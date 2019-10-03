Overview of Top IT Outsourcing Companies In USA & Europe|2020

Rashmi Sharma

The annual ranking for top IT outsourcing companies in the USA and Europe changed this year, with ELEKS on the top place. However, the real headline is the global IT outsourcing market itself, which will be expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.42% during the period of 2019-2022.

This growth is visible across the four categories of IT outsourcing services i.e., IT functions, business processes, operational outsourcing, and online outsourcing.

However, increased reliance on information and hardware technology wasn’t the only thing boosting ELEKS, IntellectSoft, SoftwareMill, Symphony Solutions, ClickIT Smart Technologies, and Code Inspiration to the top ranking charts of IT outsourcing companies in the USA.

Behind this success, the reason is that these IT outsourcing companies in USA and Europe have invested efforts in enhancing their capabilities through upgrading their service model, talent model, intellectual property, and increasing their presence across the world.

Top IT Outsourcing Companies in USA & Europe 2020

Rank 1. ELEKS (One of the Best IT Outsourcing Companies in USA, UK, Canada)

Rank 2. IntellectSoft (One of the leading IT Outsourcing Companies in USA, Ukraine, Norway)

Rank 3. SoftwareMill (IT Outsourcing Company in Warsaw, Poland)

Rank 4. Symphony Solutions (One of the most trusted IT Outsourcing Companies in USA, Ukraine)

Rank 5. ClickIT Smart Technologies (IT Outsourcing Company Mexico)

Rank 6. Code Inspiration (IT Outsourcing Company Minsk, Belarus)

The first advice that I give to businesses looking for software development services as an IT Consultant is to outsource them to a company that has a decent amount of experience coupled with expertise in as many fields as possible.

Relevant experience in software development is absolutely essential because it is these IT outsourcing companies in USA who’ve seen how the industry has changed over the years. So like an old wise man, these IT outsourcing companies would be the best to guide their clients towards a path of progress. Towards a path which would be built in a retrospective of the industry’s past.

The other major component you should be looking for in the IT outsourcing companies are a diverse range of expertise. It is not at all bad to work with IT outsourcing companies specialized in a particular type of service, say Mobile app development.

There are so many technologies inter-linked with each other today. So even if you only want a web app developed for your business, you’d need a company to help you integrate the same with other devices/interfaces if the need arises. And this could only be possible with a company having a wider range of expertise.

So taking account of my expertise in the software development industry and experiences working as an IT Consultant and Analyst, I’ve created this list of the best IT outsourcing companies in USA and Europe to follow in 2020.

I have gathered these references from the top evaluating sites such as Glassdoor, Goodfirms, Clutch, etc. to ensure that you will get perfect ratings and client reviews. All these sites have the best resource of information for professional IT outsourcing companies in USA and Europe.

Here is what defines a world-class IT outsourcing company in USA and Europe. These parameters are derived from the end-user perspective.

Years of Experience

Hourly rates

Area of Expertise

Client feedback

Team strength

Number of Startup projects

So, let’s discuss in detail who does it the best. Step into list of top IT outsourcing companies in USA and Europe.

1. ELEKS’ (Top IT Outsourcing Company in USA, UK, Canada)

One of the top IT outsourcing companies in US with vast years of experience in software development outsourcing. With more than 600+ end-to-end projects and 1400 software experts, ELEKS’ guarantee success where only software development is not enough. The company has successfully achieved a Net Promoter score of 46.87 percent and delivering optimal IT solutions for a wide-ranging global client base. The firm is ISO:9001 and ISO:27001 certified and holds expertise in delivering custom software development, product design, QA, consultancy services in adopting digital transformations, and saving business operation costs.

ELEKS’ Awards & Recognition

Awarded by IAOP as the Best of the Global IT Outsourcing Company. Received Bronze Stevie International Business Award in 2018. Recognized as the Top Software Development & IT Outsourcing Company in the USA by GoodFirms.

Years of Experience: Established in the year 1991 (27+ years in the industry)

Operating From: USA, UK, Canada

Hourly Rates: $50 - $99/hr

Area of Expertise: Data Science, IoT, Blockchain, DevOps, UX consulting, VR/AR/MR, Market Research & Digital Enterprise

Team Strength: 1400+ software professionals

The Number of Startup Projects: 600+

Key Clients: Aramex; Autodesk; TAIT; Havas; The States of Jersey Govt.

Min. Project Size: $50,000+

Clutch Rating: 4.8/5.0

GoodFirms Rating: 5.0/5.0

Clients Feedback:



2. IntellectSoft (Best IT Outsourcing Company in US, UK)

One of the best quality-oriented IT outsourcing companies in USA, UK for software development providing value proposition solutions. From conceptualization and business analysis, prototyping, development to total deployment of a total IT solution, IntellectSoft guide customers through various assignments. Partnered with 35 Fortune 500 companies for over 10 years and has been helping them in building solid software solutions. The company holds domain expertise in five technologies cognitive computing, decentralized applications (blockchain), Internet of Things (IoT), Premier customer experience (CX), and mixed reality (AR,VR).

IntellectSoft Awards & Recognition

Winner of the American Business Awards. Recognized by the IT Firms as the top app development company in the USA

Years of Experience: Established in the year 2007 (12+ years in the industry)

Operating From: United States, UK, Norway, Belarus, Ukraine

Hourly Rates: $50 - $99/hr

Area of Expertise: Cognitive Computing, IoT, Blockchain, UX consulting, & VR/AR/MR.

Team Strength: 350+ employes

The Number of Startup Projects: 500+

Key Clients: Harley-Davidson, Jaguar, Eurostar, and Universal Pictures

Min. Project Size: $25,000+

Clutch Rating: 4.8/5.0

GoodFirms Rating: 4.89/5.0

Clients Feedback:

3. SoftwareMill (One of the Leading IT Outsourcing Companies in the USA and Europe)

An IT outsourcing company in Europe for software and consulting services. They have been recognized globally especially for developing customized IT systems based on big data, business intelligence, blockchain, and machine learning. They are serving SMEs, startups as well as enterprises. The company is known for offering They are specialized in working on the latest technologies from legacy mainframes to cutting-edge web development projects.

SoftwareMill Awards & Recognition

A Select System Integrator of Lightbend. Consulting partner of Confluent and DataStac. Certified Digital Knights Partner

Years of Experience: Established in the year 2009 (14+ years in the industry)

Operating From: Warsaw, Poland

Hourly Rates: $50-$99/hr

Area of Expertise: AI, Data Science, Java, Scala, Akka, Mongo, PostgreSQL, Cassandra, and TensorFlow.

Team Strength: 59 team members

Key Clients: Kafka Consult ing, Flexys, LPP, Intelli Messaging

Min. Project Size: $10,000+

Clutch Rating: 5.0/5.0

GoodFirms Rating: 4.7/5.0

Startup Projects: Over 200+

Clients Feedback:

4. Symphony Solutions (Best IT Outsourcing Company in USA and Europe )

It is one of the best IT outsourcing companies in USA and Europe, passionate about building quality digital products. With a team of certified professionals, Symphony have been delivering excellent services for Agile transformation supported by LACE and SAEe 4.6. Moreover, they are known to solve their customer’s queries according to their needs. With their unique approach of building trust and closeness with their clients they are able to maintain a successful partnership with their clients.

Symphony Awards & Recognition

Won the Award of The 20 Most Admired IT Outsourcing Companies to Watch. Winner of Agile Transformation Award. 20 Most Promising Java Development by CIO Review.

Years of Experience: Established in the year 2009 (14+ years in the industry)

Operating From: Netherlands, USA, Poland, Ukraine, Macedonia

Hourly Rates: $25 - $49/hr

Area of Expertise: Cloud Solutions, Agile Transformation, Betting & i-gaming, Offshore development, Salesforce.

Team Strength: 600 employees

Startup Projects: Over 35+ international clients

Key Clients: Vivino the wine app, Blexr affiliate marketing company

Min. Project Size: $25,000+

Clutch Rating: 4.8/5.0

GoodFirms Rating: 4.0/5.0

Clients Feedback:

5. ClickIT Smart Technologies (IT Outsourcing Company)

ClickIT Smart Technologies is one of the fastest emerging IT outsourcing companies for software development. With their ability to cater to the industry’s most advanced technologies, ClickIT have built over 200 cloud-native SaaS applications to help startups achieve business automation and AWS auto scaling. All this work and effort helps them to stay ahead in today’s highly competitive environment. Their core competencies is in the field of healthcare, financial services, Ecommerce, Big data & analytics, and MarTech.

ClickIT Smart Technologies Awards & Recognition

An AWS certified IT outsourcing company as Developer Associate. Google CloudPlatform Service Partner 2018. Achieved more than 1000 successful AWS Migrations. Certified Partner of Accelerance.

Years of Experience: Established in the year 2014 (6+ years in the industry)

Operating From: Mexico

Hourly Rates: $25 - $49/hr

Area of Expertise: PHP Laravel, Node.js, AWS, Google Cloud Platform, WordPress, Python, Cloud Projects, DevOps, and Ruby on Rails.

Team Strength: +30 AWS Specialists

Startup Projects: Over 35+ international clients

Key Clients: Ticketbooth, Boatsetter, Trumedia, IBSS, Curacao

Min. Project Size: $1,000+

Clutch Rating: 4.9/5.0

GoodFirms Rating: 4.0/5.0

Clients Feedback:

6. Code Inspiration (One of the Best IT Outsourcing Companies in Europe)

When you think of IT outsourcing companies in Europe for software development offering end-to-end software and app development solutions based on the agile and traditional methodologies, code inspiration is known name for the solutions. Focused on becoming a trendsetter, the organization is having thousands of satisfied clients across the globe in the software development industry. An ISO 9001-2015 certified company, Code Inspiration offer major IT services and specializes in building SaaS based products, big data, blockchain, betting projects, CRM development, and ERP suites.

Code Inspiration Awards & Recognition

An AWS certified IT outsourcing company as Developer Associate. Google CloudPlatform Service Partner 2018. Achieved more than 1000 successful AWS Migrations. Certified Partner of Accelerance.

Years of Experience: Established in the year 2012 (8+ years in the industry)

Operating From: Minsk, Belarus

Hourly Rates: $25 - $49/h

Area of Expertise: IT Strategy Consulting, Custom Software Development, Cloud Consulting, SaaS, Agile development of iOS & Android, Betting Projects, and Blockchain.

Team Strength: +50 Specialists

Startup Projects: Over 300+

Key Clients: InstaChain, Rewards Wide, Duuzra Event Software

Min. Project Size: $5,000+

Clutch Rating: 4.9/5.0

GoodFirms Rating: 4.83/5.0

Clients Feedback:

Closing Notes

There are various reasons why companies choose to outsource software development among IT outsourcing companies in the USA & Europe. In the past, businesses used to outsource certain IT services when there were simply too many activities to be controlled, or when they didn’t have enough space for allocation of resources and capital to perform some activities separate from the core business.

But in the present day, there is a much more significant reason to outsource IT services. Technology is advancing at a rapid pace. It’s kind of a rat race today where every business seeks to become the first in leveraging new technology, be it software or hardware.

I myself have worked with companies that are struggling to develop a great software product in-house- because it divides their attention because it requires them to focus beyond their core territory, and it takes them to a place they aren’t familiar with and obviously couldn’t navigate without a helping hand.

So if a business requiring technological advancement has to attain competitive advantage, they have no choice but to team up with the top IT outsourcing companies in USA and Europe with better expertise in that particular field.









