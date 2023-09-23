81 Stories To Learn About England

Let's learn about via these 81 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. England /Learn Repo 1. The Philosopher's Public Library An Englishman looks at the world by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. 2. David Copperfield - TABLE OF LINKS David Copperfield, by Charles Dickens is part of the HackerNoon Books series. Read this book online for free on HackerNoon! 3. David Copperfield: Chapter 24 - My First Dissipation It was fine in the morning, particularly in the fine mornings. It looked a very fresh, free life, by daylight: still fresher, and more free, by sunlight. 4. David Copperfield: Chapter 29 - I Visit Steerforth At His Home, Again I mentioned to Mr. Spenlow in the morning, that I wanted leave of absence for a short time 5. David Copperfield: PREFACE TO THE CHARLES DICKENS EDITION David Copperfield, by Charles Dickens is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here: [LINK TO TABLE OF LINK]. PREFACE TO THE CHARLES DICKENS EDITION 6. David Copperfield: Chapter 12 - Liking Life On My Own Account No Better, I Form A Great Resolution In due time, Mr. Micawber’s petition was ripe for hearing; and that gentleman was ordered to be discharged under the Act, to my great joy. 7. David Copperfield: Chapter 34 - My Aunt Astonishes Me As if, in love, joy, sorrow, hope, or disappointment; in all emotions; my heart turned naturally there, and found its refuge and best friend. 8. David Copperfield: Chapter 43 - Another Retrospect Once again, let me pause upon a memorable period of my life. Let me stand aside, to see the phantoms of those days go by me, accompanying the shadow of myself. 9. Traffic and Rebuilding An Englishman looks at the world by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. 10. Social Panaceas An Englishman looks at the world by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. 11. David Copperfield: Chapter 6 - I Enlarge My Circle of Acquaintance One day I was informed by Mr. Mell that Mr. Creakle would be home that evening. 12. Is There a People? An Englishman looks at the world by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. 13. About Sir Thomas More An Englishman looks at the world by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. 14. David Copperfield: Chapter 2 - I Observe There comes out of the cloud, our house—not new to me, but quite familiar, in its earliest remembrance. 15. Divorce An Englishman looks at the world by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. 16. David Copperfield: Chapter 30 - A Loss ‘Why, bless my life and soul!’ said Mr. Omer, ‘how do you find yourself? Take a seat.—-Smoke not disagreeable, I hope?’ 17. David Copperfield: Chapter 15 - I Make Another Beginning Mr. Dick and I soon became the best of friends, and very often, when his day’s work was done, went out together to fly the great kite. 18. David Copperfield: Chapter 11 - I Begin Life On My Own Account, And Don't Like It I know enough of the world now, to have almost lost the capacity of being much surprised by anything 19. David Copperfield: Chapter 4 - I Fall Into Disgrace He drew her to him, whispered in her ear, and kissed her. 20. David Copperfield: Chapter 40 - The Wanderer The wind had gone down with the light, and so the snow had come on. It was a heavy, settled fall, I recollect, in great flakes; and it lay thick. 21. David Copperfield: Chapter 64 - A Last Retrospect And now my written story ends. I look back, once more—for the last time—before I close these leaves. 22. David Copperfield: Chapter 53 - Another Retrospect I try to stay my tears, and to reply, ‘Oh, Dora, love, as fit as I to be a husband!’ 23. David Copperfield: Chapter 56 - The New Wound , And The Old From the first moment of her dark eyes resting on me, I saw she knew I was the bearer of evil tidings. 24. David Copperfield: Chapter 58 - Absence I left all who were dear to me, and went away; and believed that I had borne it, and it was past. 25. Of the New Reign An Englishman looks at the world by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. 26. Will the Empire Live? An Englishman looks at the world by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. 27. Off the Chain An Englishman looks at the world by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. 28. An Age of Specialisation An Englishman looks at the world by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. 29. David Copperfield: Chapter 63 - A Visitor I had advanced in fame and fortune, my domestic joy was perfect, I had been married ten happy years. 30. The Coming of Bliriot An Englishman looks at the world by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. 31. Some Possible Discoveries An Englishman looks at the world by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. SOME POSSIBLE DISCOVERIES 32. About Chesterton and Belloc An Englishman looks at the world by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. 33. David Copperfield: Chapter 5 - I am Sent Away From Home We might have gone about half a mile, and my pocket-handkerchief was quite wet through, when the carrier stopped short. 34. David Copperfield: Chapter 26 - I Fall Into Captivity I could not get over this farewell glimpse of them for a long time. 35. David Copperfield: Chapter 14 - My Aunt Makes Up Her Mind About Me My spirits sank under these words, and I became very downcast and heavy of heart. 36. The Normal Social Life An Englishman looks at the world by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. 37. The Ideal Citizen An Englishman looks at the world by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. 38. David Copperfield: Chapter 60 - Agnes ‘You will find her,’ pursued my aunt, ‘as good, as beautiful, as earnest, as disinterested, as she has always been. 39. David Copperfield: Chapter 47 - Martha A glimpse of the river through a dull gateway, where some waggons were housed for the night, seemed to arrest my feet. 40. The Common Sense of Warfare An Englishman looks at the world by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. 41. David Copperfield: Chapter 50 - Mr. Peggotty's Dream Comes True A fearful cry followed the word. I paused a moment, and looking in, saw him supporting her insensible figure in his arms. 42. David Copperfield: Chapter 27 - Tommy Traddles The general air of the place reminded me forcibly of the days when I lived with Mr. and Mrs. Micawber. 43. David Copperfield: Chapter 31 - A Greater Loss For years and years, Mr. Barkis had carried this box, on all his journeys, every day. 44. David Copperfield: Chapter 57 - The Emigrants It was, to conceal what had occurred, from those who were going away; and to dismiss them on their voyage in happy ignorance. In this, no time was to be lost. 45. David Copperfield: Chapter 55 - Tempest ‘Good-bye for ever. Now, my dear, my friend, good-bye for ever in this world. 46. Syndicalism or Citizenship An Englishman looks at the world by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. 47. David Copperfield: Chapter 37 - A Little Cold Water My new life had lasted for more than a week, and I was stronger than ever in those tremendous practical resolutions that I felt the crisis required. 48. My First Flight An Englishman looks at the world by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. 49. David Copperfield: Chapter 61 - I am Shown Two Interesting Penitents This sentiment gave unbounded satisfaction—greater satisfaction, I think, than anything that had passed yet. 50. David Copperfield: Chapter 23 - I Corroborate Mr. Dick, And Choose A Propession When I awoke in the morning I thought very much of little Em’ly, and her emotion last night, after Martha had left. 51. David Copperfield: Chapter 44 - Our Housekeeping —all the romance of our engagement put away upon a shelf, to rust—no one to please but one another—one another to please, for life. 52. David Copperfield: Chapter 51 - The Beginning Of A Longer Journey And Mrs. Gummidge took his hand, and kissed it with a homely pathos and affection, in a homely rapture of devotion and gratitude, that he well deserved. 53. David Copperfield: Chapter 38 - A Dissolution Of Partnership I forgot them; while I was picking them up, I dropped the other fragments of the system; in short, it was almost heart-breaking. 54. David Copperfield: Chapter 28 - Mr. Micawber's Gauntlet Until the day arrived on which I was to entertain my newly-found old friends, I lived principally on Dora and coffee. 55. David Copperfield: Chapter 39 - Wickfield And Heep ‘My dear Copperfield, a man who labours under the pressure of pecuniary embarrassments, is, with the generality of people, at a disadvantage. 56. David Copperfield: Chapter 48 -Domestic It is not my purpose, in this record, though in all other essentials it is my written memory, to pursue the history of my own fictions. 57. David Copperfield: Chapter 1 Whether I shall turn out to be the hero of my own life, or whether that station will be held by anybody else, these pages must show. 58. David Copperfield: Chapter 59 - Return I have often remarked—I suppose everybody has—that one’s going away from a familiar place, would seem to be the signal for change in it. 59. David Copperfield: Chapter 54 - Mr. Micawber's Transactions ‘Now’s the day, and now’s the hour,\nSee the front of battle lower,\nSee approach proud EDWARD’S power—\nChains and slavery! 60. David Copperfield: Chapter 45 - Mr. Dick Fulfils My Aunt's Predictions She was exactly the same as ever, and the same immortal butterflies hovered over her cap. 61. David Copperfield: Chapter 3 - I Have A Change If it had been Aladdin’s palace, roc’s egg and all, I suppose I could not have been more charmed with the romantic idea of living in it. 62. David Copperfield: Chapter 33 - Blissful Her idea was my refuge in disappointment and distress, and made some amends to me, even for the loss of my friend. 63. David Copperfield: Chapter 7 - My 'First Half' at Salem House Not that I mean to say these were special marks of distinction, which only I received. 64. David Copperfield: Chapter 49 - I am Involved In My Mystery I never saw a man so hot in my life. I tried to calm him, that we might come to something rational; but he got hotter and hotter, and wouldn’t hear a word. 65. David Copperfield: Chapter 36 - Enthusiasm With the new life, came new purpose, new intention. Great was the labour; priceless the reward. Dora was the reward, and Dora must be won. 66. David Copperfield: Chapter 62 - A Light Shines On My Way She did not once show me any change in herself. What she always had been to me, she still was; wholly unaltered. 67. The Great State An Englishman looks at the world by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. 68. The Contemporary Novel An Englishman looks at the world by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. 69. David Copperfield: Chapter 32 - The Beginning Of A Long Journey What is natural in me, is natural in many other men, I infer, and so I am not afraid to write that I never had loved Steerforth 70. David Copperfield: Chapter 41 - Dora's Aunts His honest face, as he looked at me with a serio-comic shake of his head, impresses me more in the remembrance than it did in the reality. 71. David Copperfield: Chapter 22 - Some Old Scenes, And Some New People Steerforth and I stayed for more than a fortnight in that part of the country. 72. David Copperfield: Chapter 8 - My Holidays. Especially One Happy Afternoon ‘The message was right enough, perhaps,’ said Mr. Barkis; ‘but it come to an end there.’ 73. David Copperfield: Chapter 9 - I Have A Memorable Birthday I PASS over all that happened at school, until the anniversary of my birthday came round in March. 74. The Labour Unrest An Englishman looks at the world by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. 75. David Copperfield: Chapter 46 - Intelligence The vaunting cruelty with which she met my glance, I never saw expressed in any other face that ever I have seen. 76. David Copperfield: Chapter 25 - Good And Bad Angles I could scarcely lay claim to the name: I was so disturbed by the conviction that the letter came from Agnes. 77. David Copperfield: Chapter 35 - Depression ‘My dear,’ said my aunt, after taking a spoonful of it; ‘it’s a great deal better than wine. Not half so bilious.’ 78. David Copperfield: Chapter 16 - I am A New Boy in More Senses Than One Next morning, after breakfast, I entered on school life again. I went, accompanied by Mr. Wickfield, to the scene of my future studies 79. David Copperfield: Chapter 42 -Mischief My meaning simply is, that whatever I have tried to do in life, I have tried with all my heart to do well; 80. David Copperfield: Chapter 52 - I Assist At An Explosion I saw, in my aunt’s face, that she began to give way now, and Dora brightened again, as she saw it too. 81. David Copperfield: Chapter 13 - The Sequel Of My Resolution A plan had occurred to me for passing the night, which I was going to carry into execution. Thank you for checking out the 81 most read stories about England on HackerNoon. to find the most read stories about any technology. Visit the /Learn Repo