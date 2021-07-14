Best Drag and Drop Mobile App Builders for Android & iPhone

In this technologically advanced era, no-code technology is gaining hype and making the app development process easy and efficient. Drag and drop mobile app builders are getting popular among small and medium-sized businesses.\n\n\\\nLet us explore more about drag and drop mobile app builders.\n\n## What is a Drag and Drop Mobile App Builder?\n\nDrag and drop app builder is a tool that lets you create a mobile app without writing a single line of code. It allows you to build your own mobile apps by dragging and dropping the elements on the screen.\n\n\\\nThe drag and drop feature makes it easy for anyone to create their own apps. You can use this tool to create your own business or personal apps, which will be available on both Android and iOS platforms.\n\n## Benefits\n\n**There are many benefits of using drag and drop app builder:**\n\n\\\n* Easy to use: There is no need for any coding knowledge. You can create your own app without writing a single line of code.\n\n \\\n* No programming skills required: Anyone can build their own mobile apps using the drag and drop app builder tool, even if they have zero experience developing an app or programming languages like HTML, CSS, etc.\n\n \\\n* Fast development: It takes just minutes to develop an application with the help of this tool, as it allows you to drag and drop the elements on the screen instead of typing codes for each component separately.\n\n \\\n* Easy collaboration: The team members working on different projects will be able to work together by sharing screens through a cloud-based storage system provided by most tools.\n\n## How to choose the best Drag and Drop app builder?\n\nTo build a mobile app irrespective of the operating system, you need to choose a drag and drop builder that’s available online. Choosing the right tool is not an easy task; that’s why you need to be aware of a few major points. Some of them are mentioned below:\n\n\\\n* Look at the features of drag and drop apps builders. Some drag and drop apps builders offer more than others, so make sure you check them out first before deciding which one to use.\n\n \\\n* Check out their customer support options. This can be very important if you run into any issues while using their software or anything else that needs clarification!\n\n \\\n* Check out their pricing. Some drag and drop apps builders are free, while others have a monthly fee. Make sure that you check out the pricing to decide which one to use.\n\n \\\n* Check out their website. Ensure that they have an easy-to-navigate website with all of the information you need to make a mobile app for your business.\n\n \\\n* Look at how fast they respond. Some drag and drop apps builders take longer than others when it comes to reacting back, so make sure you check this before choosing drag and drop builder.\n\n\\\n## Top 5 Drag and Drop App Builder for Android & iPhone\n\n1. **[BiznessApps](https://www.biznessapps.com/)**\n2. **[Appy Pie AppMakr](https://www.appypie.com/app-builder/appmaker)**\n3. **[Buildfire](https://buildfire.com/)**\n4. **[Bubble](https://bubble.io/)**\n5. **[MobiRoller](https://www.mobiroller.com/en/)**\n\n\\\n## 1. BiznessApps\n\n ![BiznessApps](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/O6cGdKVM77VtTdgZ9yACmWzxild2-4v6r292h.png)\n\nBiznessApps is one of the leading drag and drop mobile app builders that let you create your Android and iOS apps without coding. It has the following features:\n\n\\\n* **Smooth user experience**: An intuitive user interface design enables anyone to create their mobile app without hassles.\n\n \\\n* **Easily manageable content**: With easy-to-use CMS, BiznessApps allows you to complete control over the data, modify the app and communicate to users.\n\n \\\n* **Promotional Materials**: To promote your mobile app digitally, BiznessApp offers tools to create email campaigns, social posts, and much more.\n\n \\\n* **Customizable templates**: BiznessApps offers you multiple professionally designed templates so that you can choose and customize one for your app.\n\n\\\n## 2. Appy Pie AppMakr\n\n ![Appy Pie AppMakr](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/O6cGdKVM77VtTdgZ9yACmWzxild2-f68y292d.png)\n\nAppy Pie AppMakr is a DIY app builder platform that lets anyone create a mobile app irrespective of their coding knowledge. It offers you a variety of features to design an app smoothly and seamlessly.\n\n\\\n* **Offline capabilities**: AppMakr lets you create mobile apps for Android and iOS that can offer content in offline mode.\n\n \\\n* **Intuitive interface**: With the user-friendly interface of AppMakr, anyone can easily navigate through screens, scroll via multiple menus, etc. and create their mobile app.\n\n \\\n* **App submission**: The submission and publication of your mobile app are not as difficult as Appy Pie offers 24/7 customer support from your start creating a mobile app.\n\n \\\n* **Real-Time Updates**: At any point in time, you can modify and update changes to your mobile app without resubmitting it to play stores.\n\n\\\n## 3. Buildfire\n\n ![Buildfire](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/O6cGdKVM77VtTdgZ9yACmWzxild2-lhah29yb.png)\n\nBuildfire drag and drop mobile app builder offers users a user-friendly interface to design and build mobile apps that can take your business to the next level. It provides you following features:\n\n\\\n* **Professionally designed templates**: You can create any mobile app with Builfire as it offers multiple templates that can easily edit to cater to your business needs.\n\n \\\n* **Multiple edit and design tools**: You can add a logo, choose from different layouts, and other elements to your app for your brand recognition.\n\n \\\n* **No-code platform**: Irrespective of coding knowledge, you can build your app within a few minutes. Whether you want to create Android or iOS apps, you can easily make them without coding.\n\n \\\n* **Easy integration**: Integrate mobile apps with social media platforms to easily promote and advertise your app and reach your target audience.\n\n\\\n## 4. Bubble\n\n ![Bubble](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/O6cGdKVM77VtTdgZ9yACmWzxild2-abc72977.png)\n\nBubble is one of the best no-code platforms that lets you build any apps without coding. It offers numerous features that let you create apps in a few minutes.\n\n\\\n* **Pixel perfect designs**: Bubble offers mobile responsive layouts and dynamic themes to create a mobile app as per your business requirements.\n\n \\\n* **Integrations**: You can easily integrate your mobile app with third-party software and efficiently manage and automate various tasks with Bubble.\n\n \\\n* **Cost-efficient**: Bubble is a budget-friendly tool that lets you create mobile apps irrespective of operating systems.\n\n \\\n* **Real-time updates**: Without resubmitting the changes into your mobile app, you can update your mobile app in real-time.\n\n\\\n## 5. MobiRoller\n\n ![MobiRoller](https://cdn.hackernoon.com/images/O6cGdKVM77VtTdgZ9yACmWzxild2-t4do290k.png)You can create your Android and iOS app without coding with the help of MobiRoller. It has a user-friendly interface and easy-to-use tools for building highly efficient mobile apps. MobiRoller offers you multiple features like-\n\n\\\n* **Easy-to-use**: Drag and drop MobiRoller app builder is very easy to use. It allows you to build your own mobile application in minutes with no coding required.\n\n \\\n* **Numerous apps**: MobiRoller is used for building all types of apps, including games, e-commerce, business, education, social networking, etc.\n\n \\\n* **Customization**: You can easily customize your application by changing the colors, fonts, images, etc., according to your needs using the MobiRoller drag and drop app builder tool.\n\n \\\n* **Quick update**: You can add new pages or delete existing pages from your application using this tool without prior experience in coding or programming languages like HTML5 etc.\n\n\\\n## Conclusion\n\nDrag and drop app builder lets you drag elements from the features list on the left onto your visual editor to create your mobile app. The drag and drop functionality is not limited to dragging elements. You can also drag data into an element from a table or list or even from another application like Excel! You can even drag data directly into a web page using Google Chrome as your browser.\n\n\\\nSo why wait? Create your mobile app both for Android and iOS operating systems now!