Search icon
Start Writing
Bybit adBybit — Earn up to a $3,000 bonus!

Site Color

Text Color

Ad Color

Text Color

Evergreen

Duotone

Mysterious

Classic

Sign Up to Save Your Colors

or

Paying Crypto Taxes: Nuisance or Cost of Doing Business? by@romantrastra

Paying Crypto Taxes: Nuisance or Cost of Doing Business?

Read on Terminal Reader
Open TLDR
Biden’s Infrastructure bill is turning heads in the global crypto community for a reason. Risks associated with crypto can and must be addressed through technology. A soothing tax climate needs to be instituted and sufficient checks and balances introduced to ensure the traceability of assets, encourage disclosures, and slow down evil-doers. The IRS needs a new skill set in asset tracing, along with crypto expertise and digital asset auditing. The IRS is always polite and precise. It has been training its eye on crypto users for a while now.
image
Roman Potemkin Hacker Noon profile picture

@romantrastra
Roman Potemkin

Tech entrepreneur with 20 years of experience in mobile banking, digital payments processing, and crypto

Enter The Decentralized Internet Writing Contest

Related Stories
Subject Matter
Who (or What) is Driving the Monetary Power in the Cryptoverse? by @romantrastra
#bitcoin
My Picks: Five Top-Performing Cryptos in 2021 by @jennyzheng
#kishu
How to Make Money from Crypto in a Bear Market by @cryptobadger
#cryptocurrency-investment
NFT DeFi: NFT Lending, Renting, and Staking by @michielmulders
#nft-economy
You Don't Need a Fancy PC for Data Science: Use These Cloud Platforms! by @joleenbothma
#data-science
How Big is BIG DATA Really? by @prompts
#writing-prompts

Tags

#crypto-taxes#crypto-tax-rules#taxing-crypto-profits#crypto-regulation#data-science#big-data#cryptocurrency-investment#bitcoin
Join Hacker Noon loading