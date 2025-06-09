Five Reasons Democrats Were Better For Tech

Who or what made me make such a claim? It’s just the way I write. It happens. I come up with a title, and then, I try to figure it out along the way. I spend more time choosing my story’s illustrations and memes than words. Me being me, but what’s in it for you, my busy little tech bee? You should get a book about this question, not a five-minute read, but it is what it is. I was thinking about crypto and AI. Not necessarily in that order, though. Then, about programming. Social media. And, finally, about tariffs. That’s five, and it sounds about right. So, let’s fight, fight, fight. I mean, write, write, write. AI AI Do you remember? It was one day in November. I wrote a story with the red hat as an illustration. Now, I’m using a blue one to make things even. I got some things wrong, though. a story with the red hat Trump didn’t save the future of AI, he turned into an AI extravaganza beyond any SF writer’s wildest imagination. Marc Andreessen and Joe Rogan talked about bad AI and evil Democrats. Do you remember that one? This isn’t the only podcast transcription/screenshot I used in my story. Feel free to brush up on your memory with the most important ones. You’re welcome. the most important ones Trump saved us, and then, he gave us Palpatine. Sorry. I mean, Palantir. I don’t know why I keep confusing these two. Palantir “Basically just full government control.” In Andreessen’s own words. Lucky for us, the Stargate Initiative will take us where no man has gone before. Stargate Initiative “Abandon all hope, ye who enter here.” This is something from Dante’s “Divine Comedy.” I’m more into the Bee Gees’ “Tragedy.” So, let me fix it quickly for you. Abandon all your data, Palantir welcomes ye here. Abandon all hope, ye who enter here.” Crypto Crypto “Data provided to The New Republic from Open Secrets adds some staggering details: Crypto companies have spent over $121 million to sway elections during this cycle. By comparison, since the Citizens United ruling in 2010, the fossil fuel industry has collectively spent $176 million over 14 years of election cycles.” “Data provided to The New Republic from Open Secrets adds some staggering details: Crypto companies have spent over $121 million to sway elections during this cycle. By comparison, since the Citizens United ruling in 2010, the fossil fuel industry has collectively spent $176 million over 14 years of election cycles.” The New Republic Crypto companies have spent over $121 million to sway elections during this cycle the fossil fuel industry has collectively spent $176 million over 14 years of election cycles That was easy. All I needed was one quote and picture. What happened to the World Liberty Financial, asking for a crypto friend? Here are the top five news headlines: I don’t have the time to read. Let me try to “extract” the eye-catching keywords: “Acquire Major Stake”\n“Cease and Desist”\n“Secret Deals”\n“Abu Dhabi”\n“Banned. Fined.” “Acquire Major Stake” “Cease and Desist” “Secret Deals” “Abu Dhabi” “Banned. Fined.” On the brighter side of crypto things, a Bitcoin Strategic Reserve is on its way to becoming a real thing. Programming Programming Trump’s "Buy American, Hire American" executive order had its H-1B aftermath. Here’s how Investopedia summarized it: nvestopedia “Fewer students applying to American colleges”\n“Jobs for international students declined since 2015”\n“Canada receiving more tech workers”\n“Outsourcing Firms Receive Fewer Visas, Big Tech Sees Increase” “Fewer students applying to American colleges” “Jobs for international students declined since 2015” “Canada receiving more tech workers” “Outsourcing Firms Receive Fewer Visas, Big Tech Sees Increase” “During the 2023-2024 academic year, international students contributed US$43.8 billion to the U.S. economy through tuition and living expenses, which supported an estimated 378,175 U.S. jobs. US$43.8 billion to the U.S. economy US$43.8 billion to the U.S. economy Their contributions don’t end following graduation, according to the National Bureau of Economic Research. Many go on to launch successful startups at a rate that is eight to nine times higher than their domestic peers. In fact, 25% of billion-dollar companies in the U.S. were founded by a former international student. contributions don’t end following graduation contributions don’t end following graduation 25% of billion-dollar companies 25% of billion-dollar companies Such companies include Eventbrite, Grammarly, Moderna, OpenAI, Robinhood and SpaceX.” Such companies Such companies Eventbrite, Grammarly, Moderna, OpenAI, Robinhood and SpaceX Eventbrite, Grammarly, Moderna, OpenAI, Robinhood and SpaceX For SpaceX, it makes perfect sense. I can’t say the same for OpenAI, but then again, there are quite a few co-founders. So, it’s safe to presume that some of them were foreign students. I know how it hurts to have your visa rejected. I would’ve been the second generation of cyberlaw master graduates in the world, but Uncle Sam said, wait, there’s a problem. No San Francisco for you. Plus, one huge minus. Only human rights. If you’re asking me, better that than to be deported. Social Media Social Media Do you remember when Twitter “watchdogs” used to be a thing? I recall and feel about it differently. I used to, and arguably still do, write the craziest edgy stuff. That’s how and why I won one award for the Most Controversial Writer and two awards for the Critical Thinker of the Year. It never crossed my mind that some of my stories might get me in trouble on Twitter. Stick to the facts, and don’t care how everybody reacts. That’s my rule of thumb. Now, I’m a bit worried about Elon and his X legionaries. I’m not saying that I’m writing with Starlink satellites monitoring me. That’s called writing under the influence. I just don’t want to get my favorite publication in trouble on X. Am I exaggerating? Musk has never suspended critical accounts. That’s an urban social media legend. I’m just wondering if my last story is going to be the last shared on X, for good. Indeed, they do. Here’s an illustration for my story published in October 2024: Tariffs Tariffs Who could’ve thought that COD: Black Ops 2 predicted the future like The Simpsons? Quantum computers, encryption, super rare minerals, and a cherry on top - tariffs. Truth to be told, Apple is gold, so there are some tariff exceptions. You know, tariffs for thee but not for me style. COD: Black Ops 2 predicted the future tariffs for thee but not for me Why the past tense? That's nonsense. “Were” instead of “Are” because you had a choice, dear US tech people, and now, you have to wait. For what? For what's left on Trump's plate, after Trump.