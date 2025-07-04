Valhalla, FLOKI's Flagship Browser-Based, Play-to-Earn MMORPG, Officially Launches On Mainnet

Miami, Florida, July 1st, 2025/GamingWire/-- FLOKI , the people-powered crypto brand, is set to launch its highly anticipated blockchain game, Valhalla , on mainnet today, June 30th, 2025.

Backed by over a multi-million dollar treasury, Valhalla is FLOKI’s boldest product yet — a browser-based, play-to-earn MMORPG built to bring Web3 gaming to the masses.

Valhalla is FLOKI’s flagship metaverse game, and it’s aiming to change the play-to-earn game for good. Built by FLOKI, the first community takeover project in crypto history, Valhalla puts players first.

It’s a browser-based MMORPG powered by the FLOKI token, with rich on-chain mechanics, NFT-based characters, and a live economy backed by a robust multi-million dollar treasury. The goal is to let players earn while they play, without sacrificing fun, quality, or community.

The game features turn-based tactical combat in hexagonal battle arenas, NFT creatures called Veras, and an expansive open world that players can explore and conquer together.

With seamless Web3 integration and a player-driven economy, Valhalla offers real ownership of in-game assets, giving players multiple ways to earn for their time and skill.





“This is not just about putting a game on-chain — it’s about making blockchain gaming better and delivering on the promise made to our community that we will fix many of the problems found within the blockchain P2E gaming space,” said Pedro Vidal, Community Relations Officer at FLOKI. “We’re not building for hype. We’re building something gamers actually want to play — and pushing the boundaries of what can be accomplished in the play-to-earn and blockchain gaming world… This is only the beginning.”

Ahead of the mainnet launch, FLOKI has rolled out a massive marketing blitz, including a 4-week YouTube campaign, a 5-week Twitch ad storm, and mobile in-game rewards ads across games like Candy Crush and Call of Duty: Mobile. A Reddit campaign targeting crypto-native gamers also kicked off this week, alongside programmatic display ads across high-traffic websites.

Valhalla has also stepped into the mainstream, sponsoring the Baroda Premier League and becoming the Presenting Partner of the 2025 Global Esports Industry Week. The FLOKI brand recently made headlines for its Times Square billboard takeover and U.S. national TV campaign, reaching over 219 million households.

Currently live on testnet at valhalla.game , the game has already released its latest patch (v0.35.0), featuring new Veras, amulets for deeper strategy, and a mysterious new resource called Vera Essence.

Valhalla is built by the FLOKI ecosystem, which includes Floki Staking, the FLOKI Trading Bot, and the TokenFi platform, FLOKI’s answer to the rising demand for token creation and real-world asset tokenization. With over 550,000 holders globally.

The full Valhalla mainnet experience drops June 30, bringing a new layer of depth to how blockchain and gameplay intersect in the evolving crypto gaming landscape.

About Valhalla

Valhalla is a blockchain-based MMORPG inspired by Norse mythology, offering players the chance to discover, tame, and battle with creatures called Veras. The game features a player-driven economy and a hexagonal battlefield designed for dynamic combat. Users can play the game now, and it will be officially launched on the Mainnet on June 30, 2025. Valhalla was developed by FLOKI.

Users can learn more at https://valhalla.game/

About Floki

Floki is the people’s cryptocurrency and utility token of the Floki Ecosystem. Floki aims to become the world’s most well-known and most used cryptocurrency and intends to achieve this ambitious goal through a focus on utility, philanthropy, community, and marketing.

Floki currently has 550,000+ holders and a strong brand recognized by billions of people worldwide due to its strategic marketing partnerships.

Website: https://floki.com

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RealFlokiInu

Community Relations Officer

Pedro Vidal

Floki

[email protected]

This story was published as a press release by Gamingwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program .



