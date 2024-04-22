Use JavaScript's New Set Composition Methods Without Polyfills

Welcome,
There is a proposal to add methods like union and intersection to JavaScript's built-in Set class.
It is currently at stage 3, but some browsers like Chrome already support it.
As you can see, the currently supported runtimes are very limited.
Currently, you can safely use these methods by using polyfills.
These methods include:
You can use our std library functions to achieve the same.
Let us explain each method by examples of how to use these functions.
Set.prototype.intersection()
import { intersection } from '@opentf/std';
const odds = [1, 3, 5, 7, 9];
const squares = [1, 4, 9];
// Using native method
new Set(odds).intersection(new Set(squares)); //=> Set(2) { 1, 9 }
// Using std function
intersection([odds, squares]); //=> [ 1, 9 ]
Set.prototype.union()
import { union } from '@opentf/std';
const evens = [2, 4, 6, 8];
const squares = [1, 4, 9];
// Using native method
new Set(evens).union(new Set(squares)); //=> Set(6) { 2, 4, 6, 8, 1, 9 }
// Using std function
union([evens, squares]); //=> [ 2, 4, 6, 8, 1, 9 ]
Set.prototype.difference()
import { diff } from '@opentf/std';
const odds = [1, 3, 5, 7, 9];
const squares = [1, 4, 9];
// Using native method
new Set(odds).difference(new Set(squares)); //=> Set(3) { 3, 5, 7 }
// Using std function
diff([odds, squares]); //=> [ 3, 5, 7 ]
Set.prototype.symmetricDifference()
import { symDiff } from '@opentf/std';
const evens = [2, 4, 6, 8];
const squares = [1, 4, 9];
// Using native method
new Set(evens).symmetricDifference(new Set(squares));
//=> Set(5) {2, 6, 8, 1, 9}
// Using std function
symDiff([evens, squares]); //=> [ 2, 6, 8, 1, 9 ]
Set.prototype.isSubsetOf()
import { isSubsetOf } from '@opentf/std';
const fours = [4, 8, 12, 16];
const evens = [2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18];
// Using native method
new Set(fours).isSubsetOf(new Set(evens)); //=> true
// Using std function
isSubsetOf(fours, evens); //=> true
Set.prototype.isSupersetOf()
import { isSupersetOf } from '@opentf/std';
const evens = [2, 4, 6, 8, 10, 12, 14, 16, 18];
const fours = [4, 8, 12, 16];
// Using native method
new Set(evens).isSupersetOf(new Set(fours)); //=> true
// Using std function
isSupersetOf(evens, fours); //=> true
Set.prototype.isDisjointFrom()
import { isDisjointFrom } from '@opentf/std';
const primes = [2, 3, 5, 7, 11, 13, 17, 19];
const squares = [1, 4, 9, 16];
// Using native method
new Set(primes).isDisjointFrom(new Set(squares)); //=> true
// Using std function
isDisjointFrom(primes, squares); //=> true
The subset relationship can be determined by passing the Boolean value to the
proper param. Learn more about it on our website.
By using our library functions, you can compose sets like you would with mathematical operations.
Here are some of the benefits from using our library:
Works across runtimes, e.g. Browsers, Node.js, Bun, Deno, etc.
Consistent & Concise function names
TypeScript Support
Works with both CJS & ESM
Supports some Older Browsers & Node.js >= 16
And finally, you can avoid polyfills in your codebase.
