Search icon
Start Writing
Phemex Exchange adTrade crypto on Phemex <GET $2000 NOW>
Hackernoon logoTRASTRA's Founder & CEO Roman Potemkin on disrupting the Paypals of the world with crypto by@romantrastra

TRASTRA's Founder & CEO Roman Potemkin on disrupting the Paypals of the world with crypto

image
Roman Potemkin Hacker Noon profile picture

@romantrastraRoman Potemkin

Tech entrepreneur with 20 years of experience in mobile banking, digital payments processing, and crypto

Join Free TON Community and Participate Contests!

Also Featured In

Loading...
Related Stories
Subject Matter
Paying Crypto Taxes: Nuisance or Cost of Doing Business? by @romantrastra
#crypto-taxes
What Is the Future of Remote Work? by @podcast
#remote-work
Wait, That's How Much Game Dev Costs?! by @podcast
#game-development
In Decentralized AI We Trust by @mywaymywei
#future-of-ai
What Advantages Come With The Use Of Fintech Apps by @pixbitsolutions
#fintech-apps
Startup Interview with Steven Gramlich, Co-founder and CMO of Headversity by @steveheadversity
#startups-of-the-year

Tags

#startups-of-the-year#startup-lessons#crypto#consumer-finance#trastra#disrupting-fintech#fintech#hackernoon-top-story
Join Hacker Noon

Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.