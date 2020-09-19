"Trust yourself" - Michael CJ Fox, 2020 Noonie Nominee

The Tech Industry's Greenest Awards. Public Nominations Are Open. Voting Starts Aug 13.
To help give recognition to the outstanding writers in the Hacker Noon community, we started the annual Noonie Awards. Michael CJ Fox from Germany has been nominated for a 2020 Noonie in Technology category. Michael is a published non-fiction author who is also learning the craft of fiction writing.
Let's hear more from this Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year nominee.
Hacker Noon Contributor of the Year - LIFE
I'm just a regular millennial - I work in IT, I'm an Engineer but mostly I like to explore life through writing. I've written a few books - Decoding Karma and How to Handle Bullying at Work. I'm currently working on Comfort for Grief.
I write about handling.
Writing my next book.
Biodiversity collapse
Trust yourself
It made remote working turn from a dream to reality
Towards reducing the impacts of climate change
I can cook
The US election
Creative Writing to write fiction (I'm mainly a non-fiction author).
For much the same reasons Hacker Noon decided not to put good ideas behind pop-ups or paywalls — nor abuse your personal data to target you with creepy ads — we also decided that you don’t need to have 50k followers on Twitter to earn the recognition that comes with a 2020 Noonie Nomination.
Make somebody’s day and nominate them to be recognized in the internet’s most independent and community-driven awards: NOONIES.TECH.
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.