกับเวกเตอร์แบบสอบถามมากที่สุด





ต่อไปนี้เป็นวิธีการบางประการที่ใช้กันทั่วไปในการวัดความคล้ายคลึงกันระหว่างเวกเตอร์:

ระยะทางแบบยุคลิด : วัดระยะทางเป็นเส้นตรงระหว่างจุดสองจุดในปริภูมิเวกเตอร์ ความคล้ายคลึงของโคไซน์ : วัดค่าโคไซน์ของมุมระหว่างเวกเตอร์สองตัว (โดยเน้นที่ทิศทางมากกว่าขนาด) ผลคูณจุด : การคูณองค์ประกอบที่สอดคล้องกันอย่างง่าย ๆ





การเลือกวิธีการวัดความคล้ายคลึงกันโดยปกติจะขึ้นอยู่กับข้อมูลเฉพาะแอปพลิเคชันและวิธีที่นักพัฒนาเข้าถึงปัญหา





เมื่อทำการค้นหาความคล้ายคลึงกันในชุดข้อมูลขนาดใหญ่ พลังในการคำนวณและทรัพยากรที่จำเป็นจะสูงมาก นี่คือจุดที่อัลกอริทึมเพื่อนบ้านใกล้เคียงที่สุด (ANN) เข้ามามีบทบาท อัลกอริทึม ANN ใช้เพื่อแลกเปลี่ยนความแม่นยำเพียงเล็กน้อยหรือปริมาณเล็กน้อยเพื่ออัปเกรดความเร็วอย่างมีนัยสำคัญ ซึ่งทำให้เป็นตัวเลือกที่เหมาะสมสำหรับแอปพลิเคชันขนาดใหญ่





Milvus ยังใช้อัลกอริทึม ANN ขั้นสูง รวมถึง HNSW และ DiskANN เพื่อค้นหาความคล้ายคลึงอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพบนชุดข้อมูลฝังเวกเตอร์ขนาดใหญ่ ช่วยให้นักพัฒนาสามารถค้นหาจุดข้อมูลที่เกี่ยวข้องได้อย่างรวดเร็ว นอกจากนี้ Milvus ยังรองรับอัลกอริทึมการจัดทำดัชนีอื่นๆ เช่น HSNW, IVF, CAGRA เป็นต้น ทำให้เป็นโซลูชันการค้นหาเวกเตอร์ที่มีประสิทธิภาพมากขึ้น





การสร้าง RAG แบบหลายโหมดด้วย Milvus

ตอนนี้เราได้เรียนรู้แนวคิดแล้ว ถึงเวลาสร้างระบบ RAG หลายโหมดโดยใช้ Milvus สำหรับตัวอย่างนี้ เราจะใช้ Milvus Lite (เวอร์ชันน้ำหนักเบาของ Milvus เหมาะสำหรับการทดลองและการสร้างต้นแบบ) สำหรับการจัดเก็บและเรียกค้นเวกเตอร์ BGE สำหรับการประมวลผลและการฝังภาพที่แม่นยำ และ GPT-4o สำหรับการจัดอันดับผลลัพธ์ขั้นสูง

ข้อกำหนดเบื้องต้น

ขั้นแรก คุณจะต้องมีอินสแตนซ์ Milvus เพื่อจัดเก็บข้อมูลของคุณ คุณสามารถตั้งค่า Milvus Lite โดยใช้ pip เรียกใช้อินสแตนซ์ภายในเครื่องโดยใช้ Docker หรือสมัครบัญชี Milvus ที่โฮสต์ฟรีผ่าน Zilliz Cloud





ประการที่สอง คุณต้องมีปริญญา LLM สำหรับท่อ RAG ของคุณ ดังนั้นไปที่ โอเพ่นเอไอ และรับรหัส API ระดับฟรีก็เพียงพอที่จะทำให้โค้ดนี้ใช้งานได้





จากนั้นสร้างไดเร็กทอรีใหม่และ Python สภาพแวดล้อมเสมือนจริง (หรือทำตามขั้นตอนใดๆ ที่คุณใช้เพื่อจัดการ Python)





สำหรับบทช่วยสอนนี้ คุณจะต้องติดตั้งด้วย ไพมิลวัส ไลบรารีซึ่งเป็น Python SDK อย่างเป็นทางการของ Milvus และเครื่องมือทั่วไปอีกจำนวนหนึ่ง

ตั้งค่า Milvus Lite

pip install -U pymilvus

ติดตั้งสิ่งที่ต้องพึ่งพา

pip install --upgrade pymilvus openai datasets opencv-python timm einops ftfy peft tqdm git clone https://github.com/FlagOpen/FlagEmbedding.git pip install -e FlagEmbedding

ดาวน์โหลดข้อมูล

คำสั่งต่อไปนี้จะดาวน์โหลดข้อมูลตัวอย่างและแตกไฟล์ไปยังโฟลเดอร์ในเครื่อง “./images_folder” ซึ่งประกอบด้วย:





รูปภาพ: ส่วนย่อยของ รีวิว Amazon 2023 มีรูปภาพประมาณ 900 ภาพจากหมวดหมู่ "เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า" "โทรศัพท์มือถือและอุปกรณ์เสริม" และ "อุปกรณ์อิเล็กทรอนิกส์"

ส่วนย่อยของ มีรูปภาพประมาณ 900 ภาพจากหมวดหมู่ "เครื่องใช้ไฟฟ้า" "โทรศัพท์มือถือและอุปกรณ์เสริม" และ "อุปกรณ์อิเล็กทรอนิกส์" ตัวอย่างภาพแบบสอบถาม: leopard.jpg





wget https://github.com/milvus-io/bootcamp/releases/download/data/amazon_reviews_2023_subset.tar.gz tar -xzf amazon_reviews_2023_subset.tar.gz

โหลดโมเดลการฝังตัว

เราจะใช้โมเดล BGE แบบมองเห็นได้ “bge-visualized-base-en-v1.5” เพื่อสร้างการฝังภาพสำหรับทั้งรูปภาพและข้อความ





ดาวน์โหลดน้ำหนักจาก HuggingFace ตอนนี้





wget https://huggingface.co/BAAI/bge-visualized/resolve/main/Visualized_base_en_v1.5.pth





จากนั้นมาสร้างตัวเข้ารหัสกัน

import torch from visual_bge.modeling import Visualized_BGE class Encoder: def __init__(self, model_name: str, model_path: str): self.model = Visualized_BGE(model_name_bge=model_name, model_weight=model_path) self.model.eval() def encode_query(self, image_path: str, text: str) -> list[float]: with torch.no_grad(): query_emb = self.model.encode(image=image_path, text=text) return query_emb.tolist()[0] def encode_image(self, image_path: str) -> list[float]: with torch.no_grad(): query_emb = self.model.encode(image=image_path) return query_emb.tolist()[0] model_name = "BAAI/bge-base-en-v1.5" model_path = "./Visualized_base_en_v1.5.pth" # Change to your own value if using a different model path encoder = Encoder(model_name, model_path)

สร้างการฝังและโหลดข้อมูลลงใน Milvus

หัวข้อนี้จะแนะนำคุณเกี่ยวกับวิธีการโหลดภาพตัวอย่างลงในฐานข้อมูลของเราพร้อมกับการฝังที่สอดคล้องกัน





สร้างการฝังตัว





ขั้นแรก เราต้องสร้างการฝังสำหรับรูปภาพทั้งหมดในชุดข้อมูล





โหลดรูปภาพทั้งหมดจากไดเร็กทอรีข้อมูลและแปลงให้เป็นไฟล์ฝัง





import os from tqdm import tqdm from glob import glob data_dir = ( "./images_folder" # Change to your own value if using a different data directory ) image_list = glob( os.path.join(data_dir, "images", "*.jpg") ) # We will only use images ending with ".jpg" image_dict = {} for image_path in tqdm(image_list, desc="Generating image embeddings: "): try: image_dict[image_path] = encoder.encode_image(image_path) except Exception as e: print(f"Failed to generate embedding for {image_path}. Skipped.") continue print("Number of encoded images:", len(image_dict))

ดำเนินการค้นหาแบบหลายโหมดและจัดอันดับผลลัพธ์ใหม่

ในส่วนนี้ เราจะค้นหารูปภาพที่เกี่ยวข้องโดยใช้แบบสอบถามหลายโหมดก่อน จากนั้นจึงใช้บริการ LLM เพื่อจัดอันดับผลลัพธ์ที่เรียกค้นใหม่ และค้นหาผลลัพธ์ที่ดีที่สุดพร้อมคำอธิบาย





การค้นหาแบบหลายโหมด





ตอนนี้เราพร้อมที่จะทำการค้นหาหลายโหมดขั้นสูงด้วยคำค้นหาที่ประกอบด้วยคำแนะนำที่เป็นรูปภาพและข้อความ





query_image = os.path.join( data_dir, "leopard.jpg" ) # Change to your own query image path query_text = "phone case with this image theme" query_vec = encoder.encode_query(image_path=query_image, text=query_text) search_results = milvus_client.search( collection_name=collection_name, data=[query_vec], output_fields=["image_path"], limit=9, # Max number of search results to return search_params={"metric_type": "COSINE", "params": {}}, # Search parameters )[0] retrieved_images = [hit.get("entity").get("image_path") for hit in search_results] print(retrieved_images)





ผลลัพธ์แสดงดังด้านล่างนี้:





['./images_folder/images/518Gj1WQ-RL._AC_.jpg', './images_folder/images/41n00AOfWhL._AC_.jpg'





จัดอันดับผลลัพธ์ใหม่ด้วย GPT-4o





ตอนนี้เราจะใช้ GPT-4o เพื่อจัดอันดับรูปภาพที่ดึงมาและค้นหาผลลัพธ์ที่ตรงกันมากที่สุด LLM จะอธิบายด้วยว่าทำไมจึงจัดอันดับแบบนั้น





1. สร้างมุมมองแบบพาโนรามา





import numpy as np import cv2 img_height = 300 img_width = 300 row_count = 3 def create_panoramic_view(query_image_path: str, retrieved_images: list) -> np.ndarray: """ creates a 5x5 panoramic view image from a list of images args: images: list of images to be combined returns: np.ndarray: the panoramic view image """ panoramic_width = img_width * row_count panoramic_height = img_height * row_count panoramic_image = np.full( (panoramic_height, panoramic_width, 3), 255, dtype=np.uint8 ) # create and resize the query image with a blue border query_image_null = np.full((panoramic_height, img_width, 3), 255, dtype=np.uint8) query_image = Image.open(query_image_path).convert("RGB") query_array = np.array(query_image)[:, :, ::-1] resized_image = cv2.resize(query_array, (img_width, img_height)) border_size = 10 blue = (255, 0, 0) # blue color in BGR bordered_query_image = cv2.copyMakeBorder( resized_image, border_size, border_size, border_size, border_size, cv2.BORDER_CONSTANT, value=blue, ) query_image_null[img_height * 2 : img_height * 3, 0:img_width] = cv2.resize( bordered_query_image, (img_width, img_height) ) # add text "query" below the query image text = "query" font_scale = 1 font_thickness = 2 text_org = (10, img_height * 3 + 30) cv2.putText( query_image_null, text, text_org, cv2.FONT_HERSHEY_SIMPLEX, font_scale, blue, font_thickness, cv2.LINE_AA, ) # combine the rest of the images into the panoramic view retrieved_imgs = [ np.array(Image.open(img).convert("RGB"))[:, :, ::-1] for img in retrieved_images ] for i, image in enumerate(retrieved_imgs): image = cv2.resize(image, (img_width - 4, img_height - 4)) row = i // row_count col = i % row_count start_row = row * img_height start_col = col * img_width border_size = 2 bordered_image = cv2.copyMakeBorder( image, border_size, border_size, border_size, border_size, cv2.BORDER_CONSTANT, value=(0, 0, 0), ) panoramic_image[ start_row : start_row + img_height, start_col : start_col + img_width ] = bordered_image # add red index numbers to each image text = str(i) org = (start_col + 50, start_row + 30) (font_width, font_height), baseline = cv2.getTextSize( text, cv2.FONT_HERSHEY_SIMPLEX, 1, 2 ) top_left = (org[0] - 48, start_row + 2) bottom_right = (org[0] - 48 + font_width + 5, org[1] + baseline + 5) cv2.rectangle( panoramic_image, top_left, bottom_right, (255, 255, 255), cv2.FILLED ) cv2.putText( panoramic_image, text, (start_col + 10, start_row + 30), cv2.FONT_HERSHEY_SIMPLEX, 1, (0, 0, 255), 2, cv2.LINE_AA, ) # combine the query image with the panoramic view panoramic_image = np.hstack([query_image_null, panoramic_image]) return panoramic_image



2. รวมรูปภาพสอบถามและรูปภาพที่เรียกค้นได้พร้อมดัชนีในมุมมองแบบพาโนรามา





from PIL import Image combined_image_path = os.path.join(data_dir, "combined_image.jpg") panoramic_image = create_panoramic_view(query_image, retrieved_images) cv2.imwrite(combined_image_path, panoramic_image) combined_image = Image.open(combined_image_path) show_combined_image = combined_image.resize((300, 300)) show_combined_image.show()





3. จัดลำดับผลลัพธ์ใหม่และให้คำอธิบาย





เราจะส่งภาพรวมทั้งหมดไปยังบริการ LLM แบบหลายโหมดพร้อมคำแนะนำที่เหมาะสมเพื่อจัดอันดับผลลัพธ์ที่เรียกค้นพร้อมคำอธิบาย หมายเหตุ: หากต้องการเปิดใช้งาน GPT-4o เป็น LLM คุณต้องเตรียม คีย์ API OpenAI ล่วงหน้า.





import requests import base64 openai_api_key = "sk-***" # Change to your OpenAI API Key def generate_ranking_explanation( combined_image_path: str, caption: str, infos: dict = None ) -> tuple[list[int], str]: with open(combined_image_path, "rb") as image_file: base64_image = base64.b64encode(image_file.read()).decode("utf-8") information = ( "You are responsible for ranking results for a Composed Image Retrieval. " "The user retrieves an image with an 'instruction' indicating their retrieval intent. " "For example, if the user queries a red car with the instruction 'change this car to blue,' a similar type of car in blue would be ranked higher in the results. " "Now you would receive instruction and query image with blue border. Every item has its red index number in its top left. Do not misunderstand it. " f"User instruction: {caption}



" ) # add additional information for each image if infos: for i, info in enumerate(infos["product"]): information += f"{i}. {info}

" information += ( "Provide a new ranked list of indices from most suitable to least suitable, followed by an explanation for the top 1 most suitable item only. " "The format of the response has to be 'Ranked list: []' with the indices in brackets as integers, followed by 'Reasons:' plus the explanation why this most fit user's query intent." ) headers = { "Content-Type": "application/json", "Authorization": f"Bearer {openai_api_key}", } payload = { "model": "gpt-4o", "messages": [ { "role": "user", "content": [ {"type": "text", "text": information}, { "type": "image_url", "image_url": {"url": f"data:image/jpeg;base64,{base64_image}"}, }, ], } ], "max_tokens": 300, } response = requests.post( "https://api.openai.com/v1/chat/completions", headers=headers, json=payload ) result = response.json()["choices"][0]["message"]["content"] # parse the ranked indices from the response start_idx = result.find("[") end_idx = result.find("]") ranked_indices_str = result[start_idx + 1 : end_idx].split(",") ranked_indices = [int(index.strip()) for index in ranked_indices_str] # extract explanation explanation = result[end_idx + 1 :].strip() return ranked_indices, explanation





รับดัชนีภาพหลังจากการจัดอันดับและเหตุผลสำหรับผลลัพธ์ที่ดีที่สุด:





ranked_indices, explanation = generate_ranking_explanation( combined_image_path, query_text )





4. แสดงผลลัพธ์ที่ดีที่สุดพร้อมคำอธิบาย





print(explanation) best_index = ranked_indices[0] best_img = Image.open(retrieved_images[best_index]) best_img = best_img.resize((150, 150)) best_img.show()





ผลลัพธ์:





Reasons: The most suitable item for the user's query intent is index 6 because the instruction specifies a phone case with the theme of the image, which is a leopard. The phone case with index 6 has a thematic design resembling the leopard pattern, making it the closest match to the user's request for a phone case with the image theme.











ลองดูโค้ดทั้งหมดได้ใน สมุดบันทึกนี้ หากต้องการเรียนรู้เพิ่มเติมเกี่ยวกับวิธีเริ่มการสาธิตออนไลน์ด้วยบทช่วยสอนนี้ โปรดดูที่ ตัวอย่างการใช้งาน -

บทสรุป

ในโพสต์บล็อกนี้ เราจะพูดถึงการสร้างระบบ RAG หลายโหมดโดยใช้ มิลวัส (ฐานข้อมูลเวกเตอร์โอเพ่นซอร์ส) เราได้กล่าวถึงวิธีที่นักพัฒนาสามารถตั้งค่า Milvus โหลดข้อมูลภาพ ค้นหาความคล้ายคลึง และใช้ LLM เพื่อจัดอันดับผลลัพธ์ที่เรียกค้นใหม่เพื่อให้ได้คำตอบที่แม่นยำยิ่งขึ้น





โซลูชัน RAG แบบหลายโหมดเปิดโอกาสให้ระบบ AI สามารถเข้าใจและประมวลผลข้อมูลในรูปแบบต่างๆ ได้อย่างง่ายดาย โซลูชันทั่วไปบางประการได้แก่ เครื่องมือค้นหารูปภาพที่ได้รับการปรับปรุง ผลลัพธ์ตามบริบทที่ดีขึ้น และอื่นๆ อีกมากมาย