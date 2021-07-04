11 Best Website Builders for Small Business in 2021

Writing about Mobile Application, Website & PWA, Development and SEO, Marketing, Analytics etc.
A business cannot succeed online without a dedicated website. However, making a website requires a little coding knowledge. Larger businesses have plenty of resources to create their own websites. However, smaller brick n mortar businesses can often fall behind.
A business with an online presence will grow faster and get more customers naturally. Therefore, it is necessary even for smaller businesses to get themselves online. Fortunately, technology has come far enough that even they can make their websites without coding.
Website builders have been around for a decade now. In the beginning, they were clunky and really difficult to use. However, that is no longer the case. Modern website builders can help you create fluid websites that can take your business online while looking crisp and beautiful.
But the market is filled with so many website builders; it almost becomes necessary to know which ones to use and which to avoid. Keeping that in mind, we’ve scoured the corners of the Internet to bring you 11 of the best website builders that can help you make breathtaking websites in 2021.
Why waste any more time? Let’s jump in! Here’s the list of the top website builders in 2021:
Wix is the best website builder for beginners and professionals alike. What sets Wix apart is the sheer amount of flexibility in designing a website. Do you want a simple pre-made website? Wix can do it for you.
Do you want customized features and complete control on your website design? Look no further! Wix’s adaptability to user needs makes it one of the best choices for a website builder.
Pros:
Cons:
WordPress is one of the few website builders that can be had for free. This makes it an excellent choice for smaller businesses. If you are looking to create a blog or want to create a website simply to rank when your business is searched, WordPress is the perfect solution.
Pros:
Cons:
Squarespace is one of the oldest players in the website building market. Competing head-to-head with WordPress and Wix, Squarespace’s claim to fame is its aesthetics-oriented website building. Squarespace provides some of the nicest website templates to build your website on.
Pros:
Cons:
Appy Pie Website is a relatively new website building platform. It takes the no-code aspect further by providing a complete website builder that you can create without ever needing code. It is the perfect tool for beginners to website building.
Pros:
Cons:
Weebly, also known as Square Online, is one of the simplest website builders that you could use. Meant for beginners, Weebly is perfect for those small businesses that aren’t exactly tech-savvy. It can go head-to-head withthe Appy Pie Website when it comes to ease of use.
Pros:
Cons:
Webflow is one of the best website builders you can get your hands on. It is the preferred choice for those businesses that do a lot of client work and are looking for software to build client websites.
Pros:
Cons:
Shopify is a specialized website builder. It is for small businesses that want to create an eCommerce store to sell their products online. Combined with Shopify’s payment infrastructure, Shopify can be a perfect fit for your small business.
Pros:
Cons:
Originally a domain host, GoDaddy also offers a website builder. While it is not as good as the other options, its USP lies in the various online marketing tools it offers.
Pros:
Cons:
BigCommerce is an alternative to Shopify. It can be used to create dedicated eCommerce websites. If you are a larger business looking to get online, BigCommerce can be better than Shopify.
Pros:
Cons:
Webnode is one of the more interesting ones on the list. Unlike other website builders, it was created just for simple small businesses. Its strength lies in its simplicity. However, that is also its biggest weakness.
Pros:
Cons:
Google Sites is an interesting inclusion in this list. While it is a relatively poor website builder, the fact that it is completely free is an important factor to consider. There are no paid plans for Google Sites.
Despite its relative lack of features and designs, Google Sites are good for creating online user guides and manuals for products for free. Do check it out if you really just want a simple website.
Pros:
Cons:
Conclusion
That was our list of the top website builders for the year 2021. Take your business to the next level and get on the website bandwagon today! Start building your dream website with one of the 11 tools and software mentioned in this list. Good Luck!
Create your free account to unlock your custom reading experience.