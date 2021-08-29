How Content Creators are Powering a Lucrative Niche in Consumer Finance

1,521 reads

From the very beginning stages of when Vine first emerged to Instagram and TikTok, which now serve as the industry’s main content monetization platforms, the COVID-19 pandemic sparked a giant content consumption surge, where tech companies are now scrambling to engage and onboard users with large followings to help them expand their business’ marketing portfolio. In 2020, Reddit and TikTok saw user growth explode despite the ongoing pandemic, with 14.4% and 18.3%, respectively. Inevitably, a new “crop of startups” has emerged to service the various communities these content creators cater to. Thankfully, the growth of content creators on platforms like TikTok, Instagram, YouTube, OnlyFans, and those technologies that will eventually exist in our future stream of commerce, has helped bridge the gap between education and consumer finance.