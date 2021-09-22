Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Comparing The Top 10 Kubernetes CI/CD Tools by@asadfaizi

Comparing The Top 10 Kubernetes CI/CD Tools

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
It has become quite common to club Kubernetes with CI/CD (Continuous Integration/Continuous Delivery) tools. It streamlines development and deployment of cloud-native applications with CI and CD tools. The list of the top 10 tools includes Helm, Draft, Jenkins, Draft and CircleCI. It also includes Travis and Travis, which are cloud-based tools for continuous integration and delivery of applications on the cloud. It is a tool that includes an API (Application Program Interface) for automatic KuberNETes deployment.
image
Asad Faizi Hacker Noon profile picture

@asadfaizi
Asad Faizi

Founder and CEO @ CloudPlex.io | Entrepreneur | Technologist | Mad Cloud Scientist

Check Point

Automate Security Across All Your Cloud Environments

Related Stories
Subject Matter
GKE vs. EKS: Comparing Google Kubernetes Engine and Amazon Elastic Kubernetes Service by @asadfaizi
#docker
One-Click Trial on TYK API Gateway with Tin by @trystanlatte
#development
You Don't Need a Fancy PC for Data Science: Use These Cloud Platforms! by @joleenbothma
#data-science
How to Deploy Apps to a Local K3d Cluster by @asadfaizi
#kubernetes
Considering Low-code in 2022? Here's Why Linx Should be Your Platform of Choice by @anthony-morris
#low-code-platform
Avoid these 4 Kubernetes Anti-Patterns by @MichaelB
#kubernetes

Tags

#kubernetes#container#docker#devops-tools#developer-tools#cloud-computing#ci-cd-pipelines#kubernetes-infrastructure
Join Hacker Noon loading