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Top 5 TypeScript Performance Tips

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byNikita Starichenko@wownetort

8+ years full-stack developer

November 27th, 2022
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Meet the Writer: HackerNoon's Contributor Nikita Starichenko, SWE at Snap Inc.

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Nikita Starichenko@wownetort

8+ years full-stack developer

Read my storiesAbout @wownetort

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programming#tsconfig#typescript#frontend#web#performance#optimization#tips#typescript-performance

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