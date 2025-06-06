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Trump's "Big Bill" and AI "License to Kill"

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byNebojsa "Nesha" Todorovic@nebojsaneshatodorovic

Eight-Time "Noonies" Award Winner

June 6th, 2025
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Nebojsa "Nesha" Todorovic
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Nebojsa "Nesha" Todorovic@nebojsaneshatodorovic

Eight-Time "Noonies" Award Winner

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machine-learning#ai#trump#elon-musk#big-bill#ai-legislation#elon-musk-v.-openai#trump-and-ai#hackernoon-top-story

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