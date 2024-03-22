Unlocking 2024/25: The Ultimate Guide to Top RWA Crypto Projects

The following are the top of my RWA projects. I put the list together based on interesting facts surrounding them, whether they talk about partnerships, connections, or proof of time acquired by cooperating with corporations and governments. Also, I am focusing on new projects that still need to prove their true potential. This article will describe several RWA projects, but the main focus is on the first three. Also, I will provide detailed reasoning between the first two projects, and it’s only my own opinion. Also, all listed projects are solid and create strong and needed competitors to create a desired competition, without the essence of which the mentioned project would not grow.





Thanks to this article, you can better understand the technology and interesting projects in this space as a springboard for your own research.

The first place goes to Maple (MPL). Beyond its appealing logo (a nod to my Toronto Maple Leafs fandom) and food-inspired name), what sets this project apart are two key advantages it holds over traditional banks. First, Maple enables global capital aggregation, leveraging the Ethereum blockchain's infrastructure. Secondly, it facilitates loans worldwide. By operating on this digital platform, Maple can efficiently pool capital, create loans, and manage repayments, offering a superior alternative to traditional banking. Notably, even large-scale withdrawals from Maple are processed within hours, a testament to its efficiency and scalability.





Maple's strategic alliances further enhance its appeal. It collaborates with Circle, the entity behind the USDC stablecoin, and is in active discussions with Vaneck, a potential game-changer for the project. The only hurdle in Vaneck's direct interest is the green light from DeFi user regulators, a challenge that Maple needs to be well-positioned to overcome. All in all, Maple seems more tailored for bigger investors, and one should follow the money flow.





To sum it up, Maple Finance is revolutionizing DeFi and institutional lending, and I'm here for it! Their innovative use of Ethereum for global capital aggregation and worldwide loans is something impressive. With strategic partnerships enhancing its allure and a keen eye on navigating regulatory waters, Maple is positioned to bridge traditional finance and blockchain. It's an exciting time to watch Maple cater to the needs of big investors and institutions, promising a seamless blend of RWA and DeFi. Chico Crypt also covered this project in his podcasts. Yup, they have written in their cards but don't worry, the competition is very strong :)





The second place goes to the LTO Network, a new player in the RWA field. However, we must remember that it is the leading blockchain in Europe for business and corporate use. Their achievements and contributions to blockchains paved the way for successfully delivering the DeFi RWA bridge that connects real-world assets with DeFi liquidity. Their main advantage is their background in law; thus, they have a better chance to score big with DeFi regulators and find a way to do business with each country's legislation.





The Dapps on LTO Network now offer a range of tools that solve broader issues such as identity, digital ownership, and privacy. Their latest solution for bridging real-world assets (RWA) on a chain is extremely cool. You can now tokenize everything in a so-called “ Ownable” and hold/trade and consume these in your wallet.





Everything on LTO is also GDPR compliant, and they have another company founded by LTO Network CEO, Firm24 , which solves the taxes and legislation for their business. Besides, their key partnerships, especially with Unizen, are crucial for improving RWA and DeFi integration, ensuring secure, transparent DeFi access for institutions. Also, the upcoming EQTY platform launch is highly anticipated and set to centralize RWA operations and enhance DeFi liquidity ties, marking a major leap in the RWA ecosystem's development.



Other great things about this project are its unique tokenomics and history records, which put it on the map as a serious and verified-by-time project (since 2018). Also, it is good to remember its connections with Polygon, Chainlink, and Curve, which provide massive advantages in gathering needed liquidity and proper operability with other blockchains.



To bring this home, here is the last thing I want to say: Centralization often hampers the integration of Real World Assets (RWA) into the blockchain, posing a risk to asset security. LTO Network fixes this with a decentralized system and Layer-1 infrastructure that includes a privacy layer, ensuring that asset value is recognized and protected. Based on information shared by LTO, their users will have access to investments such as:





bar of gold

stake of Private Equity (PE) that invests in cryptocurrency

stake of Venture Capital (VC) funds that invest in cryptocurrency





LTO Network's strengths in the RWA space lie in its familiarity with the importance of regulations for blockchain and DeFi and its founders' past working experience with legal structures and taxes.

The potential combination of DeFi and RWAs provides the best possible use case for crypto, where blockchain delivers a platform for crypto in traditional money and finance.

Now that third place on my list is clear. I am pretty sure Florence Finance is a solid choice that just needs to prove itself after achieving Tier 1 and 2 CEX listings and a better position in the MC leaderboard; the description is just a little bit lower in this article. It is time to explain what led me to decide first and second place.





Maple Finance may outperform LTO Network by offering more specialized financial instruments and lending solutions due to its focus on decentralized corporate debt markets. Its emphasis on institutional borrowers and undercollateralized loans could provide businesses with more tailored capital-raising and liquidity management options. Additionally, Maple Finance's expertise in DeFi lending and navigating financial regulations may offer advantages to users seeking specialized financial services on the blockchain.





On the other hand, LTO Network's broad utility in enhancing business processes, coupled with its innovations in asset management and data privacy, positions it as a versatile and secure platform for organizations looking to leverage blockchain technology for a wide range of applications beyond the scope of DeFi lending and liquidity solutions offered by Maple Finance. Besides, LTO Network excels in bridging digital and traditional financial systems by facilitating tokenizing and managing real-world assets. This capability allows for the seamless integration of physical assets into the blockchain, providing users with innovative ways to manage and verify ownership - a significant advancement in asset liquidity and accessibility. If we add Rick Schmitz's background as a tax lawyer and well-established connection, we will have strong competition for Maple Finance if the cards are played right. Besides, both can have similar yet distinct areas of interest, thus attracting different sets of clientele.



Now, I will go to project number three, the last-ranked project on my list.

Florence Finance (FF). Another new player in the field, and third place on my list, still needs to be added to tier 1 or 2 CEXes; thus, it provides a decent narrative for a run. Florence's founder is Chiel Ruiter, a former Managing Director at Goldman Sachs and UBS, who leads the project. Alongside him is Leo Greve, who brings extensive experience at ING Bank and Citigroup. While having team members with established careers and connections is beneficial, FF seeks to transcend the need for corporate affiliations. The project aims to democratize access to the RWA ecosystem for both large and small crypto investors, eliminating the reliance on institutional intermediaries. The platform's integration with the USDC, EURS & EURA stablecoins, issued by Circle, STASIS, and Angle Protocol, marks a significant step in its evolution. This integration enhances transparency and adds stability, leveraging Stasis & Angle's status as the widely used and successful Euro stablecoins in the DeFi space. The team's knowledge is good, and based on my research, Rick Schmitz, the LTO Network founder and industry leader in blockchain, was an advisor in the early days.





FF is not just another project. It's an Arbitrum blockchain innovation that bridges Real-World Assets (RWA) and Decentralized Finance (DeFi). The platform opens doors to financial tools and markets, traditionally accessible only to those with substantial portfolios and connections. This unique approach piques curiosity and sets Florence apart.





Florence's mission is clear: efficiently and transparently converting users' excess stablecoin balances into Euro-denominated, yield-generating loans for European SMEs. This vision fosters a collaborative platform between users and SME lenders, inspiring a new era of financial inclusivity. The protocol's design ensures that it never loans out more than the raised funds, operating without leverage or fractional reserves. While users may temporarily face liquidity constraints in converting FLR to stablecoins, the solidity of FF and the underlying loan portfolio remains unaffected and has over three years of onchain provenance without credit events.

First place out of my top three, yet I need to say the one with the most active marketing, measured based on the cardinality of created blog posts and a Twitter presence. Clearpool has a special place in this article, mainly because it provides good competition for Maple, even though it focuses on different market aspects. Clearpool is known for its unique approach to uncollateralized lending pools, enabling individual and institutional liquidity providers to offer capital to borrowers directly. It emphasizes dynamic interest rates based on pool liquidity and borrower demand, whereas, on the other hand, Maple opts for structured corporate debt, allowing crypto-native companies and institutional borrowers to obtain undercollateralized loans.





While their name, Clearpool, makes us think of the fun-filled movie Deadpool, Clearpool is "dead" serious about its approach, which is to connect various RWA stakeholders using permissionless marketplaces. Besides, it is pioneering the bridge between traditional finance and DeFi while maintaining compliance with regulations.





Clearpool is a decentralized finance ecosystem incorporating the first-ever permissionless marketplace for unsecured institutional liquidity. Driven by market forces of supply and demand, Clearpool’s permissionless single-borrower pools enable institutions to raise short-term capital while providing DeFi lenders access to risk-adjusted returns based on interest rates derived by market consensus. A second, fully permissioned institutional-grade platform meets the compliance needs for wholesale borrowing and lending of digital assets by institutional market participants. This is a non-custodial, institutional-grade marketplace where you can connect to the largest global KYC and AML-compliant network for wholesale borrowing and lending of digital assets. Since Clearpool is permissionless, you can lend directly to whitelisted institutions and earn risk-adjusted returns without a lock-up period. The Clearpool Oracle network, composed of various institutions, votes on parameters determining permissionless pools' interest rates.





The rest of the RWA I will list here lies on a similar level for me, yet they differ in a special gambit here and there. They all have proof of record, achievements under their belt, and already working products. Besides, mentioning some competitors and providing a complete picture is always good, so here it is:

Aave is the largest DeFi project currently on the market. It operates and governs the network through a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), so its significance must be considered. Being a DAO means Aave has a governance token that allows people to vote and participate in network ecosystems. While their product is good, the Aave token as an investment provides another reason to give it a go when the RWA bulls are back in town.





Aave is a decentralized finance application that allows people to lend and borrow cryptocurrencies to earn fees. It is also a Source Protocol to create Non-Custodial Liquidity Markets to earn interest on supplying and borrowing assets with variable or stablecoins. Aave offers peer-to-peer lending using crypto as a traded asset. It uses an algorithm to determine lending rates and match lenders to borrowers. Aave has an associated Aave token, an Ethereum-based token that powers the governance of its platform.

Ondo Finance has grabbed my attention due to the institutional grade RWA structure they have implemented. I can see their platform appealing to investors looking for something closer to the world of traditional finance.



Ondo Finance (OF) provides access to RWA-backed pools for yield generated from real-world assets such as treasury bonds and other institutional-grade assets. OF is also a DeFi platform that offers structured investment products, combining fixed-income and variable-yield strategies within the cryptocurrency market. It aims to bridge traditional and decentralized finance by providing users with diversified investment options. Ondo allows investors to choose between stable, lower-risk returns and higher-risk, variable returns, catering to different risk appetites. This approach makes DeFi more accessible to a broader range of investors, particularly those seeking structured and diversified investment strategies in crypto.

Borrowing capacity and access to liquidity are major drawcards for RWAs, and Goldfinch is firmly exploring this area. Thus, I am including it on my list.





Goldfinch is a decentralized finance protocol that extends credit to borrowers without requiring traditional crypto collateral (it eliminates the need for borrowers to over-collateralize their loans with on-chain assets). It allows investors to supply capital to borrower pools, which is then lent out. The project aims to expand access to capital, especially in emerging markets, by leveraging off-chain credit assessments to make loans. Goldfinch focuses on creating a more inclusive finance model by bridging DeFi and traditional credit markets.





Borrowers (currently off-chain lending businesses) propose deal terms for credit lines (Borrower Pools) to the protocol. Goldfinch's community of Investors can then supply capital to these credit lines (Pools), either directly to individual Pools (as Backers) or indirectly by automatically allocating capital across the protocol (Liquidity Providers via the Senior Pool). These Borrower businesses use their credit lines to draw down stablecoins, specifically USDC, from their Pool. Borrowers then exchange the USDC for fiat currency and deploy it on the ground to end-borrowers in their local markets. Thus, the protocol provides the utility of crypto—specifically, its global access to capital—while leaving the actual end-borrower loan origination and servicing to the businesses best equipped to handle that in their communities.



The end