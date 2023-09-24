49 Stories To Learn About Environment

Let's learn about via these 49 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Environment /Learn Repo 1. EOS: Blockchain Without Hurting The Environment EOSIO is a very quick blockchain that is capable of three thousand nine hundred ninety-six transactions per second. 2. Electric Vehicles: to Buy or Not to Buy Electric Vehicles are Popular, but Should YOU Get One? 3. "Is This How Our Story is Due to End?" #COP26 Are we investing in the right things or failing to see the bigger picture in pursuit of short-term goals? 4. Analysis of Blockchain Technology Adoption for ESG Initiatives in Business The importance of ESG in these times cannot be overstated, as there is a need to raise awareness of global social and economic inequality. 5. Top 6 Integrated Development Environments (IDE) for Python Programmers An integrated development environment (IDE) allows you to run code written in different programming languages. It is important to have an IDE for running Python 6. The Downside of The Work From Home Movement 2021 has brought a lot of change into the lives of people from all walks of life. Most of us have been bound to our homes until it’s deemed safe to return to our usual way of life. One of the areas that have been affected by this change is how and where we work. 7. How the UN’s Sustainable Development Global Goals Align With the ÀLA.HAUSSE Mission The UN's Sustainable Development Goals initiative was a step towards global reconciliation, and we at ÀLA.HAUSSE share those foundational goals. 8. Is Bitcoin Really That Bad For The Environment? Questions about the environmental friendliness of the cryptocurrency business appeared 2 years ago. Is the current situation really that bad as many say? 9. How This Open Litter Database Will Save the Planet The Litterati app has been around for a couple years on iOS + Android. Over that time, well over 100k people have downloaded the app and been a part of a global team that is 'crowdsource cleaning the Earth'. Over that time, people only had access to the data that they themselves generated. 10. The Best Thing You Will See Today: Animals Interrupting Photographers Joaquim Campa creates a thread of animals interrupting photographers. 11. The Microfiber Problem: How Washing our Clothes is Polluting the Ocean When we think about ocean pollution, we often imagine shores filled with plastic water bottles, bags, fishing nets, and various other forms of plastic waste. 12. Carina Ayden On Being an Environmentalist Founder Building Resilient Products Carina Ayden, the founder of Unimaginable foods, shares her perspective on the sustainable lifestyle and becoming an environmentalist. 13. A-Z Of DevOps: Managing Multiple Environments With The Help Of These Tools In most DevOps settings you’ll find that there are multiple environments in the pipeline. You might have conditions that change the environment based on which branch was merged or when a branch is tagged for release. There are a number of reasons you want to have more than just a production environment, the biggest reason being testing. 14. The year 2020- From the Eyes of Environment and Climate Change Norvergence LLC team has listed down both the positive and negative things that happened in 2020 w.r.t environment and climate change. 15. Polyester: A Sustainable Option? Polyester is the most widely used modern fabric in the world, yet raises a question between the boundaries of sustainability and convenience. 16. How the E-Waste Industry is Ramping Up the Circular Economy E-waste is no longer an isolated problem. When other connected industries and groups come forward, read how the circular economy has evolved around e-waste. 17. How Biodiversity is Harmfully Affected by the Overlapping Effects of Fast Fashion Biodiversity is crucial for the sustainability and fruition of Earth, however, the effects of fast fashion are acting as a major detriment. 18. Hacking Clean Water for Your Health A look at how and why you can improve your quality of life. 19. Paperless Office: What Steps You Can Take Today? What can we do to save money and help the environment at the same time? Becoming a paperless office is one of the options. 20. Black Ink Rivers: A Ghastly Consequence of the Dye Industry The fashion industry's pollution is a major detriment to the environment, turning once beautiful and flowing exotic rivers toxic, and black as ink. 21. 3 Million Face Masks Per Second: Where Do They End Up? As per recent studies, humankind is going through 129 billion face masks a month, which works out to 3,000,000 a second 22. Micro Electric Vehicles and their Massive Advantages Over Standard EVs Companies around the world are developing smaller, more efficient electric cars that provide solutions to growing concerns within the standard EV market. 23. The Benefits of Renewable Energy: Why Clean Energy Is Good for Our Health, Environment, and Economy Renewable energy is becoming more and more popular, and for good reason. Not only does renewable energy have a minimal environmental impact, it also provides a number of benefits to our health, environment, and economy. In this page, we will explore the many benefits of renewable energy technologies like wind turbines and solar panels. So read on to learn why clean energy is good for all of us! 24. How Blockchain Technology Improves Environmental Sustainability We are seeing blockchain reach a wider breadth of applications than it seems at first glance. That includes its role in increasing sustainability. 25. What Retailers Can Do with Excessive Inventory Pile Up from the Pandemic Are retailers focusing on sustainable options to move excessive inventory? 26. Apple Co-Founder Steve Wozniak is Developing Energy Efficiency NFTs The Genesis NFTs are a resource for making the necessary energy efficiency upgrades to businesses as part of the Energy Efficiency NFT initiative. 27. 2100: A Global Warming Odyssey The carbon legacy of our fossil fuel based ways of life is granting an environmental crisis to billions of individuals in the future. 28. From “Feature branches” to “Feature environments” with Terraform “The advantage of feature branching is that each developer can work on their own feature and be isolated from changes going on elsewhere.” (FeatureBranch) 29. Energy Ideas For A New Decade Ever since I got my first solar-powered LCD watch in the late 1970s, I’ve been a fan of solar power, but what has amazed me in the 40’ish years since then is the rather pathetic advances we’ve made in solar panel efficiency. In 1954 Bell Labs achieved an energy conversion efficiency rate of 6%, then 25 years later we about doubled that, but in the 40 years since, we’ve only really seen another 50% increase to about 19% although more expensive panels can now get you 25%-30% with the super expensive ones that go into space getting nearly 50%. Another problem with solar panels and “green energy” in general is that the ecological impact of the manufacture and disposal of the components has a devastating environmental impact. 30. IKEA Partners with Ombori to Eliminate Retail Paper Waste The recent collab between Ombori and IKEA implements tech to eliminate paper waste, elevate the customer experience, and streamline operations for IKEA 31. Sustainable Clothes Made From Recycled Plastic Fashion brands across the globe are striving to reduce the industry’s negative environmental impact by creating new clothing using only plastic materials. 32. Why We Awarded a £10k R&D Grant to Consciously Aware for Development of a New Recycling Technology Environmentalist start-up Consciously Aware won a £10,000 R&D grant from leading UX design agency Creative Navy. Together, the partner companies plan to create a consumer facing mobile app which would vastly improve the efficiency of the recycling process. 33. Regression Analysis on Life Expectancy Models used: Linear, Ridge, LASSO, Polynomial Regression\nPython codes are available on my GitHub 34. What if a 3D Printed Steak was on the Menu? In this slogging thread, our random channel discussed the news of a new 3D printed steak that is good for the environment as well as it is delicious. 35. How To Setup a Python Virtual Environment on Windows 10 Creating a Python Virtual environment will allow you to work on an isolated copy of Python for specific projects without interfering or impacting the working of other ongoing projects. 36. About Carbon Capture, Usage, and Storage's Impact on The Climate Crisis With the climate crisis continuously getting worse, businesses and governments need to find solutions to reduce the amount of carbon going into the atmosphere. To beat the crisis, the world can't simply rely on renewable energy, governments will need to include carbon capture, usage and storage (CCUS) into the mix if they want to hit their climate targets. 37. 8 Unsolved Carbon Markets' Problems That Engineers Need To Get Behind And Solve I think about this conversation I had with Paul a lot. It kicked off what has now been over three years of imaginative, grueling, wonderful, painful, mind-blowing, and confounding work-- all of which took place alongside the minds of amazing co-founders, teammates, and advisors. 38. How Programming, AI, and Big Data is Giving Google A Chance to Save the World Big business and saving the planet often do not go hand in hand, however in some cases they do. Take a look at how Google plans on saving the future with tech. 39. Building a Global Environmental Datastack for Climate Action Blue Sky Analytics is a big data and AI start-up that uses geospatial data to monitor environmental parameters. Our goal is to become the Bloomberg of Environmental data for environmental monitoring, ESG (environment, social, and governance) due-diligence and climate risk assessment. 40. The Way to Building Integrated Data Platforms with IoT Edge Devices and AI Algorithms "At the Edge" There is growing demand in various industries, such as energy, agriculture, transportation, and also in scientific research fields, particularly environmental studies, for not only more intelligent and efficient data collection, but also for distributed and localised manipulation of the data being collected, in real-time. 41. Not Even the EPA Can Say What's Polluting the Air In 2016, Boeing’s Portland plant told the EPA it had released 1,954 pounds of hexavalent chromium into the air - a 1,000% increase from the year before. 42. Writing Proper Code Is Vital: Here's Why November of last year, OVO Energy sponsored a study finding that “If every Brit sent one less thank you email a day, we would save 16,433 tonnes of carbon a year — the same as 81,152 flights [from the UK] to Madrid.” 43. What Does It Mean When Google Says It’s Carbon Neutral? Consider some estimations by Google: 44. Are Fish Robots Going to Save the Oceans? In this slogging thread, our community discusses the new robo-fish that comes to help us save the oceans from microplastic waste. 45. Can Remote Work Lead to a Greener Environment? “Is remote work more environmentally friendly? 46. Hydrogen Fuel Cell Vehicles are Not a Solution to Climate Change How is it that fuel cell vehicles using hydrogen as a fuel are touted as climate-friendly vehicles? California even subsidizes the purchase of a hydrogen fuel cell vehicle. The advocates never reveal the source of the hydrogen would most likely be coming as a byproduct of fracking in pursuit of natural gas. 47. You Need to Know What's Going on In North Birmingham With the doors damaged, the toxic chemicals they were supposed to contain within the ovens leaked out at an accelerated rate. 48. WTF is Carbon Neutrality and How Companies Can Achieve It Despite so much power consumption, Google remains Carbon Neutral with their best in the class data centres and AI and ML. Google says their data centres consume the minimum power possible. 49. How AI Can Spot Wildfires Faster Than Humans Here's how artificial intelligence can be used to reduce fire detection time from an average of 40 minutes to less than five minutes!