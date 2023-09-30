Search icon
ReadWrite
see notifications
Notifications
see more
    Using Git Hooks with MySQLby@yuridanilov
    3,766 reads

    Using Git Hooks with MySQL

    tldt arrow
    EN
    Read on Terminal Reader
    Read this story w/o Javascript

    Too Long; Didn't Read

    Create test DB Create git hook post-receive Execute SQL scripts on push

    People Mentioned

    Mention Thumbnail
    featured image - Using Git Hooks with MySQL
    Using Git Hooks with MySQL via HackerNoon AI Image Generator
    programming #mysql #git-hooks #devops #sql
    Yuri Danilov HackerNoon profile picture

    @yuridanilov

    Yuri Danilov

    Software Developer

    Receive Stories from @yuridanilov

    Credibility

    react to story with heart
    Brave-G

    RELATED STORIES

    Article Thumbnail
    Using JSON Mapping to Work with APIs of Various Image Services
    Published at Dec 02, 2021 by yuridanilov #api
    Article Thumbnail
    tl;dr of Elon Musk's interview with Andrew Ross Sorkin (HackerNoon's Version) (Partly Satire)
    Published at Dec 02, 2023 by linh #elon-musk
    Article Thumbnail
    Struck by a Zero-Day: What's Your Next Move?
    Published at Dec 01, 2023 by chrisray #cybersecurity
    Article Thumbnail
    Humans vs. AI: A Scoreboard Update on the Ongoing Battle
    Published at Dec 01, 2023 by thetechpanda #ai-randd
    Article Thumbnail
    Level Up Your Guide Writing Game This Holiday Season
    Published at Nov 30, 2023 by drone #writing
    Article Thumbnail
    OpenAI is Sam Altman; Sam Altman is OpenAI
    Published at Nov 30, 2023 by sheharyarkhan #trending-tech-companies
    L O A D I N G
    . . . comments & more!