332 reads
332 reads

Trump as Pope; AI Is Not to Blame

by Nebojsa "Nesha" TodorovicMay 5th, 2025
Read on Terminal Reader
Read this story w/o Javascript
tldt arrow
en-flagENes-flagEShi-flagHIzh-flagZHja-flagJAta-flagTAsi-flagSIsq-flagSQur-flagURaz-flagAZuk-flagUKsv-flagSVln-flagLN
EN

Too Long; Didn't Read

AI is a mirror of its users. Whether it creates provocative memes or art depends on how people choose to use it.

Coin Mentioned

Mention Thumbnail
featured image - Trump as Pope; AI Is Not to Blame
Nebojsa "Nesha" Todorovic HackerNoon profile picture
0-item
1-item


Correct me if I’m wrong, but one of the unofficial slogans of Trump’s second administration was - adults are back, or something like it. Now, this is what you get when the US President is left unattended for a couple of minutes, maybe even hours.


Where’s the AI-generated image of Trump as Pope? I practice what I write.


I’m not sure if Trump used Grok, but I’m sure you’ve probably seen the infamous picture. Unless, you’ve been living under a rock.


No Luck With Tariffs - Let’s Try Memes and GIFs


If someone else were to make this work of art, Trump would certainly like and repost it. There’s no doubt about it. That’s his trolling MO, at its finest.


MAGA folks get carried away in their love for Trump. They express it regularly through AI. My personal favorite is Trump riding a cat, rather than a lion. Maybe, that’s just me, but the latter is kinda Putinish. Yeah, I’m thinking and writing about Putin riding a bear. People are still debating whether or not that’s a real picture. AI is like, hold my beer. Moving on.


My point being; if one of the mortals had created this picture, then it would have been just one more of the edgy ones. This way, it’s one more international and cultural scandal. You know, it’s not the same if someone who happened to be the most powerful man in the world (according to all Hollywood movies I’ve watched) drops a joke.



Credit: X user @OyooQuartey



For what it is worth, Trump is (not) an expert in religious matters because he’s (never) BEEN (!!) to Vatican. Again, if I’m not mistaken, he’s to attend Pope Francis’ funeral. Here’s something to talk about with the Roman Church cardinals.


Arguably, the smallest country in the world (not when it comes to influence) and the biggest one (currently only when it comes to the military) should discuss burning international issues, not controversial AI pictures.


In Trump’s defence, let’s ignore JD Vance (his visit to Vatican), he didn’t have much of a choice. With the (un)expected consequences of tariffs and heavily criticized double standards, the distraction tactics had to come into play. Thus, Trump as Pope controversy.





Reddit: “What's the most practical thing you have done with AI?”


There are so many things AI can help you with. Sky is the limit, for example:








I still believe that AI is our mirror. Just like any other tool, it’s as good as the person who’s using it. You can create legit works of art or memes (one can argue that those are art forms in their own right).


The future of AI is bright (it rhymes with fight): not only does President Trump like it, he uses it regularly. It’s not rocket science AI, so to speak, but it’s eye-and-news-catching. It doesn’t have to be. That’s why the DOGE guys are for.


Until the next meme and Trump’s AI extravagance, enjoy the “Conclave” movie.


And yes, Trump as Pope; don’t say it’s dope, because that’s just lame - AI is not to blame.

HackerNoon Services
L O A D I N G
. . . comments & more!

About Author

Nebojsa "Nesha" Todorovic HackerNoon profile picture
Nebojsa "Nesha" Todorovic@nebojsaneshatodorovic
Eight-Time "Noonies" Award Winner
Read my storiesLearn More

TOPICS

purcat-imgmachine-learning#ai#trump-and-ai#ai-art#trump-tariffs#ai-generated-art#trump-ai-generated-image#trump-pope-picture#hackernoon-top-story

THIS ARTICLE WAS FEATURED IN...

Arweave
Arweave
Read on Terminal Reader Terminal
Read this story w/o Javascript Lite
Hackernoon
X
Bsky

RELATED STORIES

Article Thumbnail
10 Reasons Why I Sucked At Growth Marketing
by nebojsaneshatodorovic
Jan 03, 2023
#growth-marketing
Article Thumbnail
Your Ultimate Playbook to Resurrect a Dead Web3 Gaming Community 
by web3tales
May 15, 2025
#web3-marketing
Article Thumbnail
Inside Michael Saylor’s 3-Piston Engine
by maken8
May 31, 2025
#bitcoin
Article Thumbnail
How I Met My Cofounder (Spoiler: It Took 4 Attempts)
by janefisher
Apr 28, 2025
#startup
Article Thumbnail
The Noonification: How Often Do NFTs Pass The Howey Test? (1/13/2023)
by noonification
Jan 13, 2023
#noonification
Join HackerNoonloading
Latest technology trends. Customized Experience. Curated Stories. Publish Your Ideas

Categories

Trending Topics

blockchaincryptocurrencyhackernoon-top-storyprogrammingsoftware-developmenttechnologystartuphackernoon-booksBitcoinbooks