Introducing Our New JavaScript Standard Library





Welcome,





I would like to introduce our new JavaScript Standard Library @opentf/std.





Docs: https://js-std.pages.dev/

Why a Standard Library Matters

Over the past few years, JavaScript has evolved at breakneck speed. The language has seen a proliferation of features, modules, and packages. The JavaScript projects with dependencies crisscrossing like a tangled web.

The Quest for Simplicity

As developers, our primary goal is to find the simplest solution to a problem. Simplicity means functionality, performance, readability, and efficiency. We walk a fine line between complexity and elegance.

The Package Proliferation Problem

Many NPM packages are one-liners—tiny snippets of code packaged up for convenience. But is this proliferation of trivial code a good thing? Not always. In the real world, it leads to issues. If a package is removed, chaos ensues. Dependencies become a house of cards, and maintaining sanity becomes a challenge.

Features

Simple & Familiar API with some differences

Practical Default Options

Includes Async Utils

Cross-Environment Compatibility: Execute seamlessly in browsers, Node.js, Bun, Deno, etc.

Clean Code: We’ve followed best practices to ensure readability and maintainability.

Documentation: Clear explanations and examples for every function.

TypeScript Support

Usage Examples:

Let’s explore some of the library’s capabilities:





Checking if a Value is Numeric:

import { isNum } from "@opentf/std"; isNum(NaN); //=> false





Converting Strings to Pascal Case:

import { pascalCase } from "@opentf/std"; pascalCase("pascal case"); //=> PascalCase





Sorting an Array in Descending Order:

import { sort } from "@opentf/std"; sort([1, 10, 21, 2], "desc"); //=> [21, 10, 2, 1]





Deep Cloning an Object:

import { clone } from "@opentf/std"; const obj = { a: 1, b: "abc", c: new Map([["key", "val"]]) }; clone(obj); // Returns deeply cloned value





Checking Equality of Objects & Arrays:

import { isEql, isEqlArr } from "@opentf/std"; const mapA = new Map([["a", 1], ["b", 2]]); const mapB = new Map([["b", 2], ["a", 1]]); isEql(mapA, mapB); //=> false isEqlArr([1, 2, 3], [2, 3, 1]); //=> true





Adding a Delay (1 second) with sleep:

import { sleep } from "@opentf/std"; await sleep(1000); // Suspends execution for 1 second.





Functions composition using pipe & compose functions:

import { pipe, compose } from "@opentf/std"; pipe( 1, (x) => x + 1, (x) => x * 5 ); //=> 10 compose( 1, (x) => x + 1, (x) => x * 5 ); //=> 6





*You can try out these examples on the Playground.

Benchmarks

Some benchmark outputs are shown here for reference.





*Note: Our priorities are reliability and accuracy rather than performance.





clone: ┌───┬──────────────────────────┬─────────┬────────────────────┬────────┬─────────┐ │ │ Task Name │ ops/sec │ Average Time (ns) │ Margin │ Samples │ ├───┼──────────────────────────┼─────────┼────────────────────┼────────┼─────────┤ │ 0 │ structuredClone (Native) │ 276,824 │ 3612.3959469709525 │ ±1.29% │ 27683 │ │ 1 │ _.cloneDeep (Lodash) │ 216,965 │ 4609.032953864744 │ ±2.41% │ 21697 │ │ 2 │ R.clone (ramda) │ 174,567 │ 5728.439422580611 │ ±1.92% │ 17457 │ │ 3 │ R2.clone (remeda) │ 310,268 │ 3223.0154703960834 │ ±2.40% │ 31027 │ │ 4 │ cloneDeep (clone-deep) │ 468,908 │ 2132.611673882092 │ ±1.70% │ 46891 │ │ 5 │ copy (fast-copy) │ 486,179 │ 2056.852050680814 │ ±1.91% │ 48618 │ + 6 │ clone │ 535,302 │ 1868.1028376072306 │ ±2.07% │ 53531 │ └───┴──────────────────────────┴─────────┴────────────────────┴────────┴─────────┘ *Note: - Here the lodash does not support errors, sparse arrays & objects in map keys. - Here the ramda & remeda does not support cloning Map & Set. - The fast-copy does not clone objects within Map, buffers in TypedArray, sparse arrays. - The clone-deep does not handle circular refs, does not clone objects within map, sparse arrays, internal refs within the object, TypedArray buffers & DataView. sortBy: ┌───┬────────────────────┬───────────┬───────────────────┬────────┬─────────┐ │ │ Task Name │ ops/sec │ Average Time (ns) │ Margin │ Samples │ ├───┼────────────────────┼───────────┼───────────────────┼────────┼─────────┤ │ 0 │ _.orderBy (Lodash) │ 1,231,295 │ 812.1529684071648 │ ±3.09% │ 123130 │ │ 1 │ R.sortWith (Ramda) │ 1,279,200 │ 781.7380570822326 │ ±2.27% │ 127921 │ │ 2 │ R2.sortBy (Remeda) │ 1,419,707 │ 704.3703291518029 │ ±2.81% │ 141971 │ │ 3 │ sort (Moderndash) │ 2,697,568 │ 370.7042634668106 │ ±1.82% │ 269757 │ + 4 │ sortBy │ 2,728,366 │ 366.5196435965459 │ ±2.19% │ 272837 │ └───┴────────────────────┴───────────┴───────────────────┴────────┴─────────┘ *Note: Here the Moderndash does not support passing object prop as string. isEql: ┌───┬─────────────────────────────────────┬─────────┬────────────────────┬────────┬─────────┐ │ │ Task Name │ ops/sec │ Average Time (ns) │ Margin │ Samples │ ├───┼─────────────────────────────────────┼─────────┼────────────────────┼────────┼─────────┤ │ 0 │ deepStrictEqual (Native) │ 950,686 │ 1051.871609041841 │ ±0.24% │ 95069 │ │ 1 │ fastDeepEqual (fast-deep-equal/es6) │ 652,611 │ 1532.3058134904193 │ ±1.49% │ 65262 │ │ 2 │ dequal │ 120,791 │ 8278.7573675501 │ ±0.74% │ 12080 │ │ 3 │ _.isEqual (Lodash) │ 152,075 │ 6575.660376117521 │ ±2.02% │ 15208 │ │ 4 │ R.equals (Ramda) │ 51,496 │ 19418.976504855284 │ ±1.70% │ 5150 │ + 5 │ isEql │ 104,355 │ 9582.655710998957 │ ±1.13% │ 10436 │ └───┴─────────────────────────────────────┴─────────┴────────────────────┴────────┴─────────┘ *Note: - The native util `deepStrictEqual` not available in browsers, does not check `Map` ordering & same invalid dates. - The `fast-deep-equal/es6` does not support cyclic refs, Map ordering check, invalid dates, symbols, objects values in Set & TypedArrays. - The lodash `isEqual` does not check `Map` ordering & object values in `Set`. - The ramda `equals` does not check `Map` ordering & symbols. - The dequal does not support cyclic refs, Map ordering, symbols & same invalid dates.





Conclusion:

We invite you to be part of our journey. The world of JavaScript development is ever-evolving, and together, we can shape it for the better. Here’s what we’d like you to take away:

Collaboration Matters:

Open-source projects thrive on collaboration. Whether you’re contributing code, reporting issues, or sharing ideas, your voice matters. Join us on GitHub, and let’s build something remarkable.

Simplicity Wins:

In a sea of complexity, simplicity stands out. Our library aims to simplify your coding life, one function at a time. Embrace the elegance of clean code and watch your productivity soar.

Keep Learning:

JavaScript surprises us daily. Stay curious, explore new ideas, and never stop learning. The next breakthrough might be just a line of code away.





Visit our docs website for more info.





🙏 Thanks for reading.



