"Trust yourself" - Michael CJ Fox, 2020 Noonie Nominee

To help give recognition to the outstanding writers in the Hacker Noon community, we started the annual Noonie Awards. Michael CJ Fox from Germany has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in Technology category. Michael is a published non-fiction author who is also learning the craft of fiction writing.

Let's hear more from this Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year nominee.

1. Which 2020 Noonie have you been nominated for?

Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - LIFE

2. Tell us a bit about yourself.

I'm just a regular millennial - I work in IT, I'm an Engineer but mostly I like to explore life through writing. I've written a few books - Decoding Karma and How to Handle Bullying at Work. I'm currently working on Comfort for Grief.

3. Tell us about the things you make / write / manage / build.



I write about handling.

4. What are you most excited about right now?

Writing my next book.

5. What are you worried about right now?

Biodiversity collapse

6. What's the most useful advice you've ever given somebody?

Trust yourself

7. How has the pandemic changed your life and/or career?

It made remote working turn from a dream to reality



8. If we gave you $10 million to invest in one thing right now, where would you put it?

Towards reducing the impacts of climate change

9. What's an opinion you have that most people don't agree with?

I can cook

10. What or Who are you keeping an eye on in 2020?



The US election



11. Which apps can't you live without?

Whatsapp



12. What are you currently learning?

Creative Writing to write fiction (I'm mainly a non-fiction author).

