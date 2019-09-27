Top 15 Outsourcing Software Development companies in India & USA for Startups & SME's | 2019

We are living in the age of IT revolution where almost all industries in the world have found that implementing software solutions for their key operations brings operational efficiency and enhances their business productivity by a huge margin. This report by Gartner Says Global IT Spending to Reach $3.8 Trillion in 2019.

Therefore, the demand for quality software development companies is on the rise and now most of the businesses having realized the importance of software development are looking for best quality yet cost effective software development services across the world. Due to easy availability of required talent and due to favoring government policies, US and India have emerged as the most fertile grounds for new software development companies. Hence, businesses from around the world look for and hire top software development companies from these countries to build custom software to power their businesses. Demand is especially high for CRM, ERP, Healthcare and banking software solutions.

Parameters to Select Best Outsourcing Software Development Companies:

To help businesses in choosing top software development company in India and USA, we have done thorough research and comparative analysis about the firms listed at GoodFirms website and we have evaluated them on the basis of below given parameters while listing them in this article:

Reputation

Past Experience

Technical Expertise and Skillset

Transparency

100% Money Back Guarante

Team Strength

Strictly NDA Agreement

Data Security

Let’s first take a look at the list of best software development companies in India as per GoodFirms and then we will also provide you with a list of top software development companies in USA as per GoodFirms to make your search process easier.

List of Top 15 Outsourcing Software Development companies in India & USA for Startups & SME's in 2019 are:

1. Swenson He (best outsourcing software company in US)

Pricing: $150-199/hr

Employees: 90+

Founded: 2014

Location: US

Swenson He is one of the reputed software development company actually based in Silicon Beach, United States. This company was founded in 2014 by two MIT alumni, Nick Swenson and Chao He, who were looking to fulfill the high demand for software engineers to build sophisticated and robust mobile applications and software solutions.

Swenson He is a full-service firm which brings fresh ideas from conception stage to full completion of the projects many of which were way too complex to be executed and implemented.

They have a highly specialized team of IT professionals and till now they have developed highly innovative mobile apps for companies from sectors or fields like Ecommerce, healthcare, IoT, Media and more

Services: Mobile app development (Android & iOS), Web development, Software development, App Design, UI/UX designing, Ecommerce development, ios app development, android app development.

2. Xicom Technologies (top leading outsourcing software company India)

Pricing: $25-49/hr

Employees: 300+

Founded: 2002

Location: India, USA, UAE

Xicom is an ISO 9001:2010 and CMMi Level 3 certified top outsourcing software development company having offices in India, USA and UAE. It has over 50,000 man years of experience. Xicom is a custom software development company which is expert in developing web and mobile app development solutions for its worldwide clients. It has over 17 years of experience in this space.

Xicom employs highly skilled staff of over 300 Software professionals in its India, Dubai and USA offices. This company has been prominently featured on many online evaluating sites in the lists of top software development companies. For about 17 years, Xicom has been designing and developing unique software solutions for the leading businesses around the world which hails from different sectors and industries.

This company is driven by its vision to create rewarding experiences and empower businesses and customers. Therefore, they apply cutting edge technologies and latest trends while building elegant software solutions.

If you are looking to hire software developers who can create robust, scalable, high performing and reliable software solutions across various platforms then this company is the best choice.

Services: Digital Transformation, IT Consulting, Web development, Custom Software Development Services, Mobile App development (Android, iOS & Cross-Platform), Software Product development, UI/UX designing, Ecommerce development, CMS development, Software development using AI/ML, Blockchain, IoT, Cloud Computing, Chatbot development, Dedicated Development Teams

3. OpenXcell (one of the top outsourcing software companies India)

Pricing: $75-90/hr

Employees: 300+

Founded: 2008

Location: Gujarat, India

OpenXcell is a CMMI Level 3 software development company based in Gujarat, India. It was established in 2008 with the aim to provide high quality software development services for businesses around the world. It has a team of over 300 software engineers, creative designers and IT consultants. Along with custom software development, they are also leaders in mobile app development, chatbot development, real-time systems and IoT development.

OpenXcell is majorly focused on delivering high-performance and scalable software products to businesses across different industries. They have rich experience in developing and delivering successful software products, social networks, Ecommere portals, real-time business analytics, integrating software and building SaaS based software products.

Services: Software development, mobile app development, Blockchain & IoT development, Ecommerce development, cloud computing, php development, java web development.

4. IndiaNIC (one of the best outsourcing software development companies in India)

Pricing: $65-90/hr

Employees: 250-999

Founded: 1998

Location: India

IndiaNIC is a leading software development company which provides best software development services in India with more focus on innovation and building highly creative software solutions including mobile app development, custom web development, building Ecommerce & Enterprise solutions.

It has over 2 decades of rich experience in different kinds of software development. They believe in making their clients successful and they help them to achieve what they want to by building software solutions for them.

They have highly skilled expert developers to work on wearable apps, UI/UX designing, mobile game development, virtual reality apps, IoT solutions and more.

Services: Mobile app development, Web development, Ecommerce development, CMS development, Java development, iOS app development, Android app development, Mobile backend and API development.

5. Cyber Infrastructure Inc. (top custom software development company in India)

Pricing: $65-75/hr

Employees: 250-999

Founded: 1998

Location: India

Cyber Infrastructure or CIS is one of the best software development firms in India based in Indore, MP, India and having offices in US, Singapore, UK, South Africa. Their services are designed to take client’s business to the next level and they strive hard that their clients achieve their goals.

This company has over 12 years of experience in Software development and it can fulfill all kinds of technology needs. They have been delivering optimal solutions for its wide-ranging global clients.

They are known for providing exceptional technology solutions and services that adhere to international standards and latest trends in the market. They have developed highly optimized solutions and services across wide range of industry domains.

Services: Software application development, open source development, mobile app development, BI & Analytics, Cloud computing, front-end designing, UI/UX designing, VR/AR & IoT development.

6. Axis Web Art (top outsourcing software firm in India)

Pricing: $60-99/hr

Employees: 90+

Founded: 2011

Location: India

Axis Web Art is an award winning and top rated website design and development company based in Gurgaon, India. This company specializes in Custom web application development and Ecommerce store development.

This company has been providing its high quality service since 2011 and till date it has completed over 350 projects for businesses of all sizes and industries from across the world.

This company is partner to many organizations like Magento, Shopify, Microsoft, Rediff, Google and more. They are a reputed Magento Solution partner with certified developers and a few extensions in Magento marketplace. They can customize any kind of Magento store to meet specific requirements and conversion goals.

Services: ECommerce Website Development, WordPress development, Magento, Joomla development, Custom web application development, Content management system – CMS development

7. Promatics Technologies (top outsourcing software company in India)

Pricing: $55-89/hr

Employees: 100+

Founded: 2008

Location: India

Promatics is one of the best custom software development companies in India. Promatics was founded in Ludhiana, India which is its corporate headquarter now and it has many other offices in other parts of the world including USA. This company is committed to deliver high quality software development services to cater to the needs of its clients of an ever-changing digital landscape.

They design, develop and deliver web and mobile applications that drive modern day businesses. Their software solutions accelerate revenue growth, create better brand and finally beat the competition.

Promatics is a ISO 9001:2008 and CMMi Level 3 certified organization and work with global clients. This company has a strong foundation of working with matured technologies and optimized engagement and delivery models.

Services: Mobile application development, web development, Ecommerce development, CMS development, Cloud solutions, IT consulting, Validating and Testing, UI/UX designing

8. Belatrix Software (best software development company in India)

Pricing: $50-79/hr

Employees: 250-999

Founded: 2003

Location: India

Belatrix Software is a top outsourcing software development company in India and having some other offices in different parts of world. Belatrix software follows Agile software development methodologies. This company helps its clients achieve the full benefit of R&D and product development capabilities by developing high quality innovative software, mobile applications and by delivering QA/Testing services.

By applying Agile methodology including Scrum and using design thinking approach, this company has reduced time to market for its clients. It also offers top global talent, applied innovation and industry best practices while reducing costs. Belatrix’s clients include both startups and established Fortune level companies.

Services: Software development, product development, mobile development, Software Architecture, Cloud Software development, mobile testing, AI, IoT & Blockchain development, Chatbot development.

9. Next Big Technology (hire best software developers)

Pricing: $80-95/hr

Employees: 80+

Founded: 2009

Location: India

Next Big Technology is an India based top software development company. It started its operation in 2009. This company always aims at the implementation of latest technologies for development of modern day websites and mobile applications. Due to its rich experience, it knows very well how to build custom and highly innovative websites and mobile applications having amazing ideas, out of the box design and optimized development processes.

This company has a team of 30+ IT professionals with expert skill sets. This company was established to serve society by providing high quality websites, mobile applications and other IT services having capability of becoming famous product and brands in the market.

Services: CMS development, Open Source development, Website designing, Mobile app development (Native and Hybrid), SEO services.

10. Consagous (top outsourcing software development company in USA)

Pricing: $70-99/hr

Employees: 50-249

Founded: 2008

Location: India, US

Consagous is a world renowned IT firm having head office in India and some others offices in many parts of the world including, USA, Australia and UAE. This company is considered one of the best outsourcing software development companies India.

This company was established to provide advanced IT solutions to businesses to make them capable of handling day today challenges in their businesses and to make them succeed in their respective domains. This company is known for high quality deliverables and excellent services related to software development.

They have a team of highly passionate IT professionals who always strive hard to achieve excellence and brilliance. This company believes in long term relationships with their clients and their prime goal is client satisfaction. Its team tries hard to impart optimized services to its clients worldwide. They are fully committed to their work and provide competitive advantage to its clients in the market.

Services: Mobile app development (Native & Cross-platform), Software development, Ecommerce design and development, SharePoint development, AI & Blockchain development, Big Data and BI

11. Iflexion (one of the top outsourcing software development companies in US)

Pricing: $60-99/hr

Employees: 850+

Founded: 1999

Location: US, UK

Iflexion is the top software development company in USA. Iflexion was established in 1999 and since then it has been delivering high quality and custom soe development and related IT services. They have implemented proven methodologies and they use their deep business domain knowledge and technology expertise of over 850 highly skilled IT professionals to deliver reliable and high quality software solutions.

They have customers from startups to Fortune 500 enterprises. They have all sorts of clients hence they develop and deliver custom software solutions which are capable to generate higher revenue and streamline business operations.

They have delivered successful projects due to profound expertise in full-cycle custom software development, committed approach and trusted communication with their customers and partners. They are pushing digital transformation of their clients by implementing latest technological trends in the market.

Services: Custom software development, Web app development, Mobile app development, Usability & UI Design, Independent QA and testing

12. Syberry Corporation (best outsourcing software development company)

Pricing: $90-100/hr

Employees: 250-999

Founded: 2011

Location: US, Poland, Belarus

Syberry is a US based custom software development company and is headquartered in Austin, TX. This company has deep core values and they strive for unparalleled quality, effective communication and transparent pricing in the project works it does. That’s why it is considered one of the best software development companies in USA.

This company tries to achieve high level of excellence through its effective team of software engineers who are expert in their respective field of work and they deliver highly innovative software solutions.

They follow lean, global business model that translates to the highest-quality products and which are even cost-effective for their customers. These software products are highly beneficial for their customers in all aspects.

Services: Custom Software Development, Mobile App Development, Web Software Development, Cloud Applications Development, Quality Assurance, Security and Technology Consulting, Full-service Software Product Development

13. Sunflower Lab (top outsourcing software company USA)

Pricing: $50-99/hr

Employees: 75+

Founded: 2010

Location: US

Sunflower Lab is a premier IT company started on Sunflower Road in New Jersey, USA in 2010. This company saw lots of opportunities to create products that help companies transform the way they do businesses. Today this is one of the most fastest growing and award winning digital product and innovation company having many offices in US. That’s why this company is known for providing best software development services in USA.

This company has a talented team of over 75 highly skilled software engineers and designers which has the ability to help growing startups and big global brands by building innovative and beautiful custom software solutions for them. This company believes in building software product that make huge impact. They are building better technology today for a rising tomorrow by following the latest technological trends in the market. They solve some of the hardest technology problems in the mobile, web and IoT space.

Services: App Development, Custom Web Development, eCommerce Development, AWS Consulting, AWS Migration and Support, Strategic Consulting, Development using Emerging Technologies (IoT, AR, ML, AI)

14. Xtreem Solution (one of the best outsourcing software companies)

Pricing: $80-85/hr

Employees: 50-249

Founded: 2008

Location: US

Xtreem Solution is one of the best software development firms in USA having other office in India as well. It builds web and mobile solutions that are in perfect harmony with the present industry requirements and budget. This company applies advanced technologies to bring growth in startups, medium businesses and large enterprises.

They follow the latest trends in technologies like AI, AR/VR, IoT, Big data and more. This company is serving businesses from all sorts of industries like Ecommerce, Healthcare, Agriculture, Logistics, Finance, Real Estate and more.

Their team is highly specialized and promises quality, commitment and innovation in their services. They pay special attention to develop scalable solutions using the perfect technology stack so that the solutions can adjust with the growing businesses

Services: Mobile App Development , iOS App Development, Android App Development, Cross Platform App Development; On Demand Technologies, Web Development, Open Source & e-commerce Development

15. Zco Corporation (top outsourcing software company)

Pricing: $90-99/hr

Employees: 250-999

Founded: 1989

Location: US

Zco Corporation is one of the best outsourcing software development companies USA. This is a custom software development company having headquarter in Nashua, USA. This company is specialized in mobile app development, 3D animation and enterprise software development.

This company has a long and shining history. It was founded by John Olapurath in 1989. This company has roots in desktop and backend software and later it expanded into mobile app development. Top evaluating firms constantly place it in the top software development companies in USA.

The goal of this company is to always bring innovation and utilize state of the art technologies. Their vision is to adapt to changing technology. Till date this company has successfully completed over 500 project across all platforms.

Services: Mobile app development (Android, iOS and Hybrid mobile app development), Mobile gaming services, Augmented Reality, Enterprise software development, Animation Services

Conclusion

We have just given you a list of top 15 software development companies in India and USA for 2019. India and USA are home to some of the more reputed and largest IT companies in the world. They also have many other industries which create demand for building custom software solutions to automate their businesses.

If you are a business and want to hire software developers in India, then this list is going to be highly useful for you. These companies provide high quality software development services at affordable rates. Hence, by contacting these companies you can hire best Indian developers in the market.

Many US businesses prefer to hire a local company for their custom software development needs. These businesses can use the above list to hire software developers in USA as per their choice and as per their business requirements. The main thing is that you should build your business software as soon as possible so that you can get a competitive advantage in the marketplace.

