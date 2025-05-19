129 reads

Understanding React Rendering Without the Buzzwords

by RowsanMay 19th, 2025
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow

Too Long; Didn't Read

React is often praised for being “declarative,” “efficient,” and “component-based.” But those words don’t mean much when you’re stuck wondering why your component re-renders every time you click a button.

Company Mentioned

Mention Thumbnail

Coin Mentioned

Mention Thumbnail
featured image - Understanding React Rendering Without the Buzzwords
Rowsan HackerNoon profile picture
0-item

React is often praised for being “declarative,” “efficient,” and “component-based.” But those words don’t mean much when you’re stuck wondering why your component re-renders every time you click a button.

So let’s break it down—without the buzzwords.


This post will help you understand:

  • What triggers a re-render
  • Why re-renders matter
  • How to avoid unnecessary ones
  • When to stop worrying and just build

Let’s start from the beginning.

What is a "Render" in React?

When we say React renders a component, it simply means:


React runs your component’s function to figure out what it should look like on the screen.


That’s it. Nothing magical.

If you have this component:

function Greeting() {
  return <h1>Hello, world!</h1>;
}

React “renders” it by calling Greeting() and putting <h1>Hello, world!</h1> into the DOM.

What Triggers a Re-render?

A component re-renders when:

  1. Its state changes (via useState)
  2. Its props change (data passed from the parent)
  3. Its parent re-renders

Let’s look at each.

1. Re-render from State Change

function Counter() {
  const [count, setCount] = React.useState(0);

  return (
    <div>
      <p>You clicked {count} times</p>
      <button onClick={() => setCount(count + 1)}>Click me</button>
    </div>
  );
}

Every time you click the button, setCount updates the state, so React calls Counter() again to get the latest UI.

2. Re-render from Prop Change

function Greeting({ name }) {
  return <h1>Hello, {name}!</h1>;
}

function App() {
  const [name, setName] = React.useState("Alice");

  return (
    <div>
      <Greeting name={name} />
      <button onClick={() => setName("Bob")}>Change Name</button>
    </div>
  );
}

When you change the name from "Alice" to "Bob", Greeting re-renders—because the name prop changed.

3. Re-render from Parent Re-rendering

Even if a child’s props didn’t change, it may still re-render if the parent re-renders.

function Child() {
  console.log("Child rendered");
  return <p>Child</p>;
}

function Parent() {
  const [count, setCount] = React.useState(0);

  return (
    <div>
      <Child />
      <button onClick={() => setCount(count + 1)}>Click</button>
    </div>
  );
}

Even though Child has no props or state, it still logs “Child rendered” every time you click—because its parent re-rendered.

Why Does This Matter?

Re-renders aren’t bad.

React is fast. You usually don’t need to worry.

But in bigger apps, unnecessary re-renders can:

  • Slow things down
  • Trigger flickers
  • Waste memory

So it's good to know how to avoid them when they actually cause problems.

How to Avoid Unnecessary Re-renders

✅ Use React.memo to Skip Renders

Wrap a component with React.memo() so it only re-renders if props change.

const Greeting = React.memo(function Greeting({ name }) {
  console.log("Greeting rendered");
  return <h1>Hello, {name}</h1>;
});

Now, Greeting will only re-render if the name prop changes.

Perfect when:

  • The component is pure (no side effects)
  • You’re passing the same props repeatedly

✅ Use useCallback to Avoid Changing Functions

React sees a new function as a new prop—even if it does the same thing.

function Parent() {
  const [count, setCount] = React.useState(0);

  const handleClick = () => {
    console.log("Clicked");
  };

  return <Child onClick={handleClick} />;
}

This will cause Child to re-render every time—even if nothing else changes—because handleClick is a new function on every render.

Fix it with useCallback:

const handleClick = React.useCallback(() => {
  console.log("Clicked");
}, []);

Now React can compare and see it’s the same function each time.

✅ Use useMemo to Avoid Recalculating Stuff

If you’re doing expensive calculations in a component, wrap them in useMemo.

const result = React.useMemo(() => {
  return slowFunction(input);
}, [input]);

This way, slowFunction only runs when input changes—not on every render.

When Should You Care About Re-renders?

Let’s be honest: Most of the time, you shouldn’t.

Don’t optimize re-renders if:

  • The app is fast
  • The UI is smooth
  • You're not debugging flickers or lag

But start caring when:

  • You see visual glitches (like flashing)
  • You’re rendering lists with 100+ items
  • You need pixel-perfect performance

Common Misconceptions

❌ “React will re-render the entire app!”

Not true. React is smart. It re-renders the components that need it, and it updates only the DOM elements that changed.

❌ “All re-renders are bad!”

Nope. Re-rendering is how React works. Trying to avoid every re-render is a waste of energy.

Focus on avoiding the wasteful ones.

Final Thought: Focus on Clarity First

It’s easy to get stuck chasing optimization before you’ve shipped anything.

Here’s a better rule:

Build first. Make it work. Then, if it feels slow—measure and improve.

That’s how you grow as a React developer.

TL;DR

  • React renders by calling your components to get updated UI
  • State, props, or parent changes trigger re-renders
  • Re-renders aren’t bad, but avoid unnecessary ones in large apps
  • Use React.memo, useCallback, and useMemo when needed
  • Don’t stress about it unless your app feels slow


Nym
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Rowsan HackerNoon profile picture
Rowsan@rowsan
Just writing about development.
Read my storiesAbout @rowsan

TOPICS

purcat-imgprogramming#react#reactjs#react-native#react-tutorial#react-rendering#react-rendering-explained#react-rendering-guide#react-for-beginners

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Arweave
Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Hackernoon
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
Developers, Here's How to Never Get Props vs State Stop Wrong
by rowsan
May 23, 2025
#development
Article Thumbnail
Going From Not Being Able To Code To Deep Learning Hero
by radekosmulski
Jan 09, 2021
#machine-learning
Article Thumbnail
Setting up a Full Stack Development Environment for Beginners
by rowsan
May 29, 2025
#full-stack-development
Article Thumbnail
10 Useful JavaScript Functions to Learn
by thedailytechta1
Aug 28, 2021
#javascript
Article Thumbnail
100+ FREE Resources to Learn Full Stack Web Development
by bmorelli25
Mar 16, 2017
#javascript
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas

Categories

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks