Use JavaScript's New Set Composition Methods Without Polyfills

Welcome,





There is a proposal to add methods like union and intersection to JavaScript's built-in Set class.





It is currently at stage 3, but some browsers like Chrome already support it.





As you can see, the currently supported runtimes are very limited.





Polyfills

Currently, you can safely use these methods by using polyfills.





Set Composition Methods

These methods include:

Set.prototype.intersection(other)

Set.prototype.union(other)

Set.prototype.difference(other)

Set.prototype.symmetricDifference(other)

Set.prototype.isSubsetOf(other)

Set.prototype.isSupersetOf(other)

Set.prototype.isDisjointFrom(other)

Using without Polyfills

You can use our std library functions to achieve the same.





Let us explain each method by examples of how to use these functions.





Set.prototype.intersection()





import { intersection } from '@opentf/std'; const odds = [1, 3, 5, 7, 9]; const squares = [1, 4, 9]; // Using native method new Set(odds).intersection(new Set(squares)); //=> Set(2) { 1, 9 } // Using std function intersection([odds, squares]); //=> [ 1, 9 ]





Set.prototype.union()





import { union } from '@opentf/std'; const evens = [2, 4, 6, 8]; const squares = [1, 4, 9]; // Using native method new Set(evens).union(new Set(squares)); //=> Set(6) { 2, 4, 6, 8, 1, 9 } // Using std function union([evens, squares]); //=> [ 2, 4, 6, 8, 1, 9 ]





Set.prototype.difference()





import { diff } from '@opentf/std'; const odds = [1, 3, 5, 7, 9]; const squares = [1, 4, 9]; // Using native method new Set(odds).difference(new Set(squares)); //=> Set(3) { 3, 5, 7 } // Using std function diff([odds, squares]); //=> [ 3, 5, 7 ]





Set.prototype.symmetricDifference()





import { symDiff } from '@opentf/std'; const evens = [2, 4, 6, 8]; const squares = [1, 4, 9]; // Using native method new Set(evens).symmetricDifference(new Set(squares)); //=> Set(5) {2, 6, 8, 1, 9} // Using std function symDiff([evens, squares]); //=> [ 2, 6, 8, 1, 9 ]





Set.prototype.isSubsetOf()





import { isSubsetOf } from '@opentf/std'; const fours = [4, 8, 12, 16]; const evens = [2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18]; // Using native method new Set(fours).isSubsetOf(new Set(evens)); //=> true // Using std function isSubsetOf(fours, evens); //=> true





Set.prototype.isSupersetOf()





import { isSupersetOf } from '@opentf/std'; const evens = [2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18]; const fours = [4, 8, 12, 16]; // Using native method new Set(evens).isSupersetOf(new Set(fours)); //=> true // Using std function isSupersetOf(evens, fours); //=> true





Set.prototype.isDisjointFrom()





import { isDisjointFrom } from '@opentf/std'; const primes = [2, 3, 5, 7, 11, 13, 17, 19]; const squares = [1, 4, 9, 16]; // Using native method new Set(primes).isDisjointFrom(new Set(squares)); //=> true // Using std function isDisjointFrom(primes, squares); //=> true





Bonus

The subset relationship can be determined by passing the Boolean value to the proper param. Learn more about it on our website.

Conclusion

By using our library functions, you can compose sets like you would with mathematical operations.





Here are some of the benefits from using our library:





Works across runtimes, e.g. Browsers, Node.js, Bun, Deno, etc.

Consistent & Concise function names

TypeScript Support

Works with both CJS & ESM

Supports some Older Browsers & Node.js >= 16



And finally, you can avoid polyfills in your codebase.





Please don't forget to check out our important Articles:





Happy coding! 🚀





🙏 Thanks for reading.