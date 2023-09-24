65 Stories To Learn About Ethics

Let's learn about via these 65 free stories. They are ordered by most time reading created on HackerNoon. Visit the to find the most read stories about any technology. Ethics /Learn Repo 1. The Development of AI: Balancing Convenience and Ethics AI isn’t completely free from controversy. 2. Stop Teaching Ethics to Software Engineers 3. The Implications of Open-Source AI: Should You Release Your AI Source Code Publicly? In this article, I will share my thoughts on why it's better and safer to bring the new AI tech into the hands of business rather than release it into the wild. 4. The Ethics of Software Development with Uncle Bob Martin The clip is an excerpt from episode 15 of the Level-up Engineering podcast: 5. Creative AI ‘Shakes’ the Core of Humanity and Requires a Broader Discussion About Ethics The boundary between machine and humans was clear. But now the machine has become creative! Can self expression still be at the core of our humanity? 6. Ethical Hacking 101: Part 2 Ethical Hacking 101: Part 2 7. Is Building Digital Escapes Ethical? Digital escape is the idea of escaping the ‘real world’ through consumption of online content. In my piece on 2019 predictions, I wrote about how “in everyday life, you’ll take a stroll, but in electronic life, you take a scroll”. Since the beginning of time, humans have found escape in stories, art, games, human contact. In today’s world, we’re finding digital escapes in the form of scrolling through our Instagram feed, playing online games or even watching others play them on Twitch. Either intentionally or unintentionally, many social media platforms today have become spaces for digital escape. By building for user engagement and retention, platforms are incentivized to maximize the time users spend — essentially, building deep wells for digital escape. In this piece, I will explore the argument that building for digital escape, within clear boundaries, is not morally objectionable and can be value additive and creditable. 8. A Free Ethical OS Toolkit for Woke AI Enterprises Are your algorithms transparent those they impact? Is your technology reinforcing or amplifying existing bias? 9. Don't Be Data-Driven. Become Purpose-Driven and Data-Assisted. 10. On the difficulty of creating a data science code of ethics undefined 11. Can we be honest about ethics? The “manifesto for data practices” (datapractices.org), was produced by a Data for Good Exchange, sponsored by Data for Democracy and Bloomberg, promoted by former U.S. Chief Data Scientist DJ Patil. The document’s creators incurred no risk by creating and promoting it, so it should not be surprising that the product fails to live up to its own ethical standards. We won’t fix ethics by fixing those tools, the creators of those tools built systematic bias into their products before deploying them. 12. The Ethical Implications with Algorithmic Trading Between the 2000 dot.com boom and bust and the "Big Short" of the 2008 credit crunch, we heeded the wisdom of the legendary traders of the 20th century - guys like Jesse Livermore (1920s) and Paul Tudor Jones (1970s). The wisdom was to be dispassionate (no emotion) and trade methodically (like a robot) - executing trades mechanistically every time. Of course, for the previous generation of traders, the rise of the PC and internet and exchange APIs meant that much of this "mechanistic" work could be automated. Most of the technical and methodical signals can be algorithmically determined and acted upon. The trader is merely the strategist and commander who decides when which algorithm (trading method) should be applied. 13. How to save A.I in 3 easy steps Do the benefits of artificial intelligence outweigh the risks? 14. Ethical AI: Who Watches the Watchmen? The Axial Age saw the independent rise of multiple societies, each with their own set of religious and cultural practices. The silk road arguably marked the end of the Axial Age, connecting these previously isolated cultures together in a network that traded not only goods and germs, but also ideas. 15. The hidden risk of ethics regulation Regulating the tech industry won’t fix its ethical problems, it might make them worse. Mike Monteiro has written the most compelling argument I have seen for regulation. Regulation would address many of the kinds of ethical risks that have made headlines recently. But I think it would leave many risks in place and introduce new risks — a more systemic risk, in fact — that in the long term would actually expose the public and the industry to more potential downside that it currently faces. Regulation at scale requires rules that stipulate what is ethical and what is not, in the case of the discussion of the ethics. 16. Why You Should Learn Ethics of AI With This Free Online Course Besides being known as the happiest country in the world, Finland is a technology leader, ahead of China and the US. 17. Revisiting Open Source in The New Decade Lots of times, companies that are hailed as heroes of open source often do things that violate human rights or go severely against freedom. These can range from predatory practices and anti-repair designs to even using child labor in third world countries. 18. The Question of Ethics in Decentralization The importance of ethics in a decentralized world. 19. The Metaverse isn't New - So Why is Big Tech Acting Like it is? We already had the tech for a VR renaissance in the mid-aughts. What's The Metaverse and why the renewed interest? One word: Money. 20. We Need to Teach Silicon Valley to Be Ethical The tech industry’s ethics problem is the longest running game of “Not it.” No one wants to take responsibility for teaching men-children millionaires and honestly, that’s fair. We’re not the ones at the forefront of Silicon Valley, however, someone has to do the dirty work. 21. Data Analysts As Arbiters of Truth Coming out of college with a background in mathematics, I fell upward into the rapidly growing field of data analytics. It wasn't until years later that I realized the incredible power that comes with the position. 22. Alternatives to Corporate Consciousness We must conceive of a new kind of group consciousness, something alternative to corporate consciousness, that is capable of production on a large scale. 23. The Ethics of Machine Learning: Understanding the Role of Developers and Designers We know that the whole world is fascinated by the tools that are using Machine learning and deep learning algorithms and they are fun to use. 24. The Universal Benefits of PDF/UA With over one billion people worldwide affected by disabilities, there is good reason to make digital content more accessible. When it comes to digital PDF docu 25. Five Questions About AI Bias You Probably Wanted to Ask 5 main questions from a panel discussion on bias in AI. Panelists offer insights into the sources of bias, the responsibility of developers and Ai's future. 26. The New York Fashion Act is a Step in the Right Direction The recent New York Fashion Act is a revolutionairy demand, setting precedence to enabling transparency in the fahsion industry. 27. The Importance of a Media Strategy in Communication Plan Media strategy is a medium-term communication plan that taking into account the marketing tasks of your brand. The main objectives of the media strategy is to make a fundamental choice of communication channels and marketing promotion of the brand products and assess the estimated costs of its implementation. 28. Towards Cruelty-Free Fashion with Lab-Grown Fur and Leather With consumer conscientiousness on the rise, more and more brands are finding ways to adapt to an ethical production of fur and leather. 29. Deus Ex Machina: fA.I.th in the age of Artificial Intelligence Religious doctrine may yet be of some use in the New Tech World 30. Ethical Concerns About AI are Overrated Thanks to AI, we can send, receive and process vast amounts of information near-instantaneously. But there is still much work to be done. 31. Victim Bias and Blockchain We live in an age where "Fake News" is rife. Could a verifiable voting system be the solution? The problem is "fake evidence" is at best a self-serving distraction. It's a way of pretending to believe in an alternative world. 32. 11 Reasons Why CEOs Got Fired And Companies Got Sued in 2020 Although a typical CEO remains in the role for about seven years, legal issues pose major threats to these positions and, ultimately, company or shareholder val 33. 5 Ways We Can Work to Close the Gender Gap in Tech It’s really not as hard as it sounds 34. Understanding the 'Data is the New Oil' Analogy Earlier, we lived in industrial and post-industrial societies, and gas and oil were the only things of value. Now, it’s the age of information society and data has replaced petrol as the economy’s driving force. The reason is that with the help of Big Data, people significantly improve production efficiency and business economics. That’s true. 35. A product manager’s 64 insights from 2022 In an attempt to hedge my bets against AI, many of my insights this year reflect on the human vocations I believe a machine will always struggle with. 36. Intelligence Explosion by AI and Its Impact on Superintelligence “What if the great apes had asked whether they should evolve into Homo sapiens [and said] ‘Oh, we could have a lot of bananas if we became human’?” — Nick Bostrom 37. How Biodiversity is Harmfully Affected by the Overlapping Effects of Fast Fashion Biodiversity is crucial for the sustainability and fruition of Earth, however, the effects of fast fashion are acting as a major detriment. 38. What Is the Future of AI Rights? As AI advances to a point where it could become conscious, even autonomous, when is there a moral requirement to consider the extension of human rights for AI? 39. Looking Within to Battle Intrinsic Bias in AI Intrinsic bias. We’re all guilty of it; it’s part of what makes us human. But we should always strive to be better and fairer, and to eliminate these biases when they arise. This is especially true in today's workplace, where the widespread adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) technology risks hardcoding these biases into the future of work. 40. Refocusing Your Business: From Profit to People Rethinking The Bottom Line: From Profit to People 41. ChatGPT: A Potentially Dangerous New Source of Misinformation ChatPGT sounds credible but it is frequently wrong. 42. Is it Ethical for Media Outlets to Use AI to Write Stories? If media outlets are hiding their usage of AI-generated content, is it because this is ethically wrong? 43. Polyester: A Sustainable Option? Polyester is the most widely used modern fabric in the world, yet raises a question between the boundaries of sustainability and convenience. 44. Ethical Considerations When Approaching Scientific Content We need to employ healthy doubt and curiosity when reading scientific content as popular science books do not always get their facts straight. 45. Poll Finds About 1 in 3 Professionals Use Cannabis at Work Companies might have another concern to navigate: drug use. 46. Bitcoin Is the Currency of the Gods Discounting is the single most important concept in finance and possibly economics. It’s the idea that money (cash) is less valuable tomorrow than today. The reason is quite existential: our impending death. 47. What Is the GIAC Penetration Tester (GPEN) Certification? You need to ensure your resources are put to the best use. With that in mind, it is important to know more about what the GIAC Penetration Tester Certification 48. Affiliate Marketing Can Be Dangerous But Is It Always Bad? Affiliate marketing has become the norm among review sites. I don't know if a review site exists without any affiliate links. On one side, people hate this because the reviews are poisoned by green. But, on the affiliate's side, why would they write something without getting compensation? 49. 🖥 The Ethical User Interface What makes the user interface ethical? Give the user enough options, that they keep their autonomy. But not too many, that they become paralysed by choice. 50. Podcasting And Ethical Dilemmas When starting a podcast, it is normal for a host to want to grow the podcast as much as possible. The desire to grow might lead a host to take actions that are not moral. A host has to keep in mind that taking these shortcuts are short-term solutions. Any misdeeds will either backfire or not help in the long-term. 51. Gene-Modified Babies: Essentials of the Bioethics Subjecting 'Designer-Babies' for Future Parents The ever-moving technological advancement has led us to the era where maintaining a downed Facebook server has become more important compared to the preservation of our own species, which is now considered as 'optional'. 52. The Sinister Side of Instagram Filters Over time, social media platforms have grown and transformed into abilities and features. They first started as platforms used for tagging and connecting with long lost family members and friends. But now, they have transformed and are used for uploading and sending selfies with filters thanks to apps like Snapchat. 53. Google's Search Algorithm Affects Our Lives in More Ways Than One [A Deep Dive] For better or for worse, Google has become one of the biggest vendors of information in the world. Its library of search results shape and/or reaffirm opinions on a daily basis. The search giant's algorithm dictates what information searchers receive and thus has a direct impact on every person's knowledge base and understanding of numerous topics. 54. 4 Things Humans NEED in an AI-Led World As the world moves forward, those working with AI — meaning almost all of us — need to take the ethical matter into our own hands. 55. IoT: Is Data Beyond Ethics? Over the last decade, the Internet of Things has been delivering heaps of data and remote device control across virtually every industry, from healthcare to hospitality. 56. Great News About Self-Regulation In VPN industry: i2Coalition’s VTI Essentials In the last decade, the VPN market has been steadily growing, and this growth was spiked even further in 2020. Two main reasons contributed to an even more expansive use of VPN software: 1) Covid-19, quarantine, and work from home set the needs for home network security; 2) cybercrime has been on the rise and cybersecurity became a more common issue. 57. Why Algorithmic Fairness is Elusive In 2016, Google photos classified a picture of two African-Americans as “gorillas.” Two years later, Google had yet to do more than remove the word “gorillas” from its database of classifications. In 2016, it was shown that Amazon was disproportionately offering one-day shipping to European-American consumers. In Florida, algorithms used to recommend detention and parole decisions on the basis of risk of recidivism were shown to have a higher error rate among African-Americans, such that African-Americans were more likely to be incorrectly recommended for detention who would not go on to re-offend. When translating out of a language with gender-neutral pronouns, and into languages with gendered pronouns, Google’s word2vec neural network injects gender stereotypes into translations, such that pronouns become “he” when in conjunction with “doctor” (or “boss,” “financier,” etc.) but become “she” when translated in conjunction with “nurse” (or “homemaker,” or “nanny,” etc.). 58. How to Embed AI Ethics into your Work Culture AI ethics has long been a hot-button issue. For some, it’s reduced to debate about whether AI should be making decisions traditionally reserved for humans. 59. Lessons Learned From Sharing 30 Fake Stories Created With ChatGPT Insights and lessons from a fake news experiment. 60. Coronavirus: A Test For Modern Technology and Tethics ICYMI: The spread of the new strain of Corona virus known as Covid-19 has caused massive disruption to daily life- be it social or economic. 61. A Summary and Review of The Ethical Algorithm A summary and review of: The Ethical Algorithm: The Science of Socially Aware Algorithm Design by Aaron Roth and Michael Kearns. 62. Ethics, AI, and Responsible ML: Design Principles and Potential Dangers As we enter the 2020s, it is interesting to look back at how life has changed over the last decade. Compared to your life in 2010, most of you reading this probably use a lot more social media, watch more streaming video, do more shopping online and, in general, are “more digital”. Of course, this is as a result of the continued development in connectivity (4G becoming prominent, with 5G on the horizon), the capability of mobile devices, and lastly, the quiet and transparent adoption of machine learning, a form of artificial intelligence, in the services that you consume. 63. Open Source is Broken The Open Source movement, as championed by the OSI, prizes absolute openness above all other concerns. Openness, they claim, is an absolute good, from which all other virtues flow, not to be questioned or criticized. It doesn’t matter if that openness enables evil in the world, without openness we cannot have truly collaborative software development communities. So the claim goes. 64. Make Software Great Again: Can Open Source be Ethical and Fair? Is there a way to go beyond open source, and have ethical, fair software in a cloud-first world? This is what some people in the open source community think. 65. AI is Not Something to Be Trusted or Not Trusted Is A.I. a revolution or a war? A god or a pet? A hammer or a nail? Do we really need more metaphors to describe it? Nowadays, A.I dictates what information is presented to us on social media, which ads we see, and what prices we’re offered both on and offline. An algorithm can technically write and analyse books, beat humans at about every game conceivable, make movies, compose classical songs and help magicians perform better tricks. Beyond the arts, it also has the potential to encourage better decision-making, make medical diagnoses, and even solve some of humanity's most pressing challenges. It's intertwining with criminal justice, retail, education, recruiting, healthcare, banking, farming, transportation, warfare, insurance, media… the list goes on.