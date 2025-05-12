582 reads
Visual Studio Code 1.100: AI Gets Personal!

by This Week in JavaScriptMay 12th, 2025
The latest release transforms how the AI assistant understands your coding style, making it feel like it's truly part of your development team.

Hello JavaScript Enthusiasts!


Welcome to a new edition of "This Week in JavaScript"!


Today, we're covering major VSCode improvements, the long-awaited k6 1.0 release, Node.js 24 features, and a roundup of essential tools you should know about!

Node.js 24: More Power, More Features

Node.js 24 has landed with significant improvements across the board:


Major Updates:

  • V8 13.6: Adds support for Float16Array, explicit resource management, and RegExp.escape.
  • npm 11: Improved performance and enhanced security features.
  • AsyncLocalStorage Overhaul: Now uses AsyncContextFrame by default for more efficient context tracking.
  • URLPattern Goes Global: Available without explicit imports.
  • Permission Model Improvements: Flag simplified from --experimental-permission to just --permission.
  • Test Runner Enhancements: Automatically waits for subtests to finish.


This release will enter long-term support in October, offering a solid foundation for your production applications.

Visual Studio Code 1.100: AI Gets Personal

Visual Studio Code just hit version 1.100, and it's a game-changer for AI-assisted coding:


Key Highlights:

  • Custom Instructions: Create .instructions.md files to set personal guidelines for the AI model – think code style preferences and framework choices.
  • Reusable Prompts: Save common chat requests with .prompt.md files for repetitive tasks.
  • Faster Agent Mode: Dramatic speed improvements for large files with new editing formats from both OpenAI and Anthropic.
  • Multi-Window Support: Enhanced experience when working with chat and editors across multiple windows.


This release transforms how the AI assistant understands your coding style, making it feel like it's truly part of your development team.

k6 Hits 1.0: JavaScript Load Testing Grows Up

After years of development, k6 has officially reached version 1.0, offering a mature solution for realistic load testing:


What Makes It Special:

  • Tests as Code: Write load tests in JavaScript that can be version-controlled and integrated with CI pipelines.
  • Powerful Performance: Built on Go for efficiency, but with a familiar JavaScript API for web developers.
  • Multi-Protocol Support: Works with HTTP, WebSockets, gRPC, Browser interactions, and more.
  • Realistic Traffic Simulation: Generate significant load even on modest hardware.


Perfect for ensuring your applications can handle real-world traffic patterns before issues arise in production.

Tools & Releases You Should Know About

Let's speed-run through some of the other big tool updates this week!


  • ESLint v9.26.0: Your linter just got superintelligent with AI integration! The new Model Context Protocol server lets GitHub Copilot run linting commands directly in your workflow, while new protection against globalThis shadowing eliminates those weekend-ruining bugs that plague JavaScript developers.
  • Mapbox GL JS 3.12: Transform boring maps into breathtaking 3D masterpieces with experimental road intersections and shadow rendering for elevated lines. With butter-smooth pattern transitions and performance improvements, your users might spend more time admiring your maps than using your app!
  • Relay v19: The GraphQL type-safety guardian angel you never knew you needed! Required @alias directives on conditional fragments save you from mysterious runtime errors, while the included codemod automatically fixes your existing code while you grab coffee.
  • Electron 36: Making web devs feel like native app wizards with Chromium 136, V8 13.6, and Node 22.14.0 in one powerful package. The showstopper? macOS Writing Tools integration that gives your desktop apps spell-checking capabilities that would make Grammarly jealous.
  • Mantine 8.0: The React UI library that finally fixed time zones! Featuring deeply nested menu submenus, a TimePicker component that makes dealing with time actually enjoyable, and string-based date values that finally end those timezone headaches that had you considering a career change.

And that's it for the thirty-fourth issue of "This Week in JavaScript."


Feel free to share this newsletter with a fellow developer, and make sure you're following for more weekly updates.

