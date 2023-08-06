Unity Realtime Multiplayer, Part 2: TCP, UDP, WebSocket Protocols
Too Long; Didn't ReadThe Unity Networking Landscape in 2023 series continues with a focus on data transmission protocols in real-time multiplayer games. The OSI model's Transport Layer with TCP and UDP are explored for optimal data exchange between players. TCP ensures reliable data delivery but can lead to delays, while UDP offers faster transmission with potential data loss. WebSocket, an application-level protocol based on TCP, enables persistent bidirectional communication and is suitable for real-time multiplayer games. Code examples for TCP and UDP clients and servers, as well as WebSocket client and server, illustrate implementation approaches. The choice of protocol depends on game requirements - TCP for reliability, UDP for speed, and WebSocket for bidirectional communication. The next article will delve into organizing reliable data transmission using UDP.