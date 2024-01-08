Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    10 ESLint Rules You Should Useby@amirankou

    10 ESLint Rules You Should Use

    tldt arrow
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    In this article, I will tell about 10 base rules that I personally use in my projects and why they matter.

    Company Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - 10 ESLint Rules You Should Use
    programming #eslint #eslint-configuration
    Aliaksandr Mirankou HackerNoon profile picture

    @amirankou

    Aliaksandr Mirankou

    Passionate about Front-End development

    Receive Stories from @amirankou

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    CodeRabbit

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Efficient SVG Icon Management in Angular: A Comprehensive Guide Using Angular Components
    Published at Dec 20, 2023 by amirankou #web-development
    Article Thumbnail
    How to Set the Default Node.JS version with nvm
    Published at Oct 12, 2022 by smpnjn #javascript
    Article Thumbnail
    Guide to React Suspense: From Code Splitting to Data Fetching
    Published at Oct 30, 2023 by olegwock #reactjs
    Article Thumbnail
    Mastering Monorepos: Organizing Component NextJS Libraries & Projects with NPM Workspaces
    Published at Nov 20, 2023 by dainemawer #javascript
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!