1. The 59 Questions From the Will Ferrell Joaquin Phoenix Interview On March 28 2018, Interview Magazine published Joaquin Phoenix Interview by Will Ferrell, and it became known as the greatest interview ever published. 2. How Many Oscars Does Will Smith Have? Answering All of Your Oscar-Related Questions How many Oscars does Leonardo DiCaprio have? How many Oscars does Anthony Hopkins have? 1 and 2, respectively. Find out how many Will Smith has. 3. Every Doctor Strange Appearance in Order Doctor Strange 2. Thor: Ragnarok 3. Avengers: Infinity War & Endgame 4. Spider-Man: No Way Home 5. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness 4. The Tom Holland Spider-Man Movies in Order of Release Date Here are the Tom Holland Spider-Man Movies in order: 1. Homecoming 2. Far From Home 3. No Way Home 5. All of the Ant Man Movies in Order Ant-Man. 2. Ant-Man and the Wasp. 3. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania 6. How AI Is Transforming the Entertainment Industry To appreciate how digital transformation is changing society, it helps to examine how ai and machine learning will impact particular industries 7. Every Thanos Appearance in Order Here's every Thanos appearance: 1. The Avengers 2. Guardians of the Galaxy 3. Avengers: Age of Ultron 4. Avengers Infinity War and Endgame 5. What If? 8. The Dark Knight Movies in Order If you never got to experience them, have no fear. Here’s a list to explain how to watch them. Without further ado, here are The Dark Knight Movies in Order. 9. All Marvel Movies Coming Out in 2023 Here are all of the Marvel 2023 movies: Ant-Man 3, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, Spider-Verse 2, The Marvels, and Kraven the Hunter. 10. The Live-Action Mortal Kombat Movies in Order Mortal Kombat Movies in Order: Mortal Kombat (1995), Mortal Kombat: Annihilation, Mortal Kombat (2021) 11. Ten Important Factors to Consider When Choosing a Streaming Service Things to consider when choosing a streaming service 12. The New Godzilla Movies in Order Godzilla and King Kong make their triumphant return to the big screen as part of the Monsterverse franchise. 13. The 5 Best Mystery Games on Xbox Some of the best mystery games on Xbox include Danganronpa and Oxenfree. Find out why, and learn more about other great mystery games. 14. How to Compete with Netflix: Beyond the Streaming Experience Streaming is all about creating a great viewing experience 15. If Glitch Techs is Any Indication, the Nickelodeon and Netflix Partnership is a Winning Deal (Photo used with permission from Eric Robles and Dan Milano) 16. How Staking Has Taken Over the Crypto Industry NFTs are taking the music industry to levels beyond what anyone a decade ago could not fathom. 17. Startup Interview with Erik Norgaard, HOLLYFY Founder / CEO Built for the creator economy. Empowering small businesses. Expanding spheres of influence. Erik Norgaard shares the origin story of Hollyfy. 18. The MCU Phase 2 Movies in Order It continued storylines from the first phase, but it also introduced new characters and heroes. In total, phase 2 was composed of 6 films. 19. Cyberpunk is Now: Dystopia or Utopia? This article is not important. It does not contain relevant information or any interesting study on any subject. It is just a small reminder to remind you that today is an excellent time to be alive. 20. Everything You Need to Know About Master of the Star Spring After watching the first season of Master of the Star, I’m already eager to see the second season of the series. 21. The Last of Us HBO Series; The Nth of Many As Naughty Dog's Award-winning game title, The Last of Us, makes its way to TV screens. I take a look at the relationships between gaming and TV. 22. Web3's Role in the New Golden Age of Entertainment: Insights from Press Start Capital's Steven Chien "Behind the Startup" is excited to have Steven Chien, founder of Press Start Capital, a venture capital firm that focuses on the intersection of entertainment. 23. Why Streaming Has Not Conquered the World Read this post to understand how the trials of Netflix and Spotify have underlined a reality about the fragility of the streaming industry. 24. The British Are to Blame for the Term "Soccer" The British coined the term soccer, NOT Americans 25. Decentralization of the Entertainment Industry To Solve Its Woes Around Publishing and Profits In the early days of blockchain technology, the general belief was that blockchain was all about cryptocurrencies, but things are dramatically changing. We now know that blockchain transcends all spheres of life. 26. The Avengers Movies in Order The Avengers movies in order: Marvel's The Avengers, Age of Ultron, Infinity War, and Endgame. 27. The Best Places to Read Digital Comics There are several places to read digital comics. Some of these places include Marvel Unlimited and Prime Reading. 28. Three Questions for Netflix’s New Co-CEOs Read this post for a deep dive into Netflix's three growth imperatives for 2023.. 29. The Super Mario Movie: Release Date, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know Who’s voicing Mario? Who’s the studio behind the movie? When is it coming out? Don’t worry because here’s everything you need to know about the Mario movie. 30. Shaping the Future of Entertainment: Web3.0 and Play-to-Earn Games The combination of these two forces will significantly impact the future of entertainment. 31. Injustice Movie Announced The Injustice video game story has been praised by fans for years, and it looks like it's being adapted into a movie. Here's what we know so far. 32. Corona Porn: The Arousal of a Pandemic The media calamity of “The Corona” is disturbing and dismal, but even still, many are buzzed. It’s so titillating that we just can’t help but… participate ourselves. 33. NFTs and The Sports Industry: The Perfect Pair In this article, let’s find out what values NFTs bring to the sports world and how they contribute to the development of the sports industry. 34. The MCU Phase 1 Movies in Order MCU Phase 1 Movies in Order: Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man, Thor, Captain America: The First Avenger, and Marvel’s The Avengers. 35. The Captain America Movies in Chronological Order There are a ton of Captain America movies. Some might find it difficult to know the chronological order for watching them. So, here's a convenient guide. 36. 5 Must-see Movies Coming Out in 2023 2023 seems like it will be a great year for films. Here are 5 must-see movies coming out in 2023, including Mission Impossible and Oppenheimer. 37. All of the Marvel Phase 5 TV Shows Announced Marvel's Phase 5 is packed to the brim with exciting projects. Everything from Secret Invasion to Loki season 2. 38. The Wolverine Movies in Order If you only casually know of the character and want to know more about him, the film trilogy does a great job of diving into the Wolverine’s life. 39. The Future of Health and Entertainment: Technology Benefits Amidst the Pandemic The world presently faces a huge healthcare crisis, in managing the coronavirus. So, it is only ideal to talk about healthcare solutions. However, when a virus is sweeping through the world is not the best time to discuss a 'trivial' issue such as entertainment. More so, where is the connection between the two? 40. 5 Blockchain Games and NFT Projects Taking Over Art and Entertainment NFTs are becoming mainstream due to recent innovations. Non-fungible tokens, better known as NFTs, are taking the blockchain, collectibles, and investment world 41. The Best films of 2022 that Everyone Must Watch We are fast approaching the end of 2022 and this would be the best time to recap the best movies this year. 42. How Can Your Lighting Affect On Watching TV Reflections on your TV’s screen will destroy any TV watching experience. By investigating room lighting factors which can influence the nature of TV seeing, you can improve your circumstance so you don’t need to manage a below average encounter. 43. A New Direction for Netflix? Read this post to get insight into the deal between Netflix and major movie theaters to exhibit "Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery" in November 2022. 44. Amazon, MGM, and the Triumph of New Hollywood Read this post for insight into how the rise of Amazon and the fall of MGM signals the triumph of New Hollywood. 45. The Thor Movies in Order Here are all of the Thor movies in order. Starting from Thor all the way to Thor: Love and Thunder 46. All DC Movies Coming Out in 2023 Here are the DC movies coming out in 2023: Shazam, The Flash, Blue Beetle, and Aquaman. 47. The Noonification: From the Ocean’s Depths (9/17/2022) 9/17/2022: Top 5 stories on the Hackernoon homepage! 48. Emergent Entertainment Merger to Offer Next Generation of Digital and Immersive Entertainment Emergent Entertainment officially merges London-based video game studio Maze Theory with blockchain veterans and developers Pluto Digital PLC. 49. Every DC Movie That Got Canceled in 2022 Here are all of the DC films that were canceled in 2022: Batgirl, Man of Steel 2, Wonder Woman 3, and a Black Adam sequel. 50. Automatic for the People: Why Netflix Is at the Center of a Fight Between Artists and Audiences Netflix may well be a haven for original voices in filmmaking. But recently Netflix also alienated artists by testing a feature that would allow viewers to adjust the playback speed of the content they watch. As first reported in Android Police, the feature, known as variable playback speed, is being tested with a small group of Netflix customers who use Android devices. Variable playback speed would make it possible for viewers to reduce the speed of content to 0.5x or 0.75x or accelerate the speed to 1.25x or 1.5x. 51. Fictitious Works Disclaimer Notice: If You Have to Use One, Use This One A “Works of Fiction Disclaimer” that embodies the concept of having some entertainment value in addition to its desired “suitability to purpose”: 52. Will New Hollywood Save Old Hollywood? Read this article for insight how New Hollywood streaming companies could help Old Hollywood by releasing films in theaters. 53. How to Build a User-Creator Affinity Model for a Short Video Platform Build a recommendation system on a short-video platform that takes into account user-creator affinity. 54. Pornhub and The Adult Entertainment Industry Helped Shape The Internet The world as we know it would not have been possible without the influence of porn. In fact, the adult industry shaped today's technological advancements. 55. Ye’s Online Warfare: Dangerous or Comical? In this slogging thread, we discuss whether or not we, as a society, enable violent behavior just because it is entertaining and trending. 56. The Highest Grossing Movie of All Time Is Set to Release a Sequel The Highest Grossing Movie of all time, Avatar: The way of life is set to release a Sequel. 57. Why Warner Brothers Has Gone New Hollywood You could have seen this coming. 58. If Glitch Tech is Any Indication, the Nickelodeon and Netflix Partnership is a Winning Deal (Photo used with permission from Eric Robles and Dan Milano) 59. 10 Best Mario Kart Games of All Time Ranked by Sales Mario Kart is possibly one of the most lucrative franchises out there. Even a popular series like Animal Crossing can’t compare when it comes to overall sales. These simple, fun kart-driving games have placed millions of families in unending joy and emotional turmoil as they battle in races for first place. It’s especially interesting to look at all Mario Kart games ranked by how many copies each one sold, since there are many different aspects that might determine just why each title reached its own level of success. 60. Smart homes are getting mainstream: 85% of Americans bought a smart device in 2020 According to the Safewise study, 85% of Americans bought a smart home device in 2020, and three-quarters of them were 44 or younger. 61. What are the Best Battle Scenes in Movies? In this Slogging thread, the movie geeks at Hackernoon discuss the best battle scenes in movies. We talk about our favourite alongside our love for certain movi 62. What are the Best Telltale Games? Wolf Among Us, The Walking Dead Season 1, and Game of Thrones are among the best games from acclaimed developer Telltale Games. 63. Metavertainment: A Vision Into The World of The Metaverse and Entertainment The world of the metaverse and the world of entertainment are two fun worldsWhat wonders can happen when both worlds merge to become one fun-filled world? 64. Why New Hollywood Is Winning During the Pandemic Remember when Old Hollywood thumbed its nose at Netflix for skipping a wide theatrical release with The Irishman in 2019? No one is scorning Netflix or any of the streaming services anymore. The COVID-19 pandemic has upended the Old Hollywood distribution system. Movie theaters around the world are teetering on the edge of collapse because of declining attendance and closures during lockdowns. As a result, studios are denied an essential revenue stream to recoup the cost of making films that they’d already teed up for release in 2020 – with No Time to Die and Wonder Woman 1984 being two notable examples. 65. Understanding How Netflix Business Works Through Binge-Watching Binge-watching is the practice of watching TV series all at once. In a speech at the Edinburgh Television Festival in 2013, Kevin Spacey said: “If they want to binge then we should let them binge.” This new content format would be popularized by Netflix, launching its TV series all at once. 66. Why Netflix’s Squid Game is NOT Close to Reality I'm not thrilled, and I'm far away from being obsessed with Netflix's Squid Game. 67. Why Apple's Win at the 2022 Oscars is a Win for New Hollywood Read this post for insight into why Apple's victory at the 2022 Oscars is a win for all the New Hollywood streaming companies -- and a sign of Oscar's demise. 68. 9 Stories that Made us Cry (Slogging Insights) In this thread, we talk about the books, movies, or tv shows that were powerful enough to make us cry. 69. Entertainment Industry Tapping into Crypto's Vast Potential Is there any way to adopt crypto as a method of payment for the entertainment industry? If yes, what are the advantages and pitfalls? 70. What the Amazon/NFL Deal Means for New Hollywood The NFL officially joined the streaming era through a $13 billion deal with Amazon in which TNF games air on Amazon Prime. Here's what this moment means. 71. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood - The Pursuit of Happiness Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood touches on themes of family, sacrifice, morality, and the consequences of power. 72. Welcome to New Hollywood New Hollywood has arrived. 73. How Data Science is Changing Media, Advertising, and Entertainment In advance of our upcoming event - Data Science Salon: Applying AI and ML to Media, Advertising, and Entertainment, we asked our speakers, who are some of nation’s leading data scientists in the media, advertising, and entertainment industries, to answer a few of our most pressing questions about the future of their industries. 74. 10 Movie Tie-In Games That Were Actually Good While they are now a thing of the past, it's worth celebrating and remembering these 10 movie tie-in games that were actually good. 75. Disney Doubles Down on Content to Save Its Future It's often said that content is king. For Disney, content is a savior. That’s the takeaway from Disney’s earnings report for the fiscal year and fourth quarter of 2020. 76. How Snoop Dogg Masters the Metaverse Read this post for insight into how music mogul Snoop Dogg is mastering the metaverse with a vertically integrated music business. 77. The Lord of the Rings TV Show Releases First Trailer In this slogging thread, we analyse the recent trailer for the lord of the rings TV show on Amazon. 78. 4 Ways to Acquire Customers as a Sports Betting Business Are you trying to enter the sports betting market? Find out the best-performing strategies for attracting new fans to your sportsbook. 79. Will Disney+ Create Magic through Profitable Content and Commerce? Read this post for insight into two keys to the future of Disney+ and New Hollywood: content and commerce. 80. What are the Best Comedy Movies of the 21st Century? In this slogging post, the team at Hackernoon discusses the best comedy movies of the 21st century. 81. What Does the Future Hold for the New Hollywood Streaming Industry? Where is the New Hollywood streaming industry headed after a wild and crazy 2022 thus far? Read this new post for insight into what to expect from this industry 82. Is the New Spiderman Movie any Good? In this slogging thread, our community discusses their opinions on the new spiderman movie, the new Marvel generation, and the future of superhero movies. 83. 10 Best Games on Xbox Game Pass in 2022 Xbox Game Pass is constantly evolving. In this article, we'll talk about some of the best games on Xbox Game Pass in 2022 to help you find titles you'll love.