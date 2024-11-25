ReadWrite
paint-brush
Angular 19 Is Here, Next.js From China, NEWEST JavaScript Engine, and More - This Week in JSby@thisweekinjavascript
148 reads

Angular 19 Is Here, Next.js From China, NEWEST JavaScript Engine, and More - This Week in JS

by This Week in JavaScriptNovember 25th, 2024
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow

Too Long; Didn't Read

Angular v19 focuses on performance, better state management, and developer convenience. Ice is a React framework from China, similar to Next.js, but with its own unique features. The State of JS Survey is live, and it’s your chance to influence the future of the JavaScript ecosystem.
featured image - Angular 19 Is Here, Next.js From China, NEWEST JavaScript Engine, and More - This Week in JS
This Week in JavaScript HackerNoon profile picture

Hello, JavaScript Enthusiasts!


Today, we’ll be looking at Angular’s game-changing updates, an unknown JavaScript framework from China, a revolutionary JavaScript engine called Nova, smarter ways to import libraries without build tools, and some of the hottest new dev tools you need to know about.


Let’s jump right in!

Angular v19: A Step Towards Smoother Web Apps

Angular’s latest release focuses on performance, better state management, and developer convenience. Here’s what’s new:

  • Incremental Hydration: Loads only essential parts of the page initially, reducing unnecessary overhead and speeding things up.
  • Event Replay: Ensures user interactions are captured, even if JavaScript hasn’t fully loaded.
  • Linked Signals & Resources: Simplifies state management, a treat for developers transitioning from React.
  • Material Time Picker: The long-awaited feature is here, making Material design even better.

Ice: The Next.js From China

Ice, a React framework from China, is making waves with its unique features and approach to app development.


Key Highlights:

  • Ice is a React framework from China, similar to Next.js, but with its own unique features.
  • It offers built-in features like routing, state management, micro frontends, SSR, and SSG.
  • What sets Ice apart is its distinct setup, designed differently from frameworks like Next.js or Remix.
  • Integrates seamlessly with tools like TypeScript and Webpack.

Nova Engine: Redefining JavaScript Performance

Nova is an innovative JavaScript engine designed for speed and efficiency. Its data-oriented approach is a game-changer:

  • Heap Data as Vectors: Organizes data into type-specific vectors for better CPU cache efficiency.
  • Typed Indexes: Faster, smaller, and more secure than traditional pointers, minimizing vulnerabilities.
  • Modular Memory Management: Allocates memory only when needed, boosting scalability.


If you’re passionate about performance, Nova is worth exploring.

2024 State of JS Survey

The State of JS Survey is live, and it’s your chance to influence the future of the JavaScript ecosystem. From TC39 proposals and TypeScript evolution to the potential for native type support, this survey gathers insights from developers worldwide. Open to all—whether you're a pro, student, or hobbyist—it takes just 15-20 minutes to complete.


The results will guide developers, browser vendors, and the community in setting priorities and anticipating trends. take the survey today!

Tools & Releases You Need to Know

Here are some key tools and releases that deserve a spot on your radar this week:

  • Bun v1.1.35: Now supports Musl and Alpine Linux, improving compatibility for lightweight environments. It also features faster fs.readFile for small files and resolves 46 bugs, ensuring better performance and stability.


  • ESLint v9.15.0: Introduces meta.defaultOptions to simplify rule configurations while improving linting for object destructuring patterns, making cleaner code easier to achieve.


  • Discordeno v19: Revolutionizes Discord bot development with zero downtime updates, automated sharding, and custom caching, enabling seamless scalability and better performance.


  • Vercel’s Next.js Chatbot Template: Simplifies AI chatbot development with OpenAI and Anthropic integration, chat history storage, and effortless one-click deployment.


  • React Scan: A lightweight tool for instantly debugging React app performance. No setup is needed—just run it and identify problematic renders.


If you found these JavaScript updates useful, give this post an upvote to help others discover it. Don’t forget to share it with your fellow developers, and keep an eye out for more insights in the JavaScript world.


Until next time, keep coding and stay curious!

Miro-Prog
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

This Week in JavaScript HackerNoon profile picture
This Week in JavaScript@thisweekinjavascript
We are a weekly podcast and newsletter made to deliver quick and relevant JavaScript updates in just under 4 minutes.
Read my storiesLearn More

TOPICS

purcat-imgprogramming #javascript #next.js #web-development #react #javascript-frameworks #javascript-engine #eslint #nova

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Permanent on Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Hackernoon
Threads

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
TypeScript 5.6, Bun Integrates C, Fastify v5, and more - This Week in JS
by thisweekinjavascript
Sep 23, 2024
#javascript
Article Thumbnail
10 ESLint Rules You Should Use
by amirankou
Jan 08, 2024
#eslint
Article Thumbnail
How to Build A Well Structured 3-tier Architecture (MERN Stack - ES6) [Step-by-Step Guide]
by calvinqc
Oct 26, 2019
#javascript
Article Thumbnail
A quick overview of ESLint Configuration Comments
by jlowery2663
Sep 11, 2019
#overview-of-eslint
Article Thumbnail
Set Up Airbnb’s Linter (React + Node)
by jballin
Aug 11, 2018
#javascript
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas