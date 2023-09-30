Using Git Hooks with MySQL

Version control systems, and Git in particular, are essential tools for tracking code changes, collaborating with your team, and ensuring the stability of your codebase. While Git is primarily designed for source code, you can also use it in combination with databases for version control and schema change management. MySQL In this article, we'll explore how to integrate Git with MySQL for version control using Git hooks, with specific examples in a guide format. All the scripts given in the listings are fully functional and complete. You can reproduce them sequentially in your test environment. First of all, let's create a test database and user: create database testdb_remote;\ncreate user 'user_remote'@'localhost' identified WITH mysql_native_password by 'remote123';\ngrant all on testdb_remote.* to 'user_remote'@'localhost'; Next, we will create a remote repository. This can be a repository on any remote server, but for simplicity, we will create it locally. For the convenience of executing commands, I use git bash. My local machine already has a git folder, so I use it: cd /c/git\nmkdir testdb.remote\ncd testdb.remote\ngit init --bare And create a local repository as a clone of the remote one: cd /c/git\ngit clone /c/git/testdb.remote testdb.local\ncd testdb.local\ngit ls-files There are no files in the repository; let’s create one and push our changes to the remote repo: echo "Test DB repo" > readme.md\ngit status\ngit add .\ngit commit -m "1st commit"\ngit push Let's check the contents of the remote repository: cd /c/git/testdb.remote\ngit ls-tree --full-tree -r HEAD There is a hooks folder in the remote repository, which contains several files with examples: ls -1 /c/git/testdb.remote/hooks Hooks are scripts that are executed when specific events occur. Git has client-side and server-side hooks. Client-side hooks are triggered by operations such as committing and merging. Server-side hooks run on network operations such as receiving pushed commits. Hooks are described in detail . There are different options for implementing the logic; I'll give an example of using the server-side hook. here post-receive In the hooks folder, we need to create a file named "post-receive,” this is a regular bash script: #!/bin/sh\nwhile read oval nval ref\ndo\n\techo List of files changed in the commit:\n\tgit diff --name-only $oval $nval\ndone The above script will be executed on the server whenever a push is successfully completed and will output a list of modified files. Let's check how it works by adding a line to the readme.md and pushing the changes to the remote repository: cd /c/git/testdb.local\necho "New line" >> readme.md\ngit add .\ngit commit -m "Line added"\ngit push You can see that when executing the git push command, the output now contains lines starting with - this is the output of the post-receive script that was executed on the server. remote: Speaking of basic changes, files can be added, modified, and deleted. You can take different approaches to how to apply these changes to the database: Make changes to the database only when adding new files. In this case, you can save all changes for a specific task in a single file. This file may contain the name of the task from the bug tracking system. This may not be very convenient during development, but such changes are easier to handle. Keep a separate file in the repository for each object (tables, procedures) and apply changes to the database when changing or adding files. A more comprehensive approach is to create a separate folder for each task (change request) and place in it the files that should be executed as part of the installation of a given release. At the same time, create an additional file describing the list of files and the order in which they should be installed. This approach is more flexible but, at the same time, more complex both for the development and the pipeline implementation. Assume you chose the second option, so you need to execute files that have been added or changed. We can filter such files as described by adding the parameter : here --diff-filter=AM #!/bin/sh\nwhile read oval nval ref\ndo\n\techo List of files added or changed in the commit:\n\tgit diff --name-only --diff-filter=AM $oval $nval\ndone Add a few files, and also change the readme.md again: echo "SELECT 1;" > test1.sql\necho "SELECT 2;" > test2.sql\necho "SELECT 3;" > test3.sql\necho "New line 2" >> readme.md\ngit add .\ngit commit -m "New files"\ngit push The output of the hook script contains 4 files: We edit the test1.sql and readme.md files, delete test2.sql, and add another file: echo "SELECT 11;" > test1.sql\necho "New line 2" >> readme.md\nrm test2.sql\necho "SELECT 4;" > test4.sql\ngit add .\ngit commit -m "Modify, remove and add"\ngit push Only modified and added files are displayed: Our goal is to execute SQL scripts after each successful push, so we need to filter files of only this type; in our case, we will set the requirement that they all must have the “.sql” extension. To filter, add the parameter to the command: -- "*.sql" git diff #!/bin/sh\nwhile read oval nval ref\ndo\n\techo List of files added or changed in the commit:\n\tgit diff --name-only --diff-filter=AM $oval $nval -- "*.sql"\ndone To execute scripts, we must also be able to connect to the database. For this, we will create credentials and test the connection: mysql_config_editor set --login-path=testdb_remote --host=localhost --port=3306 --user=user_remote --password\nmysql --login-path=testdb_remote --database=testdb_remote Modify our script to iterate through the “.sql” files, execute each file, and check the result. We also need to sort the list output to execute the files in the required order. With the git show command, we display the contents of the SQL script and pass it through the . pipe for execution by MySQL The variable “$?” will contain 0 if the SQL script was executed successfully and another value if there was an error: #!/bin/sh\nwhile read oval nval ref\ndo\n\techo List of files added or changed in the commit:\n\tfor file in $(git diff --name-only --diff-filter=AM $oval $nval -- "*.sql" | sort); do\n\t\tgit show master:${file} | mysql --login-path=testdb_remote --database=testdb_remote \n\t\techo "FILE: ${file} - result $?"\n\tdone\ndone Perform one more test - delete all previously created “.sql” files and create scripts for: table creation inserting data into the table creating a procedure for receiving data from the table script containing an error We also need to add a prefix (1_, 2_, etc.) to each file name to ensure the desired execution order of the files: rm *.sql\necho "DB Initialization" >> readme.md\n\necho "\nDROP TABLE IF EXISTS customers;\nCREATE TABLE customers (\n id int UNSIGNED NOT NULL AUTO_INCREMENT,\n name varchar(255) DEFAULT NULL,\n PRIMARY KEY (id)\n);\n" > 1_customers.sql\n\necho "\nINSERT INTO customers (id, name)\nVALUES (1, 'John Doe'), (2, 'Jane Smith') AS new\nON DUPLICATE KEY UPDATE customers.name = new.name;\n" > 2_customers_init.sql\n\necho "\nDROP PROCEDURE IF EXISTS get_customer;\nDELIMITER $$\nCREATE PROCEDURE get_customer(IN customer_id int UNSIGNED)\nBEGIN\n\tSELECT c.id, c.name FROM customers c WHERE c.id = customer_id;\nEND\n$$\n" > 3_get_customer.sql\n\necho "SELECT FROM customers;" > 4_error_select.sql\n\nls -1 So we have four “.sql” files that need to be executed: We make changes to the repository: And we see that when is performed, the files are executed sequentially, and the execution result (MySQL command exit code) of each file is displayed. The file “4_error_select.sql” contains a syntax error, so the result of its execution is 1. git push And finally, let’s check what we have in the database: mysql --login-path=testdb_remote --database=testdb_remote\n\nshow tables;\ncall get_customer(1);\ncall get_customer(2); As you can see, the table and procedure were created in the remote database. The procedure executes successfully and returns data. To improve the readability of the hook script output, you can suppress the MySQL CLI output or redirect it to a log file. You can also analyze the result of the MySQL command execution and add more logic to the hook script. For example, you can execute SQL scripts on a test database and then run some tests on it (as I described ). If the tests are successfully completed on the test database, run SQL scripts on the production database and probably run some tests on it as well. here By analyzing the results of each step, you can create pipelines of any configuration. Of course, each approach has a number of advantages and limitations. With the second approach, it is necessary to ensure the order in which the scripts are executed because we cannot, for example, insert data into a table until it is created. It is also necessary to ensure that you can re-execute scripts, i.e., correctly handle situations when the object being created is already in the database, or the database already contains the data to be added. When using a versioning system, the development process becomes a little more complicated because it is necessary to additionally formalize changes in scripts of a predetermined format. However, you can achieve some flexibility by using an installation file. The main advantage of the described technique is the implementation of versioning in the database with very little effort, as well as the ability to implement . CI/CD pipelines To evaluate whether this could be useful for you, you can start by asking yourself: How often do you write code directly in production?