Comparing The Top 10 Kubernetes CI/CD Tools

452 reads

It has become quite common to club Kubernetes with CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery) tools. It streamlines development and deployment of cloud-native applications with CI and CD tools. The list of the top 10 tools includes Helm, Draft, Jenkins, Draft and CircleCI. It also includes Travis and Travis, which are cloud-based tools for continuous integration and delivery of applications on the cloud. It is a tool that includes an API (Application Program Interface) for automatic KuberNETes deployment.