Understanding Nullish Coalescing (or ??) in Javascript

In Javascript, the nullish coalescing operator, or ?? operator is used to return the right-hand side whenever the left-hand side is null or undefined . To understand a little bit better, let's look at a few examples:





// Is set to 0 let x = 0 ?? "hello"; // Is set to goodbye let y = undefined ?? "goodbye"; // Is set to hello let z = null ?? "hello"; // Is set to false let a = false ?? "goodbye";





The nullish coalescing operator is useful in situations where something can be returned as either null or undefined , and helps us tighten up our code. For example, a function that returns undefined in some situations can be provided with a default value:





let myFunction = (a) => { if(a >= 5) { return "hello world"; } } // Will return "goodbye world", since `myFunction(4)` returns undefined. let runFunction = myFunction(4) ?? "goodbye world";





Differences between the logical OR operator

In the past, we typically set default values in Javascript using the logical OR ( || ) operator. It has the same kind of functionality, in that it sets a value if the first value on the left doesn't meet certain criteria. However, the || operator returns the right-hand value if the left-hand value is anything falsy - and there are a lot of falsy values, as shown in the list below.





Falsy Values

false

0 or -0 or 0n

or or any empty string, i.e. ""

null

undefined

NaN





As such, using the || operator would mean that if a function returned the value 0 , and we really did want to use the 0 value, we wouldn't be able to - since 0 is false. With the nullish coalescing operator ( ?? ), 0 is a valid value since it only triggers if a value is null or undefined :





// Is set to 0 let x = 0 ?? 5; // Is set to 5 let y = 0 || 5;





Similarly, if a string is empty, the || operator would default to the right-hand side - which is not always the desired behavior. The ?? operator lets us avoid that:





// Is set to "" let x = "" ?? "default text"; // Is set to "default text" let x = "" || "default text";





Chaining the nullish coalescing operator

It is also possible to chain the nullish coalescing operator, as shown below:





// Is set to "default text" let x = null ?? undefined ?? "default text";





But you cannot chain it with the logical || operator, unless with parenthesis:





// Errors out: let x = 0 || undefined ?? "default text"; // Returns "default text"; let y = (0 || undefined) ?? "default text";





