67 Stories To Learn About Energy

1. What Does 50% Electric Cars Mean To The Grid? Is a goal of 50% electric cars in the United States by 2030 a reasonable goal? What is required of the grid to support that? 2. Volcanos and New Proof Methods are great, but Bitcoin's Energy Problem Falls on the Community The environmental cost of blockchain technologies and cryptocurrencies is high, but the answer doesn't only lay with energy production and better proof methods 3. The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 1 (of 3): Electricity - Radioactivity Worlds Within Worlds: The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 1 (of 3), by Isaac Asimov is part of HackerNoon's Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Volume I, ELECTRICITY: Radioactivity 4. Three Blockchain-based Energy Projects to Watch The year 2018 was marked by a surge of public interest in energy-related blockchain projects. Indeed, as it became ever more clear that distributed ledgers can be a great match for the energy market, with all its inefficiencies, large players – including Shell and BP – entered into blockchain partnerships. 2019 is shaping up to be even more exciting, with existing projects releasing their first products and new, high-profile companies entering the market. 5. Lowering The Electricity Costs Of Mining Bitcoin [A How-To Guide] Bitcoin remains an incredibly tantalizing digital asset, as those who invest wisely in this cryptocurrency can earn huge sums of money for themselves. Bitcoin miners and investors are nevertheless forced to contend with the fact that their market is incredibly volatile, and that technological changes are constantly upsetting industry practices. New and more efficient bitcoin mining processes, for instance, can help lower the energy costs associated with producing the digital tokens. 6. 7 Technology Trends To Drive The Energy, Oil & Utilities Sector In 2022 7. Lets Go Beyond Nuclear Fusion and Extract Energy from Blackholes I actually have been thinking about this for many years, and up until recently it has been confirmed. This is nothing new, as cosmologist and thermonuclear physicist Yakov Zeldovich have discussed this nearly half a century ago. 8. 5 Technologies That Could Be the Next Big Thing What is the up-and-coming breakthrough technology that will significantly advance humankind? Here are 5 Ideas of what it could be. 9. Bitcoin Mining Still Requires Too Much Energy Bitcoin is far less popular now than it was in its heyday, when the world’s leading cryptocurrency was regularly dominating international headlines and leading newcomers into the burgeoning crypto-marketplace. After it caught on like wildfire amongst non-traditional investors, the Bitcoin hype also generated a slew of headlines and controversies surrounding the immense amount of energy that’s needed to mine - or generate - new tokens. These days, that controversy has largely died down, but many people still wonder if Bitcoin mining still presents a serious new global warming problem. 10. Bitcoin Energy Consumption Explained Satoshi himself had to address Bitcoins energy consumption concerns, so let’s deep dive into why Bitcoin uses energy, and how it’s used. 11. Volume 3: Nuclear Fusion Worlds Within Worlds: The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 3 (of 3), by Isaac Asimov is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Volume III, NUCLEAR FUSION: The Energy of the Sun 12. Tips for Green Energy Technology Now our company know just exactly how crucial it is actually to care for nature is so essential. The recommendations below are going to offer you a lot of the very best operations that you may conveniently make green power help your residential property. 13. What Is Transactive Energy? 14. Hacking Renewable Energy for a Green Future [Infographic] How will the renewable energy industry address growing demand? To do so, they will need a better battery. 15. The Pros And Cons Of Proof Of Stake Technology There is no doubt that proof of stake (PoS) has become a popular consensus algorithm in the cryptocurrency world. 16. How Blockchain Could Create Incentives to Protect the Environment According to Dr. John Henry Clippinger, Research Scientist at MIT Media Lab, City Sciences Group and co-founder of Token Commons Foundation, the world is transitioning towards blockchain and smart contracts for managing its carbon emissions. 17. Cloudflare Helps Reduce The Environmental Impact of Internet Carbon Emissions Cloudflare is releasing sustainable edge computing services and energy-efficient features to help build sustainability directly into your own applications. 18. The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 3 (of 3): Beyond Fusion - Antimatter Worlds Within Worlds: The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 3 (of 3), by Isaac Asimov is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Volume III, BEYOND FUSION: Antimatter 19. 2020 Was The Year Electric Vehicles Truly Arrived 2020: Year of the EV Launch 20. Energy Savings Strategies for Smart Homes Let’s explore some energy-saving strategies for smart homes that you can deploy today and make your homes green and energy-efficient. 21. Design and Simulation of a Green Energy Grid Wondering how we'll transition to green energy? This article presents a simulation of the UK's grid, and explains how we might model different energy sources. 22. How Does a Steam Turbine work? A steam turbine is a device that converts the thermal energy of steam pressure into mechanical energy, where the steam is expanded in stages in the turbine to d 23. Solar Energy Without the Sun Solar is the future, right? Flying cars, clean water the world over, and gleaming towers of city and glass that jut unceremoniously into the sky. Science fiction promised us a lot, and while we can’t sit in endless sky traffic just yet, we are making great strides towards powering our businesses and homes with the energy of the sun. 24. The Internet of Energy: 3 Paths Towards Peer-to-Peer Electricity The challenges in developing peer-to-peer energy systems include public record keeping, secure identity verification, and reliable communication 25. How New Technology is Turning the Global Energy Market Green Blockchain consortium to develop a energy system to power a fleet of electric vehicles and charging stations in Toronto, Canada. 26. Why Solar Energy is Better than Nuclear Energy Solar and nuclear energy have been pitted against each other for years. Learn the pros and cons of both and see why solar energy could be better. 27. 5 Tips From a Robot on Motivation Need to get more done? Follow these 5 tips from an AI robot to help keep you motivated. 28. Technology in the Oil and Gas Industry: An MLOps Perspective The Oil and gas industry generates an annual revenue that was approximately $3.3 trillion in 2019 and is one of the largest enterprises in the world. Oil and natural gas upstream, midstream and downstream processes constantly generate large amounts of data and is immensely dependent on sophisticated technologies to reveal new insights in the business i.e prevent equipment malfunctioning and improve operational efficiency… 29. The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 2 (of 3): Protons in Nuclei Worlds Within Worlds: The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 2 (of 3), by Isaac Asimov is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Volume II, THE STRUCTURE OF THE NUCLEUS: Protons in Nuclei 30. Bitcoin Mining and Traditional Banking Energy Consumption: The Truth Over the years, analysts and environmentalists have constantly called Bitcoin mining an energy-intensive venture. This has brought a continuous spotlight on Bit 31. Worlds Within Worlds: The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 1 (of 3): INTRODUCTION Worlds Within Worlds: The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 1 (of 3), by Isaac Asimov is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. INTRODUCTION 32. Art for good, but are NFTs the answer or part of the problem? Artists are taking to NFT platforms, but that causes a sustainability dilemma. Could a better mix of technology and circular economy be a better fit? 33. Crypto Energy Consumption: Clean & Green Could Be the Solution For advocates of the widescale adoption of cryptocurrency, there is one major challenge that stands in the way of their dream coming true. Namely, the fact that mining cryptocurrencies require exorbitant — and seemingly wasteful — amounts of energy. 34. The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 2 (of 3): The Proton-Neutron Theory Worlds Within Worlds: The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 2 (of 3), by Isaac Asimov is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Volume II, THE NEUTRON: The Proton-Neutron Theory 35. The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 2 (of 3): Mass and Energy Worlds Within Worlds: The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 2 (of 3), by Isaac Asimov is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Volume II: MASS AND ENERGY 36. The Story of Nuclear Energy: The Nuclear Bomb Worlds Within Worlds: The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 3 (of 3), by Isaac Asimov is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Volume III, NUCLEAR FISSION: The Nuclear Bomb 37. Understanding Sustainability and Renewable Energy with Taras Vodyanyy This article talks about wind energy and how wind energy can become a major source of renewable energy source. 38. The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 1 (of 3): Electricity Worlds Within Worlds: The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 1 (of 3), by Isaac Asimov is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Volume I, ELECTRICITY: Units of Electricity 39. The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 3 (of 3): The Discovery of Fission Worlds Within Worlds: The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 3 (of 3), by Isaac Asimov is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Volume III, NUCLEAR FISSION: The Discovery of Fission 40. Building an Energy Market on the Blockchain: Evaluation, Wireframing, and Implementation Including Solidity smart contracts to get you started. 41. Energy Ideas For A New Decade Ever since I got my first solar-powered LCD watch in the late 1970s, I’ve been a fan of solar power, but what has amazed me in the 40’ish years since then is the rather pathetic advances we’ve made in solar panel efficiency. In 1954 Bell Labs achieved an energy conversion efficiency rate of 6%, then 25 years later we about doubled that, but in the 40 years since, we’ve only really seen another 50% increase to about 19% although more expensive panels can now get you 25%-30% with the super expensive ones that go into space getting nearly 50%. Another problem with solar panels and “green energy” in general is that the ecological impact of the manufacture and disposal of the components has a devastating environmental impact. 42. The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 1 (of 3): Atomic Weights Worlds Within Worlds: The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 1 (of 3), by Isaac Asimov is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Volume I: ATOMIC WEIGHTS 43. Tesla Stock Wears A Double Halo (Illustration: Mike Bloom) 44. What You Need to Know About Bitcoin's Energy Usage Learn the truth about Bitcoin’s energy consumption and understand why its environmental impact isn’t as bad you think. 45. What is a BESS (Battery Energy Storage System) and How Does it Work? A BESS is an energy storage system (ESS) that captures energy from different sources, accumulates this energy, and stores it in rechargeable batteries. 46. The Story of Nuclear Energy: Neutron Bombardment Worlds Within Worlds: The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 2 (of 3), by Isaac Asimov is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Volume II, THE NEUTRON: Neutron Bombardment 47. The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 1 (of 3): Energy - The Energy of the Sun Worlds Within Worlds: The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 1 (of 3), by Isaac Asimov is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Volume I, ENERGY: The Energy of the Sun 48. The Structure of the Nucleus: The Proton Worlds Within Worlds: The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 2 (of 3), by Isaac Asimov is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Volume II, THE STRUCTURE OF THE NUCLEUS: The Proton 49. The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 2 of 3: Particle Accelerators Worlds Within Worlds: The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 2 (of 3), by Isaac Asimov is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Volume II, THE STRUCTURE OF THE NUCLEUS: Particle Accelerators 50. The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 1 (of 3): Electrons and Energy Worlds Within Worlds: The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 1 (of 3), by Isaac Asimov is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Volume I, ENERGY: Electrons and Energy 51. The Story of Nuclear Energy: Thermonuclear Bombs Worlds Within Worlds: The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 3 (of 3), by Isaac Asimov is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Volume III, NUCLEAR FUSION: Thermonuclear Bombs 52. The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 2 (of 3): The Neutron - Nuclear Spin Worlds Within Worlds: The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 2 (of 3), by Isaac Asimov is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Volume II, THE NEUTRON: Nuclear Spin 53. The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 1 (of 3): The Energy of Radioactivity Worlds Within Worlds: The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 1 (of 3), by Isaac Asimov is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Volume I, ENERGY: The Energy of Radioactivity 54. Volume 3: Controlled Fusion Worlds Within Worlds: The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 3 (of 3), by Isaac Asimov is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Volume III, NUCLEAR FUSION: Controlled Fusion 55. Can We Harvest Solar Energy from Space and Beam it Down to Earth? It sounds too good to be true: a plan to harvest solar energy from space and beam it down to Earth using microwaves. 56. The Story of Nuclear Energy: Nuclear Fission | New Elements Worlds Within Worlds: The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 3 (of 3), by Isaac Asimov is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Volume III, NUCLEAR FISSION: New Elements 57. Volume 1: Electricity from Isotopes Worlds Within Worlds: The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 1 (of 3), by Isaac Asimov is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Volume I, ELECTRICITY: Isotopes 58. Bitcoin As Tokenized Oil. The rise of the PetroBitcoin? (An analysis of bitcoin strategies for oil rich and sanctioned countries) 59. The Benefits of Renewable Energy: Why Clean Energy Is Good for Our Health, Environment, and Economy Renewable energy is becoming more and more popular, and for good reason. Not only does renewable energy have a minimal environmental impact, it also provides a number of benefits to our health, environment, and economy. In this page, we will explore the many benefits of renewable energy technologies like wind turbines and solar panels. So read on to learn why clean energy is good for all of us! 60. The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 1 (of 3): Electricity - Cathode Rays Worlds Within Worlds: The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 1 (of 3), by Isaac Asimov is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Volume I, ELECTRICITY: Cathode Rays 61. The Neutron: The Nuclear Interaction Worlds Within Worlds: The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 2 (of 3), by Isaac Asimov is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Volume II, THE NEUTRON: The Nuclear Interaction 62. The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 1 (of 3): Energy - Chemical Energy Worlds Within Worlds: The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 1 (of 3), by Isaac Asimov is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Volume I, ENERGY: Chemical Energy 63. WTF is Power Supply Unit? The Power Supply Unit is the bit of equipment that changes over the force gave from the outlet into usable force for the numerous parts inside the PC case. 64. World Within Worlds: Energy Worlds Within Worlds: The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 1 (of 3), by Isaac Asimov is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Volume I, ENERGY: The Law of Conservation of Energy 65. Worlds Within Worlds: The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 3 (of 3): READING LIST Worlds Within Worlds: The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 3 (of 3), by Isaac Asimov is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. You can jump to any chapter in this book here. Volume III: READING LIST 66. The Story of Nuclear Energy: Atomic Numbers orlds Within Worlds: The Story of Nuclear Energy, Volume 1 (of 3), by Isaac Asimov is part of HackerNoon’s Book Blog Post series. 67. The New Source of Energy The World Set Free, by H. G. Wells, is part of the HackerNoon Books Series. Thank you for checking out the 67 most read stories about Energy on HackerNoon.