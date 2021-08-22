Paying Crypto Taxes: Nuisance or Cost of Doing Business?

Biden’s Infrastructure bill is turning heads in the global crypto community for a reason. Risks associated with crypto can and must be addressed through technology. A soothing tax climate needs to be instituted and sufficient checks and balances introduced to ensure the traceability of assets, encourage disclosures, and slow down evil-doers. The IRS needs a new skill set in asset tracing, along with crypto expertise and digital asset auditing. The IRS is always polite and precise. It has been training its eye on crypto users for a while now.