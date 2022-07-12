Understanding Nullish Coalescing (or ??) in Javascript

Product, Engineering, Web
In Javascript, the nullish coalescing operator, or
?? operator is used to return the right-hand side whenever the left-hand side is
null or
undefined. To understand a little bit better, let's look at a few examples:
// Is set to 0
let x = 0 ?? "hello";
// Is set to goodbye
let y = undefined ?? "goodbye";
// Is set to hello
let z = null ?? "hello";
// Is set to false
let a = false ?? "goodbye";
The nullish coalescing operator is useful in situations where something can be returned as either
null or
undefined, and helps us tighten up our code. For example, a function that returns undefined in some situations can be provided with a default value:
let myFunction = (a) => {
if(a >= 5) {
return "hello world";
}
}
// Will return "goodbye world", since `myFunction(4)` returns undefined.
let runFunction = myFunction(4) ?? "goodbye world";
In the past, we typically set default values in Javascript using the logical OR (
||) operator. It has the same kind of functionality, in that it sets a value if the first value on the left doesn't meet certain criteria. However, the
|| operator returns the right-hand value if the left-hand value is anything falsy - and there are a lot of falsy values, as shown in the list below.
false
0 or
-0 or
0n
""
null
undefined
NaN
As such, using the
|| operator would mean that if a function returned the value
0, and we really did want to use the
0 value, we wouldn't be able to - since
0 is false. With the nullish coalescing operator (
??),
0 is a valid value since it only triggers if a value is
null or
undefined:
// Is set to 0
let x = 0 ?? 5;
// Is set to 5
let y = 0 || 5;
Similarly, if a string is empty, the
|| operator would default to the right-hand side - which is not always the desired behavior. The
?? operator lets us avoid that:
// Is set to ""
let x = "" ?? "default text";
// Is set to "default text"
let x = "" || "default text";
It is also possible to chain the nullish coalescing operator, as shown below:
// Is set to "default text"
let x = null ?? undefined ?? "default text";
But you cannot chain it with the logical
|| operator, unless with parenthesis:
// Errors out:
let x = 0 || undefined ?? "default text";
// Returns "default text";
let y = (0 || undefined) ?? "default text";
