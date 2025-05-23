Turn Your Raspberry Pi Pico into a Robot That Obeys Lines Like a Pro

Found your Raspberry PI Pico in a cupboard that you opened 2 years before… Get along with this project to make a line follower robot using Raspberry Pi Pico and a few other Stuff

What is a Line Follower Robot?

A line follower is a type of autonomous robot that can detect and follow a line drawn on the floor, typically a black line.

Components Required

Component Quantity Notes Raspberry Pi Pico 1 Use the Pico H for easier pin access BFD-1000 IR sensor array / any 5 array IR sensor Module 1 To detect the Black Line L298N motor driver 1 To drive motors precisely BO Motors (3–12V) 2 Preferably 12V ones :) Bo motor Wheels 2 Wheels For Bo Motor Caster wheel (free wheel) 1 To balance the front LiPo Battery (12V) 1 Or any regulated 12V source Wires, breadboard, etc. As needed For connections Computer 1 For programming and debugging

Cooking the Pi🍳

The Software Part

1. Installing Thonny IDE

Download it for your OS (Windows/Mac/Linux).

Navigate to the Downloads folder after the .exe file has been downloaded in File Explorer

Then click on the .exe file (thonny-4.1.7.exe) to execute the application and click on next until you see that the thonny is being installed

Flashing the pico with Micropython Firmware

If you have already flashed the micropython firmware the you can skip to next part

Plug in your Pico while holding the BOOTSEL button.

It appears as a USB drive. Go to micropython. uf2 file download for Pico Download .uf2 the file and copy it to the Pico USB drive. Pico will reboot into MicroPython.

Set up Thonny

Open Thonny

Go to Run > Select Interpreter > MicroPython (Raspberry Pi Pico)

Select the right port.

Paste the following MicroPython code into the script area Get code here or paste the code below from machine import Pin, PWM import time # Motor Pins in1 = Pin(2, Pin.OUT) in2 = Pin(3, Pin.OUT) in3 = Pin(4, Pin.OUT) in4 = Pin(5, Pin.OUT) ena = PWM(Pin(6)) enb = PWM(Pin(7)) ena.freq(1000) enb.freq(1000) # Sensor Pins sensors = [Pin(i, Pin.IN) for i in range(8, 13)] # Speed Settings BASE_SPEED = 35000 # Slow and safe for normal movement MAX_SPEED = 40000 # Max PWM limit TURN_SPEED = 25000 # Slower speed for turning # PID Settings Kp = 8000 # Proportional gain, tune this as per your bot Ki = 0 Kd = 0 # PID Variables previous_error = 0 integral = 0 # Motor control functions def set_motor_speed(left_speed, right_speed): left_speed = max(0, min(MAX_SPEED, left_speed)) right_speed = max(0, min(MAX_SPEED, right_speed)) if left_speed == 0: in1.low() in2.low() else: in1.high() in2.low() if right_speed == 0: in3.low() in4.low() else: in3.high() in4.low() ena.duty_u16(left_speed) enb.duty_u16(right_speed) def stop(): in1.low() in2.low() in3.low() in4.low() ena.duty_u16(0) enb.duty_u16(0) # Read sensor values def read_sensors(): return [s.value() for s in sensors] # Calculate position (PID error calculation) def calculate_error(sensor_values): weights = [-2, -1, 0, 1, 2] total = 0 count = 0 for i in range(5): if sensor_values[i] == 0: # Line detected (assuming black line) total += weights[i] count += 1 if count == 0: return None # Line lost return total / count # PID controller def pid_control(error): global previous_error, integral if error is None: return 0, 0 # No correction needed if line is lost integral += error derivative = error - previous_error correction = int(Kp * error + Ki * integral + Kd * derivative) previous_error = error return correction, correction # Smart Search with PID def smart_search(): global previous_error, integral # Reset PID variables for search previous_error = 0 integral = 0 for attempt in range(5): print("Search attempt", attempt+1) # Turn left (using PID control) in1.low() in2.high() in3.high() in4.low() ena.duty_u16(TURN_SPEED) enb.duty_u16(TURN_SPEED) time.sleep(0.5) stop() time.sleep(0.1) sensor_values = read_sensors() error = calculate_error(sensor_values) left_correction, right_correction = pid_control(error) if 0 in sensor_values: print("Found line after left turn") return # Turn right (using PID control) in1.high() in2.low() in3.low() in4.high() ena.duty_u16(TURN_SPEED) enb.duty_u16(TURN_SPEED) time.sleep(1.0) stop() time.sleep(0.1) sensor_values = read_sensors() error = calculate_error(sensor_values) left_correction, right_correction = pid_control(error) if 0 in sensor_values: print("Found line after right turn") return print("Failed to find line after searching.") # Main loop while True: sensor_values = read_sensors() print("Sensors:", sensor_values) error = calculate_error(sensor_values) if error is None: print("Line lost, starting search") stop() smart_search() else: correction = int(Kp * error) left_speed = BASE_SPEED - correction right_speed = BASE_SPEED + correction set_motor_speed(left_speed, right_speed) time.sleep(0.01)

Click on the save icon

You will get a Prompt stating:- Where do you want to save 1)Raspberry Pi Pico 2)To this PC

Choose Pico and save the file as main.py otherwise it will not auto-run on when powered on

The Hardware part

Connections

Here is a link for the line follower connections:- Click Here

Connection Table

L298N to Pico

L298N Pin Connects To IN1 Pico GP2 IN2 Pico GP3 IN3 Pico GP4 IN4 Pico GP5 ENA Pico GP6 (PWM) ENB Pico GP7 (PWM) VCC 12V from the battery GND Pico GND & battery GND 5V V_Sys pin

BFD 1000 to Pico

IR Sensor Pin Connects To (Pico Pin) Function OUT1 GP8 Left-most sensor OUT2 GP9 Left sensor OUT3 GP10 Center sensor OUT4 GP11 Right sensor OUT5 GP12 Right-most sensor VCC 5V Power GND GND Ground

IR Sensor Calibration

Run your line follower code in Thonny. You should see values being printed in the following format corresponding to each sensor:- Sensors: [x, x, x, x, x] Place the bot on a white surface. You should see: [1, 1, 1, 1, 1] (white reflects IR = HIGH). Move the centre sensor over the black line. You should see: [1, 1, 0, 1, 1] (black absorbs IR = LOW). Slide the bot side to side across the line. All sensors should detect black ( 0 ) when over a line. Adjust potentiometers (if needed) on the IR sensor for reliable 0 / 1 switching.

Test Run Video

Drive Link:-https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ODuU0T4gvLMk8YIl7x5UDorZBtHX7OeK/view?usp=sharing

That’s all, folks, for this project

Meet you in another tutorial like this

Thanks,

Shivank Dan



