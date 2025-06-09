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Five Reasons Democrats Were Better For Tech

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byNebojsa "Nesha" Todorovic@nebojsaneshatodorovic

Eight-Time "Noonies" Award Winner

June 9th, 2025
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Nebojsa "Nesha" Todorovic
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Nebojsa "Nesha" Todorovic@nebojsaneshatodorovic

Eight-Time "Noonies" Award Winner

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TOPICS

society#trump#crypto#ai#tariffs#coding#social-media#democrats#hackernoon-top-story

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