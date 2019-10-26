Use Hacker Noon's RSS Feed
A Full-stack Web / iOS Developer, and an inspired mentor.
$ mkdir project && mkdir project/server && mkdir project/client && cd server/
$ touch package.json
{
"name": "server",
"version": "1.0.0",
"private": true,
"scripts": {
"start": "node -r esm app.js",
"dev": "nodemon -r esm app.js"
},
}
$ npx install-peerdeps — dev eslint-config-airbnb
{
"extends": "airbnb"
}
$ npm install esm babel-cli babel-register babel-preset-es2015 babel-preset-stage-2 babel-core babel-polyfill — save-dev
{
"presets": ["es2015", "stage-2"]
}
$ npm i — save express esm nodemon
$ touch app.js
// Import all dependencies & middleware here
import express from 'express';
// Init an Express App. This later starts a server and put all dependencies into your project to use
const app = express();
// Use your dependencies here
// use all controllers(APIs) here
app.get('/', (req, res) => {
res.status(200).json({
status: 'success'
});
});
// Start Anything here
app.listen(8080, () => {
console.log('Example app listening on port 8080!');
});
$ npm start
$ npm run dev
$ npm i body-parser
import bodyParser from 'body-parser';
// Use your dependencies here
app.use(bodyParser.urlencoded({ extended: false }));
app.use(bodyParser.json());
$ mkdir controller
$ touch controller/index.js && touch controller/user.controller.js
import express from 'express';
const userController = express.Router();
userController.get('/', (req, res) => {
res.status(200).json({
status: 'success'
});
});
export default userController;
import userController from './user.controller';
//import abcController from './abc.controller';
//import xyzController from './xyz.controller';
export {
userController,
//abcController,
//xyzController
};
NOTE: the comments are just examples.
import {
userController,
} from './controller';
app.get('/', (req, res) => {
res.status(200).json({
status: 'success'
});
});
app.use('/', userController);
// Uncomment and modify the route if you want to use any controllers
//app.use('/abc', abcController);
//app.use('/xyz', xyzController);
$ brew update
$ brew tap mongodb/brew
$ brew install mongodb-community@4.2
$ npm i mongoose
import bodyParser from 'body-parser';
import mongoose from 'mongoose';
app.listen(8080, () => {
console.log(`Started successfully server at port ${port}`);
mongoose.connect('mongodb://localhost/test').then(() => {
console.log(`Conneted to mongoDB at port 27017`);
});
});
$ mkdir database && mkdir database/models && mkdir database/schemas
$ touch database/schemas/user.schema.js
$ npm i sha256
import { Schema } from 'mongoose';
import sha256 from 'sha256';
const userSchema = new Schema({
hashedPassword: { type: String, required: true },
email: { type: String, required: true },
});
/**
* @param {*} password
*/
userSchema.methods.comparePassword = function comparePassword(password) {
return this.hashedPassword === sha256(password);
};
export default userSchema
$ touch database/models/user.model.js
import mongoose from 'mongoose';
import userSchema from '../schemas/user.schema';
const User = mongoose.model('User', userSchema);
export default User;
import User from './user.model';
export {
User,
};
import {
User
} from '../database/models';
import sha256 from 'sha256';
/**
* GET/
* retrieve and display all Users in the User Model
*/
userController.get('/', (req, res) => {
User.find({}, (err, result) => {
res.status(200).json({
data: result,
})
})
});
/**
* POST/
* Add a new User to your database
*/
userController.post('/add-user', (req, res) => {
const { email, password } = req.body;
const userData = {
email,
hashedPassword: sha256(password)
}
const newUser = new User(data);
newUser
.save()
.then(data => {
res.status(200).send(data);
})
.catch(err => {
res.status(400).send("unable to save to database");
});
});
$ mongod -config /usr/local/etc/mongod.conf
$ npm start
{
'email': 'calvin.nvqc@gmail.com',
'password': '123456789'
}
project
├── client
└── server
└── controller - Storing APIs of the app (GET, POST, PUT, DELETE)
├── index.js
└── user.controller.js
└── database
├── model - store all the models of the project
└──schema - create attribute for each model
├── global.js - storing your configuration attribute
├── .eslintrc - config ESLint Airbnb Coding Style
├── .babelrc - migrate ES6 -> ES5 to run on different browsers
├── package.json - config ESLint Airbnb Coding Style
└── App.js - Everything a server needs to start