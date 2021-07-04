11 Best Website Builders for Small Business in 2021

@ aasif-khan Aasif Khan Writing about Mobile Application, Website & PWA, Development and SEO, Marketing, Analytics etc.

A business cannot succeed online without a dedicated website. However, making a website requires a little coding knowledge. Larger businesses have plenty of resources to create their own websites. However, smaller brick n mortar businesses can often fall behind.

A business with an online presence will grow faster and get more customers naturally. Therefore, it is necessary even for smaller businesses to get themselves online. Fortunately, technology has come far enough that even they can make their websites without coding.

Website builders have been around for a decade now. In the beginning, they were clunky and really difficult to use. However, that is no longer the case. Modern website builders can help you create fluid websites that can take your business online while looking crisp and beautiful.

But the market is filled with so many website builders; it almost becomes necessary to know which ones to use and which to avoid. Keeping that in mind, we’ve scoured the corners of the Internet to bring you 11 of the best website builders that can help you make breathtaking websites in 2021.

Why waste any more time? Let’s jump in! Here’s the list of the top website builders in 2021:

1. Wix

Wix is the best website builder for beginners and professionals alike. What sets Wix apart is the sheer amount of flexibility in designing a website. Do you want a simple pre-made website? Wix can do it for you.



Do you want customized features and complete control on your website design? Look no further! Wix’s adaptability to user needs makes it one of the best choices for a website builder.



Pros:

Sheer customizability allows you complete freedom to create your website.

Thousands of smart and contemporary website templates.

Drag and drop Interface for complete designing freedom.

Excellent APIs and a full app market.

Cons:

Wix can get very expensive if you’re not careful.

Websites made on Wix have loading time issues a lot of the time.

The drag and drop editor can have a lot of bugs.

Changing templates and website design can be difficult.

2. WordPress

WordPress is one of the few website builders that can be had for free. This makes it an excellent choice for smaller businesses. If you are looking to create a blog or want to create a website simply to rank when your business is searched, WordPress is the perfect solution.



Pros:

Free plans mean that you can create free websites.

You don’t need to install software or even maintain your website once it is live.

Fair pricing for what it offers.

Excellent customer support for Wordpress.com.

Cons:

It can be a little confusing at times to use.

The difference between ‘wordpress.com’ and ‘wordpress.org’ often confuses people new to website building.

eCommerce features can’t be tested for free.

Limited SEO in the free plans.

3. Squarespace

Squarespace is one of the oldest players in the website building market. Competing head-to-head with WordPress and Wix, Squarespace’s claim to fame is its aesthetics-oriented website building. Squarespace provides some of the nicest website templates to build your website on.



Pros:

Exquisite and marvelous themes to choose from.

Blogging features make it a must-have.

Excellent customer support.

Support for mobile apps.

Cons:

No free trials and a relatively expensive pricing plan.

The editor can be a little difficult to use.

Slow page speeds can be an issue.

A significant learning curve.

4. Appy Pie Website

Appy Pie Website is a relatively new website building platform. It takes the no-code aspect further by providing a complete website builder that you can create without ever needing code. It is the perfect tool for beginners to website building.



Pros:

Intuitive interface that is easy-to-use.

Domains, DDoS protection, and key website features are included for free.

Ability to convert websites into business apps.

Overall an affordable software for what it offers.

Cons:

A newer software means that it still lacks certain features.

Limited Design templates(although more are added each day).

5. Weebly (Square Online)

Weebly, also known as Square Online, is one of the simplest website builders that you could use. Meant for beginners, Weebly is perfect for those small businesses that aren’t exactly tech-savvy. It can go head-to-head withthe Appy Pie Website when it comes to ease of use.



Pros:

Intuitive interface that is easy to use.

Good eCommerce options for businesses looking to sell online.

Fair pricing for what it offers.

Good APIs to make your website better.

Cons:

Limited customization for templates.

Can feel a little incomplete compared to the other options on this list.

No support for multilingual websites

6. Webflow

Webflow is one of the best website builders you can get your hands on. It is the preferred choice for those businesses that do a lot of client work and are looking for software to build client websites.



Pros:

A powerful software with a lot of customizability.

Excellent CMS for those looking to blog.

Good software for freelance website designers.

Cons:

Tough learning curve. Not meant for beginners.

Overwhelming interface

7. Shopify

Shopify is a specialized website builder. It is for small businesses that want to create an eCommerce store to sell their products online. Combined with Shopify’s payment infrastructure, Shopify can be a perfect fit for your small business.

Pros:

Perfect for businesses already using Shopify’s payment platform.

Excellent app store that tailors to unique eCommerce requirements.

An Intuitive interface that is easy and fun.

Innovative features can help take your eCommerce store to the next level.

Cons:

It can take time to learn due to its unique use case.

Not suited for websites other than eCommerce stores.

Simpler alternatives exist (Squarespace, Appypie)

8. GoDaddy

Originally a domain host, GoDaddy also offers a website builder. While it is not as good as the other options, its USP lies in the various online marketing tools it offers.



Pros:

Easy-to-Use, intuitive, and perfect for beginners.

Domains are easy to get through GoDaddy.

Responsive themes and interesting templates help make attractive websites.

A Plethora of inbuilt marketing tools such as CRM, email, and social media management are perfect for small businesses.

Cons:

Extremely limited customization.

Not suited for eCommerce websites.

No app store for APIs and more.

Despite all tools, SEO is very limited in functionality.

9. BigCommerce

BigCommerce is an alternative to Shopify. It can be used to create dedicated eCommerce websites. If you are a larger business looking to get online, BigCommerce can be better than Shopify.

Pros:

Suited for larger brick n mortar businesses.

Perfect for large-scale eCommerce websites.

People looking for Shopify alternatives can try it out.

A good working app store makes it a good choice.

Cons:

Shopify is better in every way for small businesses.

Payment processing available as a plugin for WordPress, means that you don’t need to make an eCommerce store on BigCommerce.

Can be difficult and clunky to use.

10. Webnode

Webnode is one of the more interesting ones on the list. Unlike other website builders, it was created just for simple small businesses. Its strength lies in its simplicity. However, that is also its biggest weakness.

Pros:

An amazing free plan makes it a must-try!

Excellent themes help you make attractive websites.

Great SEO makes it easier to rank online.

Cons:

Not suited for larger websites.

Bad for eCommerce.

Customization is difficult.

11. Google Sites

Google Sites is an interesting inclusion in this list. While it is a relatively poor website builder, the fact that it is completely free is an important factor to consider. There are no paid plans for Google Sites.



Despite its relative lack of features and designs, Google Sites are good for creating online user guides and manuals for products for free. Do check it out if you really just want a simple website.

Pros:

Completely free-to-use.

Integrates well with other Google software.

Cons:

Limited themes and layouts.

Misses out on the most basic of features.

Conclusion

That was our list of the top website builders for the year 2021. Take your business to the next level and get on the website bandwagon today! Start building your dream website with one of the 11 tools and software mentioned in this list. Good Luck!

@ aasif-khan Writing about Mobile Application, Website & PWA, Development and SEO, Marketing, Analytics etc. by Aasif Khan Follow Me

Also Featured In

Tags