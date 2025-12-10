TrustLinq Seeks to Solve Cryptocurrency’s Multi-Billion Dollar Usability Problem

Zug, Switzerland, December 9th, 2025/Chainwire/--TrustLinq, a Swiss-regulated payments company, is addressing one of the most widely recognised problems in cryptocurrency: large amounts of crypto are held globally but cannot be used easily within the traditional financial system. The lack of a reliable and compliant path from crypto into global bank networks has left billions effectively inactive. TrustLinq provides a regulated infrastructure layer that enables cryptocurrency holdings to fund fiat-denominated transactions in more than 70 currencies through established settlement channels without the need of having a bank account. According to recent industry estimates, approximately 580 million individuals and businesses worldwide hold cryptocurrency, while only around 15,000 merchants accept it directly. This represents less than 0.003% global real-world usability. Analysts have consistently identified this gap as a major structural issue, leaving large amounts of cryptocurrency effectively unusable within traditional financial systems. TrustLinq operates within this space, providing a regulated infrastructure layer that enables cryptocurrency holdings to fund fiat-denominated transactions across global banking networks. The platform is built within a Swiss-regulated framework and incorporates structured operational controls, secure asset-handling processes and multi-jurisdiction settlement connectivity. These elements create an infrastructure layer that is difficult to reproduce due to regulatory, technical and procedural requirements. The configuration is designed to support predictable, transparent and scalable cryptocurrency-funded fiat transactions across borders. “Global participation in cryptocurrency continues to grow, but the connection between decentralised assets and traditional financial systems has remained limited,” said Sharon Gal Franko, CEO of TrustLinq. “TrustLinq was built to provide an infrastructure layer that bridges cryptocurrency with established fiat settlement networks in a regulated and controlled environment.” “Global participation in cryptocurrency continues to grow, but the connection between decentralised assets and traditional financial systems has remained limited,” said Sharon Gal Franko, CEO of TrustLinq. “TrustLinq was built to provide an infrastructure layer that bridges cryptocurrency with established fiat settlement networks in a regulated and controlled environment.” TrustLinq is accessible to individuals and businesses in eligible jurisdictions. Supported cryptocurrencies at launch include USDT on ERC20 and TRC20, USDC and EURC. Additional settlement routes, technical integrations and platform capabilities are under development as part of the company’s roadmap. Payments industry specialists have identified the emergence of a new infrastructure category designed to enable cryptocurrency to move from self-custody into traditional financial systems without acting as an exchange, wallet provider, processor or remittance service. TrustLinq operates within this developing segment, which is increasingly recognised as its own category in financial technology. The model is referred to as Self-Custodial Crypto to Third-Party Fiat Settlement and describes an infrastructure layer that allows users to retain control of their digital assets while initiating fiat-denominated transfers to third-party recipients through regulated settlement networks. TrustLinq introduces an operational layer that bridges digital assets with traditional banking frameworks, addressing a gap not covered by existing payment or crypto models. About TrustLinq TrustLinq is a Swiss-regulated financial intermediary bridging cryptocurrency and traditional banking. The platform enables individuals and businesses holding cryptocurrency to send fiat payments to anyone, anywhere in the world, across 70+ currencies. Operating under Swiss regulation and compliant with Swiss AML, TrustLinq seamlessly enables crypto-to-fiat and executes payments globally while maintaining local payment efficiency via methods including SEPA, SWIFT, Faster Payments, ACH, and upcoming debit card solutions. The company prioritises security, compliance, and user control through a non-custodial intermediary model that does not hold client funds. For more information, users can visit https://trustlinq.com Contact Sharon Gal Franko press@trustlinq.com This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. This story was published as a press release by Chainwire under HackerNoon’s Business Blogging Program. Do Your Own Research before making any financial decision. Program Program