Trump as Pope; AI Is Not to Blame





Correct me if I’m wrong, but one of the unofficial slogans of Trump’s second administration was - adults are back, or something like it. Now, this is what you get when the US President is left unattended for a couple of minutes, maybe even hours.





Where’s the AI-generated image of Trump as Pope? I practice what I write.





I’m not sure if Trump used Grok, but I’m sure you’ve probably seen the infamous picture. Unless, you’ve been living under a rock.





No Luck With Tariffs - Let’s Try Memes and GIFs





If someone else were to make this work of art, Trump would certainly like and repost it. There’s no doubt about it. That’s his trolling MO, at its finest.





MAGA folks get carried away in their love for Trump. They express it regularly through AI. My personal favorite is Trump riding a cat, rather than a lion. Maybe, that’s just me, but the latter is kinda Putinish. Yeah, I’m thinking and writing about Putin riding a bear. People are still debating whether or not that’s a real picture. AI is like, hold my beer. Moving on.





My point being; if one of the mortals had created this picture, then it would have been just one more of the edgy ones. This way, it’s one more international and cultural scandal. You know, it’s not the same if someone who happened to be the most powerful man in the world (according to all Hollywood movies I’ve watched) drops a joke.

















For what it is worth, Trump is (not) an expert in religious matters because he’s (never) BEEN (!!) to Vatican. Again, if I’m not mistaken, he’s to attend Pope Francis’ funeral. Here’s something to talk about with the Roman Church cardinals.





Arguably, the smallest country in the world (not when it comes to influence) and the biggest one (currently only when it comes to the military) should discuss burning international issues, not controversial AI pictures.





In Trump’s defence, let’s ignore JD Vance (his visit to Vatican), he didn’t have much of a choice. With the (un)expected consequences of tariffs and heavily criticized double standards, the distraction tactics had to come into play. Thus, Trump as Pope controversy.

















Reddit: “What's the most practical thing you have done with AI?”





There are so many things AI can help you with. Sky is the limit, for example:





























I still believe that AI is our mirror. Just like any other tool, it’s as good as the person who’s using it. You can create legit works of art or memes (one can argue that those are art forms in their own right).





The future of AI is bright (it rhymes with fight): not only does President Trump like it, he uses it regularly. It’s not rocket science AI, so to speak, but it’s eye-and-news-catching. It doesn’t have to be. That’s why the DOGE guys are for.





Until the next meme and Trump’s AI extravagance, enjoy the “Conclave” movie.





And yes, Trump as Pope; don’t say it’s dope, because that’s just lame - AI is not to blame.