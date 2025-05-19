Understanding React Rendering Without the Buzzwords

React is often praised for being “declarative,” “efficient,” and “component-based.” But those words don’t mean much when you’re stuck wondering why your component re-renders every time you click a button.

So let’s break it down—without the buzzwords.





This post will help you understand:

What triggers a re-render

Why re-renders matter

How to avoid unnecessary ones

When to stop worrying and just build

Let’s start from the beginning.

What is a "Render" in React?

When we say React renders a component, it simply means:





React runs your component’s function to figure out what it should look like on the screen.





That’s it. Nothing magical.

If you have this component:

function Greeting() { return <h1>Hello, world!</h1>; }

React “renders” it by calling Greeting() and putting <h1>Hello, world!</h1> into the DOM.

What Triggers a Re-render?

A component re-renders when:

Its state changes (via useState ) Its props change (data passed from the parent) Its parent re-renders

Let’s look at each.

1. Re-render from State Change

function Counter() { const [count, setCount] = React.useState(0); return ( <div> <p>You clicked {count} times</p> <button onClick={() => setCount(count + 1)}>Click me</button> </div> ); }

Every time you click the button, setCount updates the state, so React calls Counter() again to get the latest UI.

2. Re-render from Prop Change

function Greeting({ name }) { return <h1>Hello, {name}!</h1>; } function App() { const [name, setName] = React.useState("Alice"); return ( <div> <Greeting name={name} /> <button onClick={() => setName("Bob")}>Change Name</button> </div> ); }

When you change the name from "Alice" to "Bob", Greeting re-renders—because the name prop changed.

3. Re-render from Parent Re-rendering

Even if a child’s props didn’t change, it may still re-render if the parent re-renders.

function Child() { console.log("Child rendered"); return <p>Child</p>; } function Parent() { const [count, setCount] = React.useState(0); return ( <div> <Child /> <button onClick={() => setCount(count + 1)}>Click</button> </div> ); }

Even though Child has no props or state, it still logs “Child rendered” every time you click—because its parent re-rendered.

Why Does This Matter?

Re-renders aren’t bad.

React is fast. You usually don’t need to worry.

But in bigger apps, unnecessary re-renders can:

Slow things down

Trigger flickers

Waste memory

So it's good to know how to avoid them when they actually cause problems.

How to Avoid Unnecessary Re-renders

✅ Use React.memo to Skip Renders

Wrap a component with React.memo() so it only re-renders if props change.

const Greeting = React.memo(function Greeting({ name }) { console.log("Greeting rendered"); return <h1>Hello, {name}</h1>; });

Now, Greeting will only re-render if the name prop changes.

Perfect when:

The component is pure (no side effects)

(no side effects) You’re passing the same props repeatedly

✅ Use useCallback to Avoid Changing Functions

React sees a new function as a new prop—even if it does the same thing.

function Parent() { const [count, setCount] = React.useState(0); const handleClick = () => { console.log("Clicked"); }; return <Child onClick={handleClick} />; }

This will cause Child to re-render every time—even if nothing else changes—because handleClick is a new function on every render.

Fix it with useCallback :

const handleClick = React.useCallback(() => { console.log("Clicked"); }, []);

Now React can compare and see it’s the same function each time.

✅ Use useMemo to Avoid Recalculating Stuff

If you’re doing expensive calculations in a component, wrap them in useMemo .

const result = React.useMemo(() => { return slowFunction(input); }, [input]);

This way, slowFunction only runs when input changes—not on every render.

When Should You Care About Re-renders?

Let’s be honest: Most of the time, you shouldn’t.

Don’t optimize re-renders if:

The app is fast

The UI is smooth

You're not debugging flickers or lag

But start caring when:

You see visual glitches (like flashing)

You’re rendering lists with 100+ items

You need pixel-perfect performance

Common Misconceptions

❌ “React will re-render the entire app!”

Not true. React is smart. It re-renders the components that need it, and it updates only the DOM elements that changed.

❌ “All re-renders are bad!”

Nope. Re-rendering is how React works. Trying to avoid every re-render is a waste of energy.

Focus on avoiding the wasteful ones.

Final Thought: Focus on Clarity First

It’s easy to get stuck chasing optimization before you’ve shipped anything.

Here’s a better rule:

Build first. Make it work. Then, if it feels slow—measure and improve.

That’s how you grow as a React developer.

TL;DR

React renders by calling your components to get updated UI

State, props, or parent changes trigger re-renders

Re-renders aren’t bad, but avoid unnecessary ones in large apps

Use React.memo , useCallback , and useMemo when needed

, , and when needed Don’t stress about it unless your app feels slow



