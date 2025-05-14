161 reads

Anonymous vs “ICE Air:” GlobaIX Needs A Security Fix

by Nebojsa "Nesha" TodorovicMay 14th, 2025
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow

Too Long; Didn't Read

"Anonymous" leaked deportation flights data to the media.

People Mentioned

Mention Thumbnail

Companies Mentioned

Mention Thumbnail
Mention Thumbnail
featured image - Anonymous vs “ICE Air:” GlobaIX Needs A Security Fix
Nebojsa "Nesha" Todorovic HackerNoon profile picture
0-item
1-item

It seems that the suspension of TeleMessage’s services in the aftermath of “SignalGate” isn’t the end of cybersecurity troubles for Trump’s administration. The hacker group “Anonymous” hit GlobalX, also known as “ICE Air,” and leaked sensitive deportation flight files to the press.


GlobalX is the US charter service used by the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency (ICE) for deportation flights. According to the hackers involved, this government-contractual airline was attacked on multiple cyber fronts.


The GlobalX developer’s token was discovered and used as a data breach point. “Anonymous” got in possession of security keys for the company’s AWS (Amazon Web Services) cloud storage that allowed them to exploit the whole digital infrastructure. The hackers’ focus was on flight logs, passenger lists, and itinerary details confirmed as authentic by the press.


“That stolen data, it turns out, included detailed passenger lists for GlobalX’s deportation flights—including the flight to El Salvador of Ricardo Prada Vásquez, a Venezuelan man whose whereabouts had become a mystery to even his own family as they sought answers from the US government. US authorities had previously declined to tell his family or reporters where he had been sent—only that he had been deported—and his name was even excluded from a list of deportees leaked to CBS News.”


“Anonymous” didn’t stop there. There are claims about internal messages sent to pilots by using NAVBLUE, an Airbus flight operations tool. In addition, GlobalX’s GitHub repository was compromised. The cherry on top was a defacement of one of the company’s subdomains with the well-known Guy Fawkes mask in the colors of the American flag.


Screenshot Anonymous


“Upon learning of this activity, the Company immediately (1) activated its incident response protocols and third-party cybersecurity experts to assist with containment and mitigation activities and to investigate the nature and scope of the incident and (2) took actions to contain and isolate the affected servers and prevent further intrusion,” [GlobalX said] (https://“Upon learning of this activity, the Company immediately (1) activated its incident response protocols and third-party cybersecurity experts to assist with containment and mitigation activities and to investigate the nature and scope of the incident and (2) took actions to contain and isolate the affected servers and prevent further intrusion,” GlobalX said.


“Although the Company is unable to predict the full impact of this incident, the Company does not expect the incident will have a material effect on the Company, or its financial condition or results of operations,). “Although the Company is unable to predict the full impact of this incident, the Company does not expect the incident will have a material effect on the Company, or its financial condition or results of operations.”

Nym
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Nebojsa "Nesha" Todorovic HackerNoon profile picture
Nebojsa "Nesha" Todorovic@nebojsaneshatodorovic
Eight-Time "Noonies" Award Winner
Read my storiesLearn More

TOPICS

purcat-imgcybersecurity#anonymous#hackers#hacking#trump#ice#data-security#immigration#anonymous-vs-ice

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Arweave
Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Hackernoon
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
10 Reasons Why I Sucked At Growth Marketing
by nebojsaneshatodorovic
Jan 03, 2023
#growth-marketing
Article Thumbnail
How Diddy's Arrest Shed Light on Bitcoin's Shady "Stepbrother" Darkcoin
by nebojsaneshatodorovic
Sep 23, 2024
#bitcoin
Article Thumbnail
R Systems BlogBook—Chapter 1: Round 2 is Now Open for Submissions🎉
by hackernooncontests
Apr 28, 2025
#r-systems-blogbook
Article Thumbnail
Planet of the Cats - a Short Sci-fi Story About AI and Cats
by thebojda
May 24, 2025
#science-fiction
Article Thumbnail
Anonymity in Virtual Reality
by hammerandtusk
Jul 27, 2017
#virtual-reality
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas

Categories

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks