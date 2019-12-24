Top 30 Machine Learning Consulting Companies

@ explority Explority Explority is a research and advisory company that zeros in on the Information Technologies market.

Machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) technologies can hardly be called emerging in 2019. For the last decade, domains of all sorts have been leveraging them, and the visualization by McKinsey Global Institute speaks to the fact. Today, ML and AI create value for organizations across Consumer Services, Automotive, Agriculture, Retail, Healthcare, and other major industries.

As businesses realize these technologies are a boon, the demand for machine learning consulting companies is skyrocketing, which predictably influences the supply. In such a way, today’s IT market is literally larded with ML vendors tackling projects of any scope and budget.

To help you make your way through this enormous and diverse offering, we assembled a list of today’s most trustworthy vendors of machine learning consulting and development services. Our IT market analysts assessed an extensive range of companies according to the following objective criteria:

Proven machine learning expertise

Prior projects: size and complexity

Diversity of business domains served

Client references

Speed and quality of customer service

As a result, we got a list of 30 companies worthy of attention. For readers’ convenience, we present the vendors in descending order.



1. Itransition

A recognized custom software development company, Itransition has delivered 1,500 projects over the span of its 20-year market presence. With more than 2,000 IT experts on board, the company has served 810 clients from 30 countries.

Among the ML services the company provides there are data mining, natural language processing, computer vision, robotic process automation, and machine learning consulting. To deliver its ML solutions, Itransition uses such technologies as Python, R, Azure, Google Cloud, and AWS.

Location: Denver, CO

Established: 1998

Project budgets start at: $10,000

Key clients: Expedia, Xerox, Toyota, eBay, PayPal, Shell, adidas

Other, non-ML services: custom software development, CRM consulting, ecommerce development

Website: https://www.itransition.com/

2. Tooploox

EU-based Tooploox has around 100 skilled experts on board. For seven years of the company’s operation, they delivered 150+ successful projects.

Tooploox is a machine learning consulting company using this technology to deliver computer and 3D vision, sensor fusion, deep learning, natural language processing, reinforcement learning, and other ML-related services. The company has expertise with other emerging technologies, such as blockchain.

Location: Wrocław, Poland

Established: 2012

Project budgets start at: $25,000

Key clients: CoinDesk, DTS, ING, Spire Health, Group Nine

Other, non-ML services: mobile app development, product design

Website: https://www.tooploox.com/

3. Skim Technologies

London-based Skim Technologies is an internationally recognized machine learning consulting company delivering a wide range of related services. The company’s data scientists offer chatbot development, custom ML model creation, and NLP engineering.

Skim Technologies also delivers AI workshops as well as ML and AI consulting services.

Location: London, United Kingdom

Established: 2014

Project budgets start at: $10,000

Key clients: Jones Lang-Lasalle, Breast Cancer Care, Quant Insight

Other, non-ML services: business intelligence consulting, custom software development

Website: https://www.skimtechnologies.com/

4. ThirdEye Data

US-based ThirdEye Data has been delivering its ML development services for nine years. The company specializes in chatbot development, custom ML algorithms, and machine learning consulting.

Among the data science technologies the company works with, there are Spark, TensorFlow, Caffe, and others.

Location: Santa Clara, CA

Established: 2010

Project budgets start at: $25,000

Key clients: Microsoft, Amazon, Nokia, Ford Direct, Getty Images, Amgen

Other, non-ML services: business intelligence consulting, cloud consulting

Website: https://thirdeyedata.io/

5. Chatbots.Studio

As its name implies, Chatbots.Studio is a company focusing on AI-powered chatbot development. It builds multichannel conversational platforms, automates business processes, and designs conversations.

The company’s technology stack includes React, Redux, Angular 6, Node.js, Express.js, Botkit, and others.

Location: Lviv, Ukraine

Established: 2016

Project budgets start at: $5,000

Key clients: Visa, Unibot, Aldi, Digital Flex

Other, non-ML services: custom software development

Website: https://chatbots.studio/

6. Azati Software

Since 2001, Azati's experts have cooperated with 330 clients globally. Among the ML competencies of the company there are supervised and unsupervised learning, distributed computing, natural language processing, digital signal processing, and machine learning consulting.

Azati’s tech toolkit includes CuDNN, Scikit Learn for Python, and Tensor Flow. The company mainly targets clients in the Insurance domain.

Location: Livingston, NJ

Established: 2001

Project budgets start at: $1,000

Key clients: MedPro Group, SequenceBase, Casio, Thomson Reuters

Other, non-ML services: mobile app development, web development

Website: https://azati.ai/

7. Hidden Brains

Since its foundation in 2003, Hidden Brains has cooperated with clients from 107 countries. The company delivers AI, ML, deep learning, and data science services. It also specializes in developing natural language processing software.

Hidden Brains also delivers chatbots, including those for Facebook, Telegram, WhatsApp, and Slack.

Location: Ahmedabad, India

Established: 2003

Project budgets start at: $10,000

Key clients: McAfee, Raymond, Maxtor, SanDisk

Other, non-ML services: mobile app development, web development

Website: https://www.hiddenbrains.com/

8. InData Labs

Established in 2014, InData Labs houses 50+ data scientists, engineers, and analysts. The company develops ML algorithms and natural language processing solutions. Besides, InData Labs specializes in computer vision and predictive modeling.

The company's stack includes Python, SpaCy, TensorFlow, Keras, and more proven languages and frameworks.

Location: Minsk, Belarus

Established: 2014

Project budgets start at: $5,000

Key clients: Captiv8, Flo Health, Wargaming

Other, non-ML services: business intelligence consulting

Website: https://indatalabs.com/

9. Arcanys

Since 2010, Philippines-based Arcanys has been delivering its ML and AI services to clients from all over the world. The company specializes in sentiment analysis, recommender systems, and image recognition.

As one of its cooperation models, the company provides dedicated teams of highly experienced data scientists and developers.

Location: Cebu City, Philippines

Established: 2010

Project budgets start at: $100,000

Key clients: General Electric Korea, Enfo, Payment Logic, L’Oreal, Spinetix

Other, non-ML services: custom software development, mobile app development

Website: https://www.arcanys.com/

10. MobiDev

Since 2009, MobiDev’s IT experts have delivered 350+ software solutions. While headquartered in the US, the company provides its services globally.

MobiDev uses the following machine learning technologies: Python, R, C++, Go, TensorFlow, ONNX, and Keras. MobiDev’s mobile ML toolkit includes Core ML, TensorFlow Lite, and Cafe2Go. On top of that, the company provides machine learning consulting.

Location: Atlanta, GA

Established: 2009

Project budgets start at: $10,000

Key clients: Verizon Media, Comcash, Quality Bridge, SmartTab, SMS Group

Other, non-ML services: IoT development, web development

Website: https://mobidev.biz



11. Spire Digital

For over 20 years that Spire Digital has been providing IT services, it has cooperated with 600+ global customers. Among the ML and AI development services the company offers, there are natural language processing, supervised and unsupervised learning, and sentiment analysis.

Also, Spire Digital creates chatbots for Facebook Messenger, Slack, Skype, and Cisco WebEx.

Location: Denver, CO

Established: 1998

Project budgets start at: Undisclosed

Key clients: TomTom, Lockheed Martin, US Navy, USDA, Western Union

Other, non-ML services: custom software development, mobile app development

Website: https://www.spiredigital.com/

12. Icreon

New York-based Icreon is a digital innovation agency mostly targeting medium-sized businesses. The company uses AI and ML technologies to create innovative applications, platforms, and ecosystems.

The company’s technological expertise in ML includes Amazon Web Services, Azure, Caffe2, Google Cloud, Keras, and more.

Location: New York, NY

Established: 2000

Project budgets start at: $25,000

Key clients: National Geographic Channel, FOX Movies, Harry Winston, Nokia

Other, non-ML services: custom software development

Website: https://www.icreon.us/

13. Miquido

For eight years, Miquido's team has successfully completed more than 100 projects, including in machine learning. The company offers solutions for AI-based personalization, predictive and behavioral analytics, and churn prediction. Miquido also develops chatbots.

Recognized by Deloitte as one the fastest growing companies in Europe, Miquido also offers UI/UX design creation and mobile apps development.

Location: Kraków, Poland

Established: 2011

Project budgets start at: $25,000

Key clients: Skyscanner, Abbey Road Studios, HelloFresh

Other, non-ML services: mobile app development, web development

Website: https://www.miquido.com/

14. Neoteriс

Founded in 2005, Europe-based Neoteric offers a wide range of ML solutions, including predictive analytics, recommendation engines, NLP, robotic process automation, and machine learning consulting.

The company also specializes in such AI platforms as SaaS Manager, SoapBox, AppOrchid, and RapidSOS.

Location: Gdańsk, Poland

Established: 2005

Project budgets start at: $10,000

Key clients: LunchBadger, Arvata, IT Trans

Other, non-ML services: custom software development, web development

Website: https://neoteric.eu/

15. Unicsoft

Established in 2005, Unicsoft employs more than 100 specialists in emerging technologies and software development. Within its ML tech stack, the company offers development of predictive and behavioral analytics solutions, neural networks, and recommendation engines, among other ML applications.

The company also delivers consulting services, and maintenance of existing ML platforms.

Location: Kiev, Ukraine

Established: 2005

Project budgets start at: $5,000

Key Clients: Hoodifood, Executive Eye, GOFORIT, Intellica Group

Other, non-ML services: blockchain

Website: https://unicsoft.com/

16. Abto Software

With 12 years of its market presence, Abto Software’s has worked with 200+ global customers. Specializing in AI and ML, the company offers custom enterprise solutions for advanced and predictive analytics, virtual assistants, recommendation systems, and intelligent business process automation.

Abto Software works with the following tools and frameworks, among others: TensorFlow, Keras, Caffe, OpenCV, and AWS.

Location: New York, NY

Established: 2007

Project budgets start at: Undisclosed

Key clients: Just Answer, Skybow, Medikit, Up Great

Other, non-ML services: web development, enterprise app modernization

Website: https://www.abtosoftware.com/

17. Accubits Technologies, Inc.

US-located Accubits started in 2012 and has already cooperated with 140+ clients. The company’s ML capabilities include development of conversational and classification tools, video, image and text analytics solutions, as well as predictive analytics software. Besides, Accubits offers machine learning consulting.

The company’s experts work with NumPy, PHP, Python, SpaCy, Spark, and several other platforms.

Location: Vienna, VA

Established: 2012

Project budgets start at: $5,000

Key сlients: Dubai Land Department, Smart Dubai, Eduvalue, Landmark

Other, non-ML services: blockchain, custom software development

Website: https://accubits.com/

18. BotsCrew

Established in 2016, BotsCrew is a global leader in chatbot development, delivering to mid-sized companies and startups. BotsCrew has its own enterprise chatbot platform that is ready to be customized and optimized according to customers' needs.

Besides the proprietary platform, the company offers development of voice assistants and IoT bots.

Location: London, United Kingdom

Established: 2016

Project budgets start at: $10,000

Key clients: Ailira, IVA, ReVA, Dr. Dean

Other, non-ML services: None

Website: https://botscrew.com/

19. STX Next

Founded in 2005, STX Next is a custom software development company that specializes in streamlining IT solutions with AI and ML technologies. The company’s main technological advantage is in its exceptionally skilled Python developers.

For 14 years on the market, STX Next has delivered over 250 successful projects.

Location: Poznań, Poland

Established: 2005

Project budgets start at: $25,000

Key clients: Seerene, Verve, Hogarth WW, Pixomondo, Unity Technologies

Other, non-ML services: web development, custom software development

Website: https://stxnext.com/





20. Dogtown Media

California-based Dogtown Media specializes in delivering mobile applications, enhanced with ML and AI technologies. Besides ML-powered mobile apps, the company provides machine learning consulting.

For the last eight years, Dogtown Media has brought to life at least 200 applications.

Location: Venice Beach, CA

Established: 2011

Project budgets start at: $25,000

Key clients: Google, Lexus, United Nations, Citibank, Red Bull, YouTube

Other, non-ML services: mobile app development, IoT development

Website: https://www.dogtownmedia.com/

21. Sigmoidal

Sigmoidal is a New-York-based consultancy specializing in machine learning and data science, mostly for companies in Finance, Trading, and Pharma. The company integrates these technologies into web and mobile applications and APIs.

It also offers solutions for NLP, computer vision, and predictive analytics.

Location: New York, NY

Established: 2016

Project budgets start at: $1,000

Key clients: Undisclosed

Other, non-ML services: business intelligence consulting

Website: https://sigmoidal.io/

22. Cyber Infrastructure

Established in 2003, Cyber Infrastructure is a custom software development company with 100+ clients worldwide. Its ML expertise includes development of virtual assistants and chatbots for a variety of domains.

Cyber Infrastructure also provides machine learning consulting and employs Python, Java, C++, Lisp, and R as its primary ML and AI stack.

Location: San Francisco, CA

Established: 2003

Project budgets start at: $5,000

Key clients: Mannatech, Bell

Other, non-ML services: custom software development, web development

Website: https://www.cisin.com/

23. Azilen Technologies

US-headquartered Azilen Technologies has 250+ IT experts on board distributed across four offices worldwide. They employ ML technologies to deliver customer service, survey, and informational bots. On top of that, the company delivers facial recognition and predictive analytics solutions.

Location: West Bloomfield, MI

Established: 2009

Project budgets start at: $25,000

Key clients: Samsung, Pizza Hut, Sodexo, ICICI Bank

Other, non-ML services: custom software development

Website: https://www.azilen.com/

24. Stermedia

Stermedia has been delivering its ML and data science services since 2007. The company’s dedicated teams of data scientists and software architects design ML algorithms and models for extracting knowledge from big data sets.

The company also provides NLP solutions and uses such technologies as TensorFlow and Keras, to name just a few.

Location: Wroclaw, Poland

Established: 2007

Project budgets start at: $10,000

Key Clients: Family Fabric, WorkService, ISOK

Other, non-ML services: custom software development, web development

Website: https://stermedia.ai/

25. Belatrix

Having five offices with 600+ professionals all around the world, Belatrix is one of the most fast-evolving machine learning consulting companies on the market today.

Its machine learning experts have a proven track record of building various solutions, from predictive modeling to communication automation.

Location: Mendoza, Argentina

Established: 2003

Project budgets start at: $5,000

Key clients: Disney, Adobe, AOL, FIS, Chatman Financial

Other, non-ML services: custom software development, mobile app development

Website: https://www.belatrixsf.com/

26. DataRoot Labs

DataRoot Labs is an agency focusing on ML and AI development. It delivers full-cycle ML software development, including project evaluation, machine learning consulting, strategy development, architecture, integration, and support.

Besides, DataRoot Labs helps enterprises with digital transformation with AI at the core.

Location: Kiev, Ukraine

Established: 2016

Project budgets start at: $5,000

Key clients: Servers.com, Everad, ABM Cloud, Cargofy

Other, non-ML services: custom software development, mobile app development

Website: https://datarootlabs.com/

27. Softengi

Since 1995, Softengi has completed 900+ projects for clients across six continents.

The company’s ML services include chatbot engineering and NLP algorithms. For these purposes, Softengi uses R, Hadoop, and Python, among other tools.

Location: Kiev, Ukraine

Established: 1995

Project budgets start at: $10,000

Key clients: Boeing, Zeppelin, Enviance, OneRoof Energy

Other, non-ML services: custom software development, AR/VR development, IoT development

Website: http://softengi.com/



28. Waverley

With 27 years of software development experience, Waverley is a company housing 370K talented engineers. Among other services, they offer ML-centric solutions such as data clustering and unsupervised algorithms.

On top of that, the company offers NLP and computer vision solutions and chatbots. To deliver ML products, Waverley’s engineers use Java, Python, Scala, and R.

Location: Palo Alto, CA

Established: 1992

Project budgets start at: $50,000

Key clients: Mozilla, Qualcomm, Swisscom, American Express

Other, non-ML services: custom software development, mobile app development, IoT development

Website: https://waverleysoftware.com/

29. Imaginovation

Founded in 2011, Imaginovation is a software development agency that has successfully completed 300+ IT projects of various complexity.

As for ML and AI, the company develops recommendation and effectiveness assessment engines as well as solutions for speech and text processing automation.

Location: Cary, NC

Established: 2011

Project budgets start at: $10,000

Key clients: MetLife, Nestle, UNC Pembroke, Contractor Score

Other, non-ML services: custom software development, mobile app development, web development

Website: https://www.imaginovation.net/

30. E2logy

Established in 2005, E2logy has delivered 300+ projects to businesses of various sizes. Being a leading Amazon Web Services and Azure AI vendor, the company develops ML algorithms and chatbots. They also offer machine learning consulting.

In addition to their ML services, E2Logy brings custom IoT solutions to its global customers.

Location: Ahmedabad, India

Established: 2005

Project budgets start at: $5,000

Key clients: McMillan Publishers, Polaris Industries, Vodafone

Other, non-ML services: custom software development, web development

Website: https://e2logy.com/

This was a full list of the top 30 machine learning consulting companies in 2019. If you cooperated with any of the presented vendors, please do get in touch and share your story.



























